Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Swuzzlebubble wins third Half Ton Classics Cup with a day to spare

by Half-Ton Class Association today at 1:48 am
Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble - Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 David Branigan/Oceansport http://www.oceansport.ie/
With an enviable scoresheet of mostly first and second places for the series, Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble won the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale, Ireland with just Friday’s eleventh race remaining. A breezy penultimate day ended with a short coastal course in which the British boat placed fifth but was still good enough to confirm the overall win.

Plumtree’s ten race series saw him dominate the 21-strong fleet from the opening race on Monday in spite of an eighth place in race three. However, four races on Tuesday left little room for doubt with all first and second places for the day while the event discard took care of the high score from the opening day.

Another first and second place on Thursday saw Swuzzlebubble start the coastal course with a commanding nine-point advantage. However, the race around the scenic approaches to Kinsale and the finish off the historic Charles Fort carried a 1.5x multiplication factor and several wipe-outs in the heavy conditions at sea saw Plumtrees team place fifth.

Their nearest challengers were second placed David Cullen on Checkmate XV and Nigel Biggs on Checkmate XVIII but both had sixth and fifth places earlier in the day that effectively decided the regatta in Swuzzlebubble’s favour as the former Kiwi classic ended with a three point advantage and a worst race discard of second that allows Plumtree to sit out the Friday’s final due to an unexpected crew personal commitment.

The regatta now returns to what had been suspected all week given Swuzzlebubble’s pre-event favourite status after two previous titles: that the series is a battle for second place.

Cullen’s lead over his Checkmate’s former owner is just 1.5 points and while the Howth Yacht Club skipper equalled Plumtree’s win count for the series so far, a make or break final race could be all the opportunity Biggs needs to push his newly launched Checkmate XVIII ahead of his friend and take the first runner-up place.

As has been the case all week with one day lost to high-winds, the forecast for Friday morning is for near gales but with a possible weather window to allow for an earlier starting-time of 0955 for a one hour windward-leeward course.

Elsewhere in the fleet, Mike and Ritchie Evans’ The Big Picture is assured of fourth overall, ahead of class president Philipe Pilate on General Tapioca. The third host country boat - all three hail from Howth - in the top six has a battle to keep the standing as Jonny Swan holds a slim 0.75 point lead over seventh placed Paul Pullen on Miss Whiplash.

Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 (at Kinsale YC, Ireland)

Top six overall standings after Day 4 - ten races (21 entries)

1 Swuzzlebubble Phil Plumtree (UK)
2 Checkmate XV Dave Cullen (Ireland)
3 Checkmate XVIII Nigel Biggs (UK)
4 The Big Picture Michael & Richard Evans (Ireland)
5 General Tapioca Philippe Pilate (Belgium)
6 Harmony Jonny Swan (Ireland)

Provisional Results:

Series Place Sail No Bow No Boat Country Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Race 9 Coastal
PF1.5
1 KZ3494 19 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 17.5 1 2 8 1 2 1 2 1 2 7.5
2 IRL2016 1 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 20.5 8 1 5 4 1 6 1 6 1 1.5
3 GBR66R 2 Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 22 4 4 2 2 3 2 10 2 5 3
4 IRL5522 20 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 29.5 6 5 1 5 5 3 3 3 8 4.5
5 BEL7548 7 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilatte 0.956 42.5 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15 5 3 9
6 IRL1484 9 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 57.75 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6 8 4 11.25
7 GBR5435 12 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 58.5 3 3 4 10 9 7 11 22 9 13.5
8 GBR4080T 5 Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 68.5 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5 4 14 6
9 BEL8500 16 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 69.25 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4 9.5 7 11.25
10 GBR5694 10 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 70.5 9 6 3 8 6 11 12 9.5 12 18
11 IRL8094 11 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 76 14 9 7 6 15 13 8 7 11 15
12 GBR2759 13 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 78.5 7 10 6 11 4 15 16 11 10 19.5
13 GBR6521 21 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 88 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14 14 6 16.5
14 GBR8444 6 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 105.5 18 12 14 22 13 12 7 12 13 22.5
15 ESP2655 4 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 116 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13 16 15 24
16 FRA17416 14 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 121 16 16 17 14 17 16 9 13 16 21
17 FRA9187 15 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 139.5 15 18 18 16 16 17 19 15 17 25.5
18 FRA9292 3 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 150 17 17 16 17 18 14 18 22 22 33
19 BEL5394 8 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 155 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17 17 18 27
20 IRL5530 17 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 166 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20 22 22 28.5
21 GBR5384 18 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 184 19 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 33
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

