Swuzzlebubble wins third Half Ton Classics Cup with a day to spare

Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble - Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 David Branigan/Oceansport Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble - Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 David Branigan/Oceansport http://www.oceansport.ie/

Provisional Results:







Series Place Sail No Bow No Boat Country Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Race 9 Coastal

PF1.5 1 KZ3494 19 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 17.5 1 2 8 1 2 1 2 1 2 7.5 2 IRL2016 1 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 20.5 8 1 5 4 1 6 1 6 1 1.5 3 GBR66R 2 Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 22 4 4 2 2 3 2 10 2 5 3 4 IRL5522 20 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 29.5 6 5 1 5 5 3 3 3 8 4.5 5 BEL7548 7 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilatte 0.956 42.5 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15 5 3 9 6 IRL1484 9 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 57.75 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6 8 4 11.25 7 GBR5435 12 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 58.5 3 3 4 10 9 7 11 22 9 13.5 8 GBR4080T 5 Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 68.5 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5 4 14 6 9 BEL8500 16 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 69.25 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4 9.5 7 11.25 10 GBR5694 10 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 70.5 9 6 3 8 6 11 12 9.5 12 18 11 IRL8094 11 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 76 14 9 7 6 15 13 8 7 11 15 12 GBR2759 13 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 78.5 7 10 6 11 4 15 16 11 10 19.5 13 GBR6521 21 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 88 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14 14 6 16.5 14 GBR8444 6 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 105.5 18 12 14 22 13 12 7 12 13 22.5 15 ESP2655 4 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 116 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13 16 15 24 16 FRA17416 14 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 121 16 16 17 14 17 16 9 13 16 21 17 FRA9187 15 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 139.5 15 18 18 16 16 17 19 15 17 25.5 18 FRA9292 3 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 150 17 17 16 17 18 14 18 22 22 33 19 BEL5394 8 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 155 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17 17 18 27 20 IRL5530 17 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 166 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20 22 22 28.5 21 GBR5384 18 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 184 19 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 33

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156501

by Half-Ton Class Association today at 1:48 amPlumtree’s ten race series saw him dominate the 21-strong fleet from the opening race on Monday in spite of an eighth place in race three. However, four races on Tuesday left little room for doubt with all first and second places for the day while the event discard took care of the high score from the opening day.Another first and second place on Thursday saw Swuzzlebubble start the coastal course with a commanding nine-point advantage. However, the race around the scenic approaches to Kinsale and the finish off the historic Charles Fort carried a 1.5x multiplication factor and several wipe-outs in the heavy conditions at sea saw Plumtrees team place fifth.Their nearest challengers were second placed David Cullen on Checkmate XV and Nigel Biggs on Checkmate XVIII but both had sixth and fifth places earlier in the day that effectively decided the regatta in Swuzzlebubble’s favour as the former Kiwi classic ended with a three point advantage and a worst race discard of second that allows Plumtree to sit out the Friday’s final due to an unexpected crew personal commitment.The regatta now returns to what had been suspected all week given Swuzzlebubble’s pre-event favourite status after two previous titles: that the series is a battle for second place.Cullen’s lead over his Checkmate’s former owner is just 1.5 points and while the Howth Yacht Club skipper equalled Plumtree’s win count for the series so far, a make or break final race could be all the opportunity Biggs needs to push his newly launched Checkmate XVIII ahead of his friend and take the first runner-up place.As has been the case all week with one day lost to high-winds, the forecast for Friday morning is for near gales but with a possible weather window to allow for an earlier starting-time of 0955 for a one hour windward-leeward course.Elsewhere in the fleet, Mike and Ritchie Evans’ The Big Picture is assured of fourth overall, ahead of class president Philipe Pilate on General Tapioca. The third host country boat - all three hail from Howth - in the top six has a battle to keep the standing as Jonny Swan holds a slim 0.75 point lead over seventh placed Paul Pullen on Miss Whiplash.Top six overall standings after Day 4 - ten races (21 entries)1 Swuzzlebubble Phil Plumtree (UK)2 Checkmate XV Dave Cullen (Ireland)3 Checkmate XVIII Nigel Biggs (UK)4 The Big Picture Michael & Richard Evans (Ireland)5 General Tapioca Philippe Pilate (Belgium)6 Harmony Jonny Swan (Ireland)