Jules Verne Trophy – From North to South
It was only at the first light of dawn that IDEC SPORT finally made it into the Southern Hemisphere after five days.
The Doldrums, which were forecast not to last long and to be kind appear to have had a change of heart by stretching out in front of the big multihull.
Posted today at 4:50 pm
CQS Media Launch and on water images by Beth Morley
Here are some images from today's CQS media launch and also from the chase boat that was out on Sydney Harbour
The talented Beth Morley was at the CQS Media Launch and also out on Sydney Harbour for the CQS training session today. Here are her images from Birkenhead Point Marina and also the chase boat. Enjoy
Posted today at 6:55 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Looks like a quick race this year
A long range weather forecast predicts a fast, possibly record breaking 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart
A long range weather forecast predicts a fast, possibly record breaking 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jane Golding, Manager, Weather Services NSW.
Posted today at 3:32 am
A record breaking run is in the wind for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
While the weather forecast for the start of Rolex Sydney Hobart on Boxing Day suggests it will be “a typical Hobart”
While the weather forecast for the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart on Boxing Day suggests it will be “a typical Hobart”, where fast downwind will be brought to an abrupt halt by a stiff southerly change, the bigger picture leaves little doubt supermaxi Wild Oats XI’s race record time for the 628 nautical mile classic could be lowered by some three hours, possibly more.
Posted today at 3:15 am
Vendee Globe - A scary moment for Sébastien Destremau
This afternoon at 0330hrs UTC a rogue wave put the boat on her side, mast in the water.
This afternoon at 0330hrs UTC and whilst TechnoFirst-faceOcean was sailing in a strong 30 knots of wind with three reefs in the mainsail and the J3, with her skipper inside, a rogue wave put the boat on her side, mast in the water.
Posted today at 2:05 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Another record for Adrienne Cahalan
Ho hum, Adrienne Cahalan is about to break yet another yachting record – this time in the Rolex Sydney Hobart
Ho hum, Adrienne Cahalan is about to break yet another yachting record – this time in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Rolex Sydney Hobart - this is a woman who has been a finalist in four international Yachtswoman of the Year nominations, named Australian Yachtswoman of the year in 2002-3 and written a book on her exploits.
Posted today at 1:23 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Lazarette Pt I
You never no what you find when you go digging down in a boat’s lazarette.
You never no what you find when you go digging down in a boat’s lazarette. You’ll also never what you’ll find out until you ask! Often, the bigger the boat, the more gear and sometimes the odd gem really does appear. The more cruisy a boat is, the more likely you are to find a plethora of items, akin to Grandpa’s shed out the back.
Posted today at 1:18 am
Festival of Sails Rating Series hotbed
The 50-foot competition at the 2017 Festival of Sails is a good looking line up of Victorian and New South Wales boats
The 50-foot competition at the 2017 Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover is a good looking line up of Victorian and New South Wales boats in among a broad spectrum of Rating Series entries, from a classically restored S&S 34 to the Beneteau production boats.
Posted today at 12:43 am
Jules Verne Trophy - Brakes on in the Doldrums
IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran suddenly slowed last night just before midnight after the high speed voyage down from Ushant.
The IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran was suddenly slowed last night just before midnight after the high speed voyage down from Ushant. After speeds in excess of thirty knots, the situation suddenly changed at 3°N with the first effects of the Doldrums being felt.
Posted on 21 Dec
Vendée Globe – Day 46 – Rookies' regrets, warriors' wars
It was the race first timer Thomas Ruyant who was forced to abandon his race after 42 days while lying in eighth place.
On Sunday afternoon it was the 35 year old race first timer Thomas Ruyant who was forced to abandon his race after 42 days while lying in eighth place. His seamanship in bringing his badly broken IMOCA, which threatened to break up and sink at any minute, 220 miles through some horrendous weather conditions, writes him into the race's history books.
Posted on 21 Dec
