Swiss match race gentleman Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card

by World Match Racing Tour today at 8:21 pmSwitzerland’s Eric Monnin has become part of the furniture of the World Match Racing Tour. A well respected match racer, Eric can turn up the heat on the water but knows how to be a gracious winner, and loser, on land. It is no secret to say that last year was a disappointment for the Albert Riele Swiss Team with Eric admitting, “we didn’t expect it to be that difficult”.





But Eric hopes these problems are a thing of the past, and already this season at a WMRT qualifier event successfully tried out his new four person crew and finished the event in fourth position. Monnin has brought back his regular trimmer, Frenchman Julien Falxa, in this setup and replaces crew numbers with muscle power. Still undecided on which is the perfect setup, 2017 will see the team change between four and five person crew configurations to suit each venue.



Eric is looking forward to stepping back in the M32 this season with a fresh mindset and new goals. “Its the long term that counts for us,” commented Monnin when asked what his goal was in 2017. It was the Swiss team’s World Sailing match race ranking that secured their 2017 WMRT Tour Card, so let’s hope they can continue their match racing success through this season and improve on last year’s final leaderboard position.









WMRT 2017 Tour Card Holder

Name: Eric Monnin

Nationality: Swiss

Team name: Albert Riele Swiss Team

Yacht Club: Segel Club Stäfa

Year of birth: 1975

Result WMRT 2016: 17th place



Eric Monnin's Tour Card is the ninth of 10 WMRT Tour Cards to be announced.





