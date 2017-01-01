Sydney Gold Coast Race – More images by Beth Morley

St Jude – Likely Winner IRC Div2 Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / St Jude – Likely Winner IRC Div2 Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com

by Beth Morley today at 7:15 pm































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156000