41st Annual Wooden Boat Festival - Overall report
Tall ships and everything in between—North America’s largest wooden boat festival celebrates its 41st year Tall ships, paddleboards, kayaks, tugboats, and everything in between—North America’s largest wooden boat festival celebrates its 41st year on September 8–10, 2017. Demonstrations, presentations, plays, music, dancing, and great food—this is a weekend of fun for all ages
Posted on 17 Aug 2017 U.S. National Championship - Newport Pow Wow
Summer sailing and racing in Newport is at its seasonal high point and smack dab in the middle of it all Summer sailing and racing in Newport is at its seasonal high point and smack dab in the middle of it all, is the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship hosted by Sail Newport happening on August 17-19. Three days of competitive sailing will take place under the careful management of PRO Anderson Reggio and his legion of local sailing and race committee volunteers.
Posted on 17 Aug Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup - Racing postponed for Day 3
As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 As forecast, winds in excess of 30 knots off the Old Head of Kinsale forced the abandonment of the programme for Day 3 of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland.
Posted on 17 Aug Step two for Kialoa II
Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia Kialoa II has completed the Rolex Fastnet Race and will soon hoist sails and head to Sydney, Australia, and the second major goal for the owners Patrick and Keith Broughton, the Rolex Sydney Hobart starting from Sydney Harbour on December 26, 2017.
Posted on 17 Aug MAPFRE set the Volvo Ocean Race bar with overall Leg Zero victory
Newer teams know they have more work to do, but there are still plenty of positives to take from the progress they made Charlie Enright’s Vestas 11th Hour Racing became the third team to grab a victory from four stages in Leg Zero – a series of pre-race qualifying stages for the next edition of the round-the-world race – as they sneaked ahead of MAPFRE in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE seal overall Leg Zero victory
ast-improving Vestas 11th Hour Racing took the stage win with the shortest Distance to Finish at 0430 UTC. The decision to call a halt to the racing came late on Tuesday night as the stage had become a drifting contest, with the teams making a series of expensive gybes in a bid to find some wind, and latest ETAs predicting that the boats would not reach Lisbon until well into Thursday.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – What the skippers say
What a start to 2017-18 Leg Zero has given us! It's been exciting, intense, frustrating – and a great form guide We had an email a couple of hours ago from Race Control saying that the forecast was no wind at all and they decided to shorten the race which I think is a good decision because this Leg Zero was already becoming quite long and we are looking forward to finish and have a good rest.
Posted on 16 Aug Seventh race sees Swuzzlebubble edge ahead at Half Ton Classics Cup
In a clear statement of intent for remainder of the regatta, Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble found form on the second day In a clear statement of intent for the remainder of the regatta, Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble found form on the second day of racing at the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale with two wins and two second places during a long day afloat sailed in ideal conditions.
Posted on 16 Aug U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier - Chris Nesbitt in action
Chris Nesbitt of San Diego Yacht Club and his team won World Sailing Grade 3 U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier Chris Nesbitt of San Diego Yacht Club and his team won the World Sailing Grade 3 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship Qualifier Sunday, thus earning a qualification spot to the big dance at the 2017 U.S. Match Racing Championship, Oct. 13-15, at Oakcliff Sailing on the Long Island Sound in New York State.
Posted on 16 Aug Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE invest in west – and it's looking best
With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, fleet remained close together to the east of front throughout the night With the exception of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, the fleet remained close together to the east of the front throughout the night, experiencing light northeasterly winds as they sailed down wind towards Cape Finisterre.
Posted on 16 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy