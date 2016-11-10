TNL Pindar gets 'Clockwork' from Freo to Auckland for Coastal Classic

by Richard Thorpe today at 5:38 amHaving identified the vessel that would make this possible the team then had to deal with the inevitable slipping in the departure date back to 29th September and the arrival date that also moved closer to the Coastal Classic start date.Planning in advance is the best way forward in these situations and identifying where possible delays may occur. The biggest obstacle on arrival in New Zealand was the cleanliness of the yacht so we ensured that the owner’s representative in Fremantle made sure the yacht left in a spotless condition. In the days prior to the vessel’s arrival TNL Pindar started to tick off the boxes; import customs completed, taxes and freight paid, MPI paperwork in the system and Boat Haulage on standby.



In the end, the vessel arrived in the early hours of Tuesday 17th October. It started to discharge cargo at 07:30 and MPI were presented as soon as possible with a yacht which posed no threat to Bio-security. At 13:30 it was delivered to its proud owner at Pier 21 in Auckland’s Westhaven where the next phase started to get her ready for the start in under three days.

