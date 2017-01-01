Please select your home edition
Sydney Gold Coast Race images by Beth Morley

by Beth Morley today at 7:00 pm
Celestial – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Beth Morley provided this gallery of insightful images from the start of the CYCA's Sydney Gold Coast Race that got underway last Saturday in a very mild breeze. This gallery has a lot of images of the village of TPs that were in attendance. There will be more images to review in the second instalment to follow. The full gallery will be available from here

Quest – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Quest – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Quest – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Quest – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Yeah Baby – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Yeah Baby – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



M3 – Winner IRC Div1 Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
M3 – Winner IRC Div1 Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Maserati – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Maserati – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Koa – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Koa – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Ichi Ban – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Ichi Ban – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Ichi Ban – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Ichi Ban – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Black Jack – Winner IRC Div0 Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Black Jack – Winner IRC Div0 Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Wild Oats XI – Line Honours Winner Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Wild Oats XI – Line Honours Winner Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com



Wild Oats XI – Line Honours Winner Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
Wild Oats XI – Line Honours Winner Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com

Oman Sail proud of competitive performance in Tour de France à laVoile
After a see-saw contest in ideal conditions which saw the team well placed in the early stages, they finished fifth Having secured their place in the concluding Super Final race for the top eight teams in the highly competitive 29-strong fleet, Oman Sail was tied in fourth place overall with double points on offer in the Nice finale on Saturday.
Posted today at 3:21 pm Hobart helmsmen dominating SB20s at Cowes Grand Slam
Paul Burnell became the second Australian to win a race at Cowes Week, steering the British yacht Marvel to first place Despite two wins by the strong British continent, Tasmania’sPorco Rosso, with Elliott Noye on the helm,has maintained overall lead with placings of 2-3 on day two following a third and a first on day one.
Posted today at 2:34 pm Three new champions crowned at Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship
No where was this seen more keenly than in Class B, where in all the inshore races the X-41's battled with each other The two rivals battled in the pre-start of race six, the final race of the series, mindful this could determine the championship because Jungblut and the Dockenhuden team in third place were too far away in points to appear to be a threat.
Posted today at 1:54 pm Wild Oats XI wins line honours in Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race
After over 40 hours of racing across the 384nm course, just three minutes and 31 seconds separated the top two boats The result is the race’s closest finish in 15 years and sets the tone for the next few months of competition between Wild Oats XI and Black Jack as they trade blows all the way to Hobart in December.
Posted today at 1:26 pm Lendy Cowes Week – Day 2 round up
Many of the larger Black Group yachts finishing on the Royal Yacht Squadron line experienced multiple broaches The blustery conditions also took their toll of boats across the fleet, with most classes seeing multiple retirements, with reasons including rig damage, groundings and collisions.
Posted today at 12:41 pm Blasting in the sun on Day 1 of 49er and 49erFX European Championship
Four Qualifying races in the men’s 49er fleet saw Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell edge out the field by a point Surprising many with their strong performance despite their youth, GBR’s Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas burst onto the Kiel scene with a podium spot after four races.
Posted today at 10:44 am Day 2 of Lendy Cowes Week
Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee was fourth, just four seconds ahead of the German Felci designed Silva Neo. Sir Keith Mills' British Ker40+ Invictus took line honours, and corrected out to win the race. However, after racing, Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film, was given redress, and awarded joint first place for the race.
Posted today at 10:09 am Wild Oats XI claims line honours in Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race
Wild Oats XI, has claimed line honours for the sixth time in the 384 nautical mile Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race. In the closest finish in more than 15 years, the Oatley family’s record-breaking supermaxi, Wild Oats XI, has claimed line honours for the sixth time in the 384 nautical mile Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race.
Posted today at 4:26 am Black Jack 100 - The Journey Video
Black Jack 100 has made an impressive debut in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race finishing second to Wild Oats XI Black Jack 100 has made an impressive debut in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race finishing second to Wild Oats XI by a margin of three minutes and thirty one seconds after a close tussle for the entire race. But then the Bow Caddy team got a sneak preview of the speed this boat is capable of, having tracked her very speedy delivery as she was trucked down from Gosford to Sydney City Marine
Posted today at 1:37 am It begins
There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. There is no doubt that the Sydney to Gold Coast race marks the start of boat watching season. The spectators have made their way up there already, and they now eagerly await the many and varied craft that are to make their entry from stage left anytime soon now. As compared with last year, well, it is great that it did not clash with the Sydney International Boat Show.
Posted today at 1:30 am
