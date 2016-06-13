Please select your home edition
Edition
Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

Sydney Sailmakers successfully defends 12ft Skiff Australian title

by Di Pearson today at 8:26 am
Geotherm versus Sydney Sailmakers - The Kitchen Maker 12ft Skiff Sailing Australian Championship 2017 Vita Williams
Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay (Sydney Sailmakers) have capped off an extraordinary season after successfully defending the 12ft skiff Australian Championship title they won last year when The Kitchen Maker 12ft Sailing Skiff Australian Championship was sailed over Easter.

Press and Hay who have sailed only the past two seasons together, have won every major 12ft skiff event this season, including the Upper Harbour, Parramatta River, NSW and Port Jackson Championships, along with the Interdominion, sailed between Australia and New Zealand each year.

Press, from Gladesville, and Hay, from Kirribilli won four of the six races sailed on Sydney Harbour between Goat and Cockatoo Islands to have their names carved on the Norman Booth Trophy again. Long-time rivals and race five winners, Brett Hobson and Bill Lusty from the Sydney Flying Squadron at Kirribilli, finished runners-up, six points in arrears.

Third placegetters and top Veteran crew were race one winners, Jono Temple and Richard Jones (LCC Asia Pacific) who have sailed together for 24 years.

Lincoln Crowne - The Kitchen Maker 12ft Skiff Sailing Australian Championship 2017 © Vita Williams
Lincoln Crowne - The Kitchen Maker 12ft Skiff Sailing Australian Championship 2017 © Vita Williams



Press, who lost his voice due to the flu, left Hay to do the talking. “I’ve sailed with Nick for two seasons and we’ve just won back-to-back Australians,” he said, describing conditions as “mostly benign.

“We all sailed with our big rigs throughout, as conditions were mainly light, around eight knots, although we had a brief southerly change on Sunday, but it didn’t last. The wind got up in the high teens and we had a swim (capsized), because we were overpowered,” Hay said.

The pair unusually won the Championship with ease, as Geotherm’s Hobson and Lusty were not in their usual red-hot form.

“We did have one really close race with them when they beat us in race five, otherwise we were quite comfortable. Otherwise, we’ve had such a good battle with them all year, they normally push us hard,” commented Hay who is looking forward to sailing with Press, the dominant force in the class since 2004.

Big Foot Custom Trapeze Harnesses - The Kitchen Maker 12ft Skiff Sailing Australian Championship 2017 © Vita Williams
Big Foot Custom Trapeze Harnesses - The Kitchen Maker 12ft Skiff Sailing Australian Championship 2017 © Vita Williams



Press comes from a long line of skiff sailors. His father Murray, crewed by Charlie Gundy (Bigfoot Custom Trapeze Harnesses) finished the Australian Championship in fourth place and second in the Veterans division.

Hay made a switch from the 18 foot skiff class where he sailed with John Winning for many seasons. “For me to come into the class as a ‘newbie’ it’s very pleasing to have had such a successful season,” he said.

“I’m really enjoying the class and our results – and the camaraderie in the class. It’s an incredible boat to sail. I’d love to see more young guys in it. It was good to see Jimmy Walsh and Michael Kennedy (Karoshi) make a comeback and to see the guys from Queensland come down,” Hay finished.

Gael and James Glassock (Cunning Ham) won the Junior Crown, while John Mulquiney and Robbie Polec (Handful) took out the Handicap title for the Colin Clark Memorial Trophy.

The 12ft skiff has traditionally been a stepping stone into the 16ft and 18ft classes. Some of Australia’s most famous sailing names have raced and won in the ‘12’s’ including Iain Murray, John ‘Woody’ Winning, Michael Coxon and Dave Porter. From across the paddock, Bruce Farr, John Chapple, Russell Bowler and Don Lidgard represent the best.

Twenty five skiffs representing NSW and Queensland took part in The Kitchen Maker 12ft Skiff Sailing Australian Championship, which completes the season for the class.

Full more information visit website.

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportPredictWind.com 2014Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiffs - Sydney Sailmakers dominate
The opening race of the 82 Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiff Titles got underway on Friday The opening race of the 82 Kitchen Maker Australian 12ft Skiff Titles got underway on Friday, sailed in a light 5 – 8 knot East – South East breeze on a perfect late sunny Autumn day. The start had most of the fleet congested at the boat end, with Geothern, LCC, Sydney Sailmakers and Geotherm managing to break through.
Posted on 17 Apr Toyota Optimist Nationals - Teams and Adventure racing on Day 3
The Toyota Opti Nats held their Teams Racing Day on Day 3, while the Green Fleet had a terrific Adventure Race The Toyota Opti Nats held their Teams Racing Day on Day 3, while the Green Fleet had a terrific Adventure Race off Hardinge Road, Napier. After Day 2, Sunday April 16, Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies stamped his dominance during the qualifying series at the 2017 Optimist National Sailing Championship in Napier on Sunday.
Posted on 16 Apr Annapolis to host SAP 5O5 World Championship
SAP and the International 5O5 Class are proud to announce their partnership for the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. SAP and the International 5O5 Class are proud to announce their partnership for the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship.
Posted on 16 Apr Toyota Optimist Nationals - Menzies has handy lead after Day 2
Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing at the Toyota Optimist Nationals being sailed at the Napier Sailing Club. The five day event has attracted a fleet of 177 from four countries in the Open Fleet and a further 67 sailors in the Green Fleet for first year Optimist sailors.
Posted on 15 Apr Wright to start Tokyo 2020 Olympic campaign at Sailing WorldCup France
Born in Nottingham, it has been Wright's lifelong ambition to represent Great Britain and win gold at an Olympic Games Through the British Sailing Team, Edward Wright has proudly flown the Union Jack dominating the Finn class for the past decade. In 2010, Wright was nominated for the prestigious ISAF Sailor of the Year. In World Championships alone, he has won one gold, two silvers and three bronze medals. The only medal missing in his trophy cabinet, Olympic Gold.
Posted on 13 Apr NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals sail away on on Friday at Napier
On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nation On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the Toyota Optimist National Championship to be held in Napier and hosted by the Napier Sailing Club. The event welcomes visitors from all over New Zealand, but also New Caledonia, Australia and Tahiti.
Posted on 10 Apr Virtual Sailing World and Nats Champs - Action starts on 17th April
Today SailX is delighted to announce the Virtual Sailing World Championship 2017. Today SailX is delighted to announce the Virtual Sailing World Championship 2017. This Championship will start on Monday 17th April and conclude five weeks later on Sunday 14th May with a Grand Final - a single regatta between the Top-30. Winner-takes-all.
Posted on 9 Apr Zhik Combined High Schools Championships gains momentum
Online entries and the Notice of Race for the Zhik Combined High Schools Championship has been released Online entries and the Notice of Race for the Zhik Combined High Schools Championship has been released and with two weeks until start of the event, entries are already nearing 100 boats. This will be the 51st year the event has been held and regatta continues to be a feature on many youth sailor’s calendars. The regatta was first conducted in 1967 and developed into largest regattas of its kind.
Posted on 6 Apr Sarah Ogilvie to join Australian Sailing Board
Sarah Ogilvie has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission Dual Olympian and three time World Champion sailor Sarah Ogilvie (Nee Blanck) has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission as the Board representative.
Posted on 6 Apr Crews from NSW and Queensland gear up for 12ft Skiff Australian Champs
The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites when The Kitchen Maker 12ft Sailing Skiff Australian Championship is sailed over the Easter period from 14-17 April from Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club (LCSSC) in Sydney.
Posted on 5 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy