Sydney International Boat Show opening soon

by AAP Medianet today at 7:23 am
2016 Sydney International Boat Show SIBS 2016 Media
The Sydney International Boat Show is returning fully to Darling Harbour for its 50th year. It runs for five days from Thursday 3 August to Monday 7 August.

The event will showcase the recreational boating lifestyle plus all the gear you need for it. With almost five million people enjoying our waterways each year in Australia, the show is expecting thousands to visit for their annual pilgrimage.

Visitors to the show will be treated to an enormous array of products dispersed through two levels of the newly opening International Convention Centre, as well as within Cockle Bay where vessels too large to fit in the halls will be on show.

All are welcome and those not in the market for anything boating can enjoy a host of educational and entertaining activities. Fishing master-classes, historic boats, photography displays, a Dive Expo, adventurers, kayak demonstrations are just a few of the many activities to be seen.

The Outdoor Deck is one to look out for with sports boats complementing demo pools and a fabulous Prawn & Oyster Bar. Kids don’t miss out either with an Ice Cream Parlour set up next to the roof top garden lounge.

The show also welcomes Transport for NSW as the show’s Partner in Safety, hosting the Boating Safety Zone.

Halls open from 10am to 8pm, while the Marina will open from 10am to 7pm. Beat the queues and get your tickets online now, for a chance to win a Hobie 12’ Eclipse valued at $2,990. Visitors wanting more information or to buy tickets should visit the event website.
