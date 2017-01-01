Sydney Gold Coast Race images by Beth Morley
by Beth Morley today at 7:00 pm
Beth Morley provided this gallery of insightful images from the start of the CYCA's Sydney Gold Coast Race that got underway last Saturday in a very mild breeze. This gallery has a lot of images of the village of TPs that were in attendance. There will be more images to review in the second instalment to follow. The full gallery will be available from here
Celestial – Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
