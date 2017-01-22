Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Sydney Sailmakers Press and Hay take out 12ft Skiff Sprint Series

by Nick Press today at 6:31 pm
Start - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series Vita Williams
The 12ft Skiff fleet turned out to compete for the 12ft Sprint Series Championship hosted by Abbotsford 12ft Flying Squadron, the first real hit out for most Skiffs since the Interdominion. The +35-degree day resembling the Brisbane rigging park with even a few XXXX’s drunk to really get the QLD vibe happening.

Slippery When Wet - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams
Slippery When Wet - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams



Big rigs were the order of the day as a light North Easter filtered down the Parramatta river, Geotherm (Brett Hobson/Bill Lusty) and Lincoln Crowne (Jonathon Temple/Richard Jones) won the first start. The tight river course means plenty of close calls and tacks to the top mark. Geotherm held a narrow lead over Sydney Sailmakers (Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay) with Lincoln Crowne in third. Sydney Sailmakers gybed inside Geotherm at the top mark to grab the lead down the run and maintained the lead throughout the race.

Sydney Sailmakers - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams
Sydney Sailmakers - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams



Lincoln Crown and Geotherm locked into a battle for second position for the rest of the race with Geotherm only re gaining the second spot on the last tack to the finish. Bigfoot Foot Custom Trapeze Harnesses (Murray Press/Macca Patton) held off a fast finishing Chapman High Performance Sailing (Jack Winning/Brett Phillips) for fourth place.

Race two goes underway with the breeze having built slightly to make it a very comfortably big sail. Bigfoot and Havoc (Ben Faulkner/Renn Holland) got the best of the start racing toward the river club. Sydney Sailmakers fought hard with Geotherm up the first work to pull in the leading skiffs and lead around the top mark. Once the kites were set Sydney Sailmakers extended the lead as the fleet fought for the podium positions.

Geotherm - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams
Geotherm - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams



Havoc showing good speed with the big sails until a broken backstay ended the day early for them. Bigfoot Foot Custom Trapeze Harnesses, Geotherm and Lincoln Crowne crossed tacks and gybes entire way around the course. This time Lincoln Crowne coming out on top in the battle with Geotherm and showing excellent speed with their new big mainsail. Slippery When Wet (John Williams/ Zac Tatum) coming home in a solid sixth position is also showing good improvement having their first season together.

Bigfoot - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams
Bigfoot - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams



Marty and Ian showed of their new purchase (Hempel) in the park but couldn’t connect the dots in time to make the race. They should be hitting the water in the next few weeks.

The next event on the ‘12s’ calendar is the Port Jackson Championship, to be hosted by Sydney Flying Squadron on Sunday, 19th March. With the Australian Championships hosted by Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club to follow over the Easter weekend, April 14th.

LCC - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams
LCC - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams



Top Five Scratch Results:
1. Sydney Sailmakers (Nick Press/Andrew Hay)
2=. Geotherm (Brett Hobson/Bill Lusty)
2=. Lincoln Crowne (Jonathon Temple/Richard Jones)
4. Bigfoot Foot Custom Trapeze Harnesses (Andrew Stevenson/Macca Patton)
5. Chapman High Performance Sailing (Jack Winning/Brett Phillips)

CHPS - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams
CHPS - 12ft Skiff Sprint Series © Vita Williams

Zhik ZKG 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearHenri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

A spirited swansong, Hungary's Nandor Fa eighth in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall.
Posted today at 4:32 pm Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki – Six months to go
IM24CA is happy to work together with a bunch of people familiar from the past events' organisations to ensure success The attractions for the sailors will be that the racing area is just outside Helsinki (the capital city of Finland) on open waters. Coming from the race area in to the race harbour both to west and east is unique archipelago.
Posted today at 4:16 pm Treasures of the sailing scene united in 'hidden class connection'
Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class. Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class.
Posted today at 2:09 pm Nandor Fa (Spirit of Hungary), eighth in the Vendée Globe
His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs. His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs.
Posted today at 11:57 am Biggest-ever Gold Coast Boat Show and Marine Expo hoists the spinnaker
Marine brands are lining up to join the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo’s impressive Fleet of Firsts Major marine brands are lining up every day to join the Gold Coast International Boat Show and Marine Expo’s impressive Fleet of Firsts as the countdown to Australia’s first major boat show for 2017 shifts up a gear.
Posted today at 10:05 am An old foe returns to the Farr 40 NSW State Title
Guido Belgiorno-Nettis is bringing what was Transfusion, now Angophora to the Farr 40 title under different expectations A familiar skipper is making his Farr 40 return with an unfamiliar boat name at this weekend’s NSW State Title hosted by the Middle Harbour Yacht Club at The Spit, Sydney.
Posted today at 8:27 am On board interview with Lisa Blair - solo Antartica circumnavigation
So far, Lisa is tracking very well in her attempt to become the first woman to sail solo around Antartica. So far, Lisa is tracking very well in her attempt to become the first woman to sail solo around Antartica. After the setbacks of a delayed departure due to gremlins in the electronics, we are delighted to have these answers from her on board. She is well and enjoying her time. Climate Action Now, her Hick 50, left Albany in Western Australia on January 22, 2017.
Posted today at 6:11 am Excitement builds with one week to go to EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour
Crews are assembling in Muscat and boats are being prepped as the countdown to the tour sets nautical nerves jangling Crews are assembling in Muscat, Oman, and boats are being prepped as the countdown to the start of the 2017 edition of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, the only annual event in the world that offers a mix of inshore and offshore competition, sets nautical nerves jangling with one week to go.
Posted on 7 Feb M32 World – Crew member escapes as result of safety licence training
M32 catamaran is at the forefront of the worldwide move towards “thrill seeker sailing” in anything from 10 knots breeze The M32 catamaran is at the forefront of the worldwide move towards “thrill seeker sailing”. It is therefore with good reason that the builders and class organisers require those that sail on them on the World Match Racing Tour have a licence. The reason for the safety requirement was demonstrated last week when an Australian crew member is cut out from beneath trampoline of capsized catamaran.
Posted on 7 Feb Parade of Sail for Alex Thomson as he returns to his homebase
Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht HUGO BOSS on Saturday 11th February A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex's hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper's incredible race and podium finish in the prestigious Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop, race around the world.
Posted on 7 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy