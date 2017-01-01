Please select your home edition
TSC stages Australia’s first ever Gold Level certified Clean Regatta

by John Byrne today at 11:51 am
Special waste disposal bins for “Clean Regatta” Townsville Sailing Club
The Townsville Sailing Clubon The Strand has taken a leading role in ensuring that Townsville’s Cleveland Bay and The Strand waterfront are kept clean and that the sport and the Club are at the forefront of environmental sustainability.

The Club teamed up with leading international conservation organisation Sailors for the Sea to stage Australia’s first Clean Regatta with its North Queensland Sprint Championship Regatta from Sept 30 to October 2nd.

“The Sailors for the Sea’s Clean Regatta certification programme is the world’s only sustainability certification for water-based events and is comprised of 25 best practices to help event managers easily implement sustainability. We are delighted to see the Townsville Sailing Club lead the Clean Regatta way in Australia.”

The best practices included reusable water bottles, water stations, recycling water from wash down areas, rubbish management and even well-chosen regatta prizes.

The Townsville Sailing Club with the aid of Townsville City Council implemented initiatives both onshore and offshore to achieve a Sustainability Certification for the regatta from Sailors for the Sea.

The Club’s Ambassador Mr John Byrne said, “Anyone who has attended any of our Australian Championships in recent years or our Kitefoil World Cups would know what a great regatta venue we have in Townsville. We are proud to be a lead organisation in the conservation of our waterfront.” We are particularly delighted to receive a Gold rating first up. Even the 34th America’s Cup only started at Bronze level !”

The regatta marks the 122nd birthday of the Club that has seen a century of changes on The Strand.

“Ours is a community club on The Strand and we believe in the spirit of life that sailing provides for our youth and adults alike. We will do our part to ensure that in another 122 years’ time, dinghy sailors young and old are enjoying pristine waters and seeing abundant wildlife in Cleveland Bay.
