Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Sydney Harbor Series - Overall report

by Cayard Sailing today at 5:12 am
2017 Sydney Harbor Series Cayard Sailing Reports
Last summer, my results were pretty bad on the TP52 Phoenix. I was feeling pretty down about it all and looking forward to getting back on a winning path this spring. When the owner sold the boat, that closed the door on redemption, seemingly.

Then I got asked to come down to Sydney and race as helmsman on another TP52, for the IRC national championship. The boat and team are very well known…Beau Geste out of Hong Kong. Gavin Brady is the team leader and the team is full of great sailors.

We managed to get a win this weekend and coupled with my win the Star a few weeks ago, it feels like I am getting back on my bike.

This past weekend we raced Beau Geste in the Sydney Harbor Series as a tune up for the IRC Nationals later this month. While there were just a handful of competitors in our class this weekend, we expect 15 or more in two weeks’ time, with eight of them being TP52’s.

It was very windy Saturday which forced the race committee to keep us inside the Harbor. Sydney Harbor is a very busy place on weekends. The race area was quite compressed for boats the size and speed of a TP52, so the lap, 0.75 nm leg races, in 25 knots of wind, were intense. At 20 knots of speed, the downwind legs lasted four minutes. There were ferries, rocks, and a hundred other boats in 10 classes, all serving as obstacles at one point or another. It was the kind of racing where you could get the kite up and then decide it’s too windy or there is a ferry in the way, and you drop the kite to gybe. On one run our A4 simply exploded when we a 28 knot gust hit us.

On Sunday, while still raining, the wind had moderated and shifted southwest which made it possible, or let’s say reasonable, to race in the big swells off the Sydney Heads. Again two races were held but the course was stretched out to one mile legs. It was still windy enough that we went down one of the runs without the kite.

The 18? skiffs were racing their World Championship on the harbor this past week. With a few of the Beau Gesta boys, we went around to the Double Bay Skiff Club last night for their prize giving. I met up with five time skiff world champion Andrew Buckland who had taken me sailing on a skiff in San Francisco in 1979. Hadn’t seen him since. Pretty fun what life serves up sometimes. Andrew introduced me to a few of the young guys who are now dominating this iconic class. 18’s have been the ultimate dinghy for a hundred years. If you don’t know what an 18 is, you should Google it. They are very impressive boats. Howie Hamlin and Skip McCormick, longtime friends from California, were racing so I caught up with them as well.

I am headed back to SF today and then back down here in two weeks’ time.
Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Sydney 38 OD International Championship– Ikon38 walks away with trophy
Robb, from Hobsons BYC, maintained the status quo, adding two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. Robb, from Hobsons Bay Yacht Club, maintained the status quo, adding a further two wins to his tally, making it six bullets from seven races. They were in a class of their own. Robb was not available for comment following racing.
Posted on 5 Mar Make or break time at 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta
Despite the rain and winds of 30-35 knots yesterday, a record 226 entries hit the water for Sydney Harbour Regatta Despite the rain and winds of 30-35 knots yesterday, a record 226 entries hit the water for Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s Sydney Harbour Regatta and do so again today as they vie for victories in the 21 classes taking part.
Posted on 5 Mar Tough day at Sydney Harbour doesn’t faze 90 year-old Gordon Ingate
The ‘main event’ got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today The ‘main event’ got underway at Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s 12th anniversary Sydney Harbour Regatta today, when 21 classes and divisions joined the Sydney 38 class, which started its international championship yesterday – and everyone came ashore with a story to tell when big breeze accompanied a big swell on the Harbour.
Posted on 4 Mar Ikon38 maintains Sydney 38 lead at Sydney Harbour Regatta
Big conditions on Sydney Harbour pulled racing up short by one race today when 30 knots was registered on Sydney Harbour Big conditions on Sydney Harbour pulled racing up short by one race today when 30 knots was registered on Sydney Harbour, but it was water off a duck’s back for Kirwan Robb and his Ikon38 crew, who continue to lead the Sydney 38 OD International Championship at Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s Sydney Harbour Regatta.
Posted on 4 Mar Internationals among record 226 boats in 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta
Despite rain, a record 226 entries will set sail in Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s 12th Sydney Harbour Regatta this weekend Despite the rain, a record 226 entries will set sail in Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s 12th Sydney Harbour Regatta this weekend, rivalling and outnumbering Australia’s largest regattas.
Posted on 4 Mar Ikon38 makes it 3 from 3 on Day 1 of the Sydney 38 ODI Championship
Kirwan Robb’s highly fancied Ikon38, is looking slick at the end of day one at MHYC winning three from three races today Kirwan Robb’s highly fancied Ikon38, is looking slick at the end of day one at Middle Harbour Yacht Club, winning three from three races today to be named ‘Boat of the Day’ and cart off the North Sails prize.
Posted on 3 Mar VIC Etchells Championship goes live!
It is often said that Melbourne’s weather can be everything or nothing, and a complete combination of all of the above It is often said that Melbourne’s weather can be everything or nothing, and a complete combination of all of the above. And that’s just in the one day! Well, now you’ll be able to see it all unfold from right on the water, and in the air. The final day of the Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian Championship is to be streamed live from Port Phillip.
Posted on 3 Mar International Viper 640 Class becomes the newest World Sailing Class
In November 2016, World Sailing approved Intl Viper 640 Class’s application to become a recognized World Sailing class. In November 2016, World Sailing approved the International Viper 640 Class’s application to become a recognized World Sailing class. The International Viper 640 Class Association, at the same time, adopted an international constitution and signed a contract with World Sailing confirming the Class’s international status.
Posted on 22 Feb UK Flying 15 celebrates 70th anniversary at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone to join them To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 04-05 March (Alexandra Palace, London), to get the celebrations under way.
Posted on 20 Feb Brisbane Etchells – Chocolates over boiled lollies anytime
So the original Bert Bryant saying, ‘Gone from Chocolates to Boiled Lollies’, came out of horse racing in the 60s. So the original Bert Bryant saying, ‘Gone from Chocolates to Boiled Lollies’, came out of horse racing in the 60s. It refers to looking good, then ultimately not doing so well. Now in sailing, when you talk about those ever-so-easy-to-eat, chocolate covered, little and skinny liquorice sticks, it means wins. Yep. They’re bullets.
Posted on 19 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy