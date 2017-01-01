Sydney Sailmaker winning streak continues with 12ft Skiff Port Jackson

by Skiff Ed on 20 MarArrogant Frog (Peter Hill and Steven Hill) from Abbotsford 12ft Skiff sailing club won the start with a beautiful port hander. Geotherm (Brett Hobson and Billy Lusty) was the best of the rest leading the fleet the Bradleys head the first time.After crossing tacks up the first work Sydney Sailmakers lead narrowly from Geotherm with Terms and Conditions (Brad Phillips and Tim Barraclough) roughing in third. After maneuvering through a tricky bear away Terms and Conditions hit the tide with the crew knocking the skipper clean off the skiff! Once upright the boys sailed a great race to work their way back into third place.





Sydney Sailmakers extended the lead around Shark Island down to Clarke and on the long work up to the Beashel Bouy. Geotherm kept pushing all day breaking away to the Eastern side of the Harbour in an attempt to close the gap, but wasn’t able to reel the lead Skiff in.









The fight for fourth and fifth raged all day between The Bird (Jamie McCrudden and Glen Farquar) and Lincoln Crowne (Jonathon Temple and Richard Jones). Jamie McCrudden showing great skills as a Rookie skipper to hold and the experienced campaigners aboard Lincoln Crowne for most of the race. The Bird final succumbed to the pressure down the final run but managed to come home equal first of Handicap for the day.









The final event for the year is the Australian Championships hosted by Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club. The event will be held over the Easter long weekend 14th April and is Sponsored by The Kitchen Maker with upwards of 30 Skiff expected to participate.



To follow the 12s go to website or Facebook ‘Australian 12ft Skiffs’.









Top five results:



1. Sydney Sailmaker (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay)

2. Geotherm (Brett Hobson and Billy Lusty)

3. Term & Condition (Brad Phillips and Tim Barraclough)

4. Lincoln Crowne (Jonathon Temple and Richard Jones)

5. The Bird (Jamie McCrudden and Glen Farguar)

