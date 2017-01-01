Please select your home edition
Sydney Int'l Boat Show closes under exceptional rays of sunshine

by AAP Medianet today at 4:11 am
Sydney International Boat Show 2017 Sydney International Boat Show
The stars aligned for the Sydney International Boat Show with the BIA declaring a great success. Over 63,000 visitors attended the show returning to visitor numbers like those in 2012. Whilst the specific attendance figures will not be known for a short while, the Association believes the real result will be recognised over the coming days as exhibitors collect their results.

Association CEO Howard Glenn said, “We had a number of factors in our favour. Our return fully to our spiritual home of Darling Harbour, the recognised 50th anniversary, exceptional weather, exhibitor optimism and very strong indications that consumer sentiment is on the rise”

“The Association had a clear vision of what the industry wanted and needed, and set its sights on achieving it. This show has been years in the planning, and our attitude was that nothing could be left to chance. Planning and attention to detail was paramount”.

Success also came in the BIA’s ability to ensure that that show visitors were richly educated and entertained, with three stages covering fishing, dive and aftermarket products and services. Fabulous displays from the Kilpatrick Family of racing boats and the Maritime Museum sat alongside the photography competition. Added to this was a great hub of information from the My First Boat Zone as well as Transport for NSW who provided much support as the event’s Partner in Safety. Those with adventure in their veins had a chance to hear stories from both Lisa Blair and Michelle Lee.

The Association recognised that the show’s success was not possible without the support from the venue team, suppliers and contractors who helped deliver the show. To complement the work of the Association, venue and suppliers, was that of the many exhibitors. There was no question that those that participated went all out to ensure their products and services were seen at their best.

Exhibitors are reporting strong sales across the board with deliveries scheduled as early as tomorrow.

Dates for the 2018 event have been set as 2 to 6 August.
Related Articles

Exposure Lights named as technical lighting partner for two VOR teams
Dee Caffari used the lights during the SCA campaign and during the BBC’s Hell and High Water project Both teams approached Exposure Lights for technical lighting support based on their skippers’ experience of using these high powered, lightweight LED spotlights in previous ocean racing campaigns.
Posted on 8 Aug Sydney sales keep Maritimo's momentum on track
Maritimo, has recorded strong sales results and interest at the Sydney International Boat Show Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, has recorded strong sales results and interest at the Sydney International Boat Show and had dealer partners from around the world in attendance as part of its international expansion roll-out.
Posted on 8 Aug Sydney International Boat Show – A great success
Success also came in the BIA’s ability to ensure that that show visitors were richly educated and entertained Whilst the specific attendance figures will not be known for a short while, the Association believes the real result will be recognised over the coming days as exhibitors collect their results.
Posted on 7 Aug Brisbane Boat Show – 18 days to go
The Brisbane Boat Show opens in less than three weeks, capturing all the Queensland boating lifestyle has to offer. There will be a huge clearance of fishing tackle and show only deals. If you love boats, fishing and water sports you don’t want to miss the Brisbane Boat Show.
Posted on 7 Aug RPAYC wins the Marina of the Year Award
On Monday evening over 300 of industry's finest gathered at ICC in Sydney for Marina of the Year Awards On Monday evening over 300 of the industry's finest gathered at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney for the Marina of the Year Awards dinner, where The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club was announced as the Club of the Year. The awards recognise excellence and leadership across the marine industry and provide valuable benchmarks for industry and the wider community.
Posted on 7 Aug FLIR Maritime Asia launched Raymarine Axiom Pro Advanced MFD at SIBS
FLIR Maritime Asia Pty Ltd launched the expansion of its Raymarine Axiom™ Multifunction Display (MFD) line FLIR Maritime Asia Pty Ltd launched the expansion of its Raymarine Axiom™ Multifunction Display (MFD) line to the Australian market with the introduction of the Axiom Pro at Sydney International Boat Show. Designed for serious offshore enthusiasts and professional captains, Axiom Pro features Raymarine’s HybridTouch™ user experience, combining multi-touchscreen controls with an ergonomic keypad
Posted on 7 Aug Torqeedo names Greg Jung Vice President of Marketing
Torqeedo today announced Greg Jung has been appointed Vice President of Marketing. Torqeedo today announced Greg Jung has been appointed Vice President of Marketing. In that role, he will oversee worldwide marketing and communication strategies for the company, a global market leader in the growing segment of electric marine propulsion.
Posted on 5 Aug New ClubSwan 125 - Redefining the Supermaxi
The newly-formed ClubSwan Yachts division is moving forward with pace. An exciting project has just been started Designed by the talented mind of Juan Kouyoumidjian, the ClubSwan 125 is a project being realized for a knowledgeable and skilled racing owner, who relishes the high-performance ideals and fresh-thinking behind the concept.
Posted on 4 Aug North Sails releases new 3Di Headsail for the J/105 Class
North Sails released its latest headsail design for competitive J/105 class. The Li-5 3Di jib replaces the L-4 3DL jib North Sails released its latest headsail design for the competitive J/105 class. The Li-5 3Di jib replaces the L-4 3DL jib bringing the ultimate consistency and performance of North’s exclusive 3Di technology to this light-air optimized headsail. The Li-5 is the perfect complement for the Mi-4 3Di jib which is an all-purpose sail.
Posted on 4 Aug Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. There's a knot for every application and for many applications there is no better solution than a knot. Nonetheless it is important to be aware of the limitations of knots.
Posted on 3 Aug
