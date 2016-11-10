Please select your home edition
TNL Pindar gets 'Clockwork' from Freo to Auckland for Coastal Classic

by Richard Thorpe today at 5:38 am
TNL Pindar gets "Clockwork" to Pier 21, downtown Auckland ready for the Coastal Classic three days later. TNL Pindar
When TNL Pindar were approached about shipping the Bakewell-White 37 “Clockwork” from Fremantle to Auckland they were given the additional challenge that it had to make the start line of the PIC Coastal Classic just in time for the start on Friday 20th October.

Having identified the vessel that would make this possible the team then had to deal with the inevitable slipping in the departure date back to 29th September and the arrival date that also moved closer to the Coastal Classic start date.

Planning in advance is the best way forward in these situations and identifying where possible delays may occur. The biggest obstacle on arrival in New Zealand was the cleanliness of the yacht so we ensured that the owner’s representative in Fremantle made sure the yacht left in a spotless condition. In the days prior to the vessel’s arrival TNL Pindar started to tick off the boxes; import customs completed, taxes and freight paid, MPI paperwork in the system and Boat Haulage on standby.

TNL Pindar arranged the freight of
TNL Pindar arranged the freight of "Clockwork" from Freo to Auckland on a very tight delivery time frame. © TNL Pindar


In the end, the vessel arrived in the early hours of Tuesday 17th October. It started to discharge cargo at 07:30 and MPI were presented as soon as possible with a yacht which posed no threat to Bio-security. At 13:30 it was delivered to its proud owner at Pier 21 in Auckland’s Westhaven where the next phase started to get her ready for the start in under three days.

