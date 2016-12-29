Sydney Hobart Race-Dark and stormy, well because it is Dark and Stormy

Dark & Stormy Witch handicap winner of the the 2010 Pittwater to Cofffs Race.JPG - 30th Pittwater to Coffs Harbour yacht Race Damian Devine

by John Curnow today at 10:08 amD&S - 'Ah, HRC we’re are going to have to re-evaluate our finish time. There is no wind once we have rounded Cape Raoul, and it looks like we are going to be out here for a while, based on previous experiences, over.'HRC - 'No surprise, over.'D&S - 'We're hoping to get in by 0630hrs, over.'HJRC - 'I would not be that gloomy about it. You'll probably get something before that, over.'D&S - 'Well if you could send it down any earlier, we really would appreciate it, over.'HRC - 'OK. Do my best.'D&S - 'Thank you! Keep you informed.'HRC - 'Romeo. Thanks.'Dark & Stormy had a fair bit of success racing out of Pittwater before being purchased to race out of Sandringham YC in Victoria. They are racing in IRC Div3 and at 2106hrs had 26nm to travel to Battery Point.