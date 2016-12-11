Sydney Hobart - A yachties' cruise with John Longley

Sydney Hobart Race start Carlo Borlenghi Sydney Hobart Race start Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.com

by Gray Gibson today at 12:03 amNow you can experience the nautical tradition that is the 73rd Sydney to Hobart international ocean yacht race with expert commentary from Australia II crew member John Longley, who has an outstanding knowledge of Australian and international sailing - and can relate many personal experiences of the race and sailing projects including the construction and voyages of Cook's Endeavour.We leave Auckland on the morning of Christmas Day, after checking into our accommodation visit the CYC in Rushcutters Bay where much of the race fleet is located. Get together later in the day for Christmas Dinner.We join the Cruise at Palm Beach, Broken Bay on December 26th, soak up the excitement at the start of the race from Coral Discoverer’s vantage point off Sydney’s North Head. Watch the fleet sail past as you hear expert commentary from our on-board lecturer, John Longley AM, a celebrated veteran of five America’s Cup campaigns.We sail the south coast and Bass Strait with the trailing fleet. Once across the Strait enjoy the scenic rugged Tasmanian coast with the opportunity to join our expedition team on guided shore excursions to Tasmania’s Parks. On-board Coral Discoverer, there are no queues, long waits or assigned seating. At mealtimes, you will enjoy an outstanding menu of Tasmanian produce. This is complemented by a specially curated wine list featuring a selection of Tasmania’s finest cool-climate varietals.Scheduled to arrive in Hobart on New Year’s Eve, join the festivities of race presentations and the week-long Taste of Tasmania festival. Return to the Coral Discoverer for Captain’s Farewell and New Year’s Eve celebrations before disembarking on the 1st January at Macquarie Wharf 2.





Itinerary:



This itinerary is designed to capture the best moments of the first few days of the Sydney to Hobart race and highlights of the Tasmanian coastline. The Captain will vary the itinerary to make the most of the views and weather windows of the mercurial southern coast.



Sydney Hobart: North Head:

Join your fellow travellers on an included coach transfer from a Central Sydney pick-up point. Embark Coral Discoverer at 9am ahead of a 10am departure. Settle in onboard and enjoy lunch while the Captain navigates us to the race vantage point off Sydney’s North Head. From the Explorer Bar on the sundeck celebrate the race start as the fleet turns and heads south. Later join the Captain for welcome drinks.



Scenic Cruise:

Cruise the scenic coastline from ervis Bay to Twofold Bay. Soak in the southern summer on the sundeck while the Coral Discoverer follows the yachts of the Sydney to Hobart race. As we settle into a more relaxed cruising rhythm, John Longley will present intriguing commentary on the Sydney to Hobart race and lectures on yachting and maritime history.







Twofold Bay:

Relive the bygone days of whaling and the fascinating relationship between man and whale during your guided tour of the Killer Whale Museum. Later, cross the bay to visit Davidson Whaling Station and learn about the Davidson family’s unique partnership with ‘Old Tom’ the orca, and the workings of their whaling station > Time/conditions permitting we will further explore the coastline of Ben Boyd National Park.



Bass Strait Crossing:

As we sail through the Southern Ocean, enjoy presentations by John Longley on his yachting experiences or relax on deck

as you savour Coral Expeditions hospitality, including our specialty Tasmanian dinner.



Maria Island:

Walk amongst the historic ruins, secluded bays and rugged cliffs of Maria Island National Park, and you can expect to meet incredible creatures. Since the 1960s a number of threatened species have been introduced here, in a bid to protect them. Expeditioners can expect sightings of native pademelons, Forester kangaroos, Bennetts wallabies and Tasmanian devils. Visit World Heritage-listed Darlington, part of the Convict Trail of Australia. A walk from Darlington takes in the dramatic Painted Cliffs and Fossil Cliffs.



Adventure bay and Fluted Cape:

Rich history, spectacular scenery, close-up wildlife, and

a variety of walking opportunities make Bruny Island a wonderful destination to explore. Located within the South Bruny National Park, the Fluted Cape walk leaves from Grass Point and boasts impressive cliff and ocean views. A visit to the Bligh Museum of Pacific Exploration provides insight into maritime history.







Hobart:

Arrive in Hobart in time for the race winner presentations and celebrations on New Year’s Eve. Soak in the atmosphere of the Taste of Tasmania festival at Hobart’s historic wharf. Enjoy farewell drinks with the Captain, and watch the New Years fireworks from the deck before disembarking in the morning of January 1.



Enjoy the Day in Hobart before our afternoon Flight to Auckland via Melbourne.



Inclusions:

› Return Economy Flights - Auckland Sydney | Hobart Auckland

› 1 Nights Accommodation pre Cruise in Sydney

› 6-night Expedition Voyage aboard Coral Discoverer

› Expert Expedition Team, including Guest Lecturer John Longley

› Guided excursions on the Xplorer, Zodiac tender

vessels, and kayaks where conditions allow.

› Meals prepared fresh on board: 5 buffet breakfasts, 5 buffet lunches and 6 table d’hote dinners

› Showcase wines, selected beers and soft drinks with lunch and dinner service

› 24 hour coffee and selection of teas

› Pre-cruise transfer from Sydney to Broken Bay’s Palm Beach Wharf › All entrance fees to National Parks and Ports





