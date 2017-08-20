Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Sustainability Agenda 2030 to create a better world through sport

by World Sailing today at 3:58 am
Mike Golding OBE presents Sustainability Agenda 2030 World Sailing
World Sailing has launched its Sustainability Agenda 2030, which sets out the world governing body's ambitious commitment to help create a better world through sport.

Sustainability Agenda 2030 was presented at today's Sustainability Forum at the 2017 Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, by Mike Golding OBE, World Sailing Sustainability Commission Chairman and Dan Reading, World Sailing Sustainability Programme Manager.

Sustainability Agenda 2030 is available to download below:
Click here to view

Sustainability 2030 includes a series of challenging targets for the sport across technical standards, events, training, venues and facilities, members and participation. The release of Sustainability Agenda 2030 now kicks off a four-month consultation process, ahead of the targets being finalised in May 2018.

World Sailing's Sustainability Commission advised on the development of the Sustainability Agenda 2030 and identified the following objectives:

• Establish a robust approach to sustainability across the sport, sharing best practice and setting standards and targets, focusing on World Sailing operations, events and venues.
• Reduce World Sailing's carbon footprint and promote resource efficiency across the sport.
• Respect and contribute to ecosystem health and biodiversity.
• Promote diversity and accessibility across the sport, drive gender equity at World Sailing events in line with IOC 2020 targets.
• Ensure sustainability is embedded into teaching of sailing through teaching and coaching frameworks.
• Promote a culture of sustainability by sharing best practice and increasing sustainability awareness across MNAs, events, venues and affiliated industries.
• Set technical standards by 2030 to reduce environmental impact of sailing industry focusing on end of life of composites and engine and energy technology.
• Take a science based approach underpinned by research to understand our impact and identify solutions.
• Ensure credibility and transparency through robust monitoring and reporting.

The Sustainability Commission will both guide and monitor progress against the plan.

An ongoing sustainability programme will operate to meet the stated targets as well as work on other ongoing initiatives both internally for World Sailing, and externally with members and stakeholders.

Furthermore, Sustainability Agenda 2030 supports both the International Olympic Committee's Sustainability Strategy and shows World Sailing's contribution to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Mike Golding OBE, who presented Sustainability Agenda 2030 to stakeholders in attendance, commented, 'My role as Chairman of the Sustainability Commission Chairman is to work alongside and help to co-ordinate the members who are all passionate experts in their field. My goal is to ensure every contributing voice is heard and that we create a balanced sustainability agenda that reaches all the way out to 2030 which is quite a bold statement.

'We're not claiming we've covered every single base but we've made a very good early effort to create an agenda for 2030. To make this work we need to tackle all areas with equal vigour and make all areas of our sport more sustainable. '

On the announcement, World Sailing CEO Andy Hunt added, 'World Sailing have the opportunity to bring about substantial change across the Sport that can tangibly contribute to global sustainability.'

'Thanks to the work put in by World Sailing's Sustainability Commission and open dialogue with our key stakeholders, we have clear objectives and deliverables that will be implemented across our events, at World Sailing's headquarters and within the global sailing community.'

World Sailing's Official Technology Partner, SAP and Automotive Partner, Volvo Ocean Race, Volvo Group and Volvo Car Group and Official Timepiece Rolex have pledged their support to working with World Sailing on sustainability programmes.
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Doyle MacDiarmid Sails NSW State Championships 2017 - Overall report
A huge thank you goes to Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club for hosting Doyle MacDiarmid Sails NSW State Championships A huge thank you goes to Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club for hosting this weekend’s Doyle MacDiarmid Sails NSW State Championships, and thanks to Shane for the sponsorship prizes.
Posted on 7 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Accelerating away from Madeira as decision looms
VOR fleet continued to charge west at breakneck speeds a decision that could affect overall outcome of Leg 2 was looming As the Volvo Ocean Race fleet continued to charge west at breakneck speeds on Tuesday, a crucial decision that could ultimately affect the overall outcome of Leg 2 was looming.
Posted on 7 Nov Yacht Racing Forum 2018 at the heart of mythical Sailing Valley©
The leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will take place on October 22-23, 2018 The leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will take place on October 22-23, 2018 in Brittany, in the town of Lorient, at the heart of the mythical Sailing Valley©, one of the world’s most dynamic sailing and yacht racing destinations, right before the famous Route du Rhum.
Posted on 7 Nov The Clipper Race - Race 3, Day 7 - Back to life at a heel
A wind hole held up leading pack of fleet on Day 7: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race with the teams now back beating upwind A wind hole held up the leading pack of the Clipper Race fleet on Day 7 of Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race with the teams now back beating upwind. The downwind sailing conditions, that had been expected as part of a Southern Ocean sleigh ride towards Fremantle, Australia, are noticeably absent.
Posted on 7 Nov Roger Nilson accepts Legends Race invitation
Swedish ocean racer, Roger Nilson has accepted an invitation to become an ambassador to the Legends Race Swedish ocean racer, Roger Nilson, a veteran of seven Whitbread Round the World/Volvo Ocean Races has accepted an invitation to become an ambassador to the Legends Race, which starts from Gothenburg on 21 June 2018.
Posted on 7 Nov If not now, then when – Balancing the Boat Forum
If change is not delivered now, then when will it happen? This was just one of messages delivered at Balancing the Boat 'If change is not delivered now, then when will it happen?' This was just one of the messages delivered at Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing, the first of two open forums at World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Posted on 7 Nov Tickets now on sale for Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival
The Whitsundays