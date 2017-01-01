Sydney Gold Coast Race – More images by Beth Morley
by Beth Morley today at 7:15 pm
Beth Morley provided this second gallery of insightful images from the start of the CYCA's Sydney Gold Coast Race that got underway last Saturday in a very mild breeze. This gallery includes likely IRC Div2 Winner, St Jude. The full gallery will be available from here
St Jude – Likely Winner IRC Div2 Sydney Gold Coast Race © Beth Morley / www.sportsailingphotography.com
