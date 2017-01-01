Sydney Int'l Boat Show closes under exceptional rays of sunshine

by AAP Medianet today at 4:11 amAssociation CEO Howard Glenn said, “We had a number of factors in our favour. Our return fully to our spiritual home of Darling Harbour, the recognised 50th anniversary, exceptional weather, exhibitor optimism and very strong indications that consumer sentiment is on the rise”“The Association had a clear vision of what the industry wanted and needed, and set its sights on achieving it. This show has been years in the planning, and our attitude was that nothing could be left to chance. Planning and attention to detail was paramount”.Success also came in the BIA’s ability to ensure that that show visitors were richly educated and entertained, with three stages covering fishing, dive and aftermarket products and services. Fabulous displays from the Kilpatrick Family of racing boats and the Maritime Museum sat alongside the photography competition. Added to this was a great hub of information from the My First Boat Zone as well as Transport for NSW who provided much support as the event’s Partner in Safety. Those with adventure in their veins had a chance to hear stories from both Lisa Blair and Michelle Lee.The Association recognised that the show’s success was not possible without the support from the venue team, suppliers and contractors who helped deliver the show. To complement the work of the Association, venue and suppliers, was that of the many exhibitors. There was no question that those that participated went all out to ensure their products and services were seen at their best.Exhibitors are reporting strong sales across the board with deliveries scheduled as early as tomorrow.Dates for the 2018 event have been set as 2 to 6 August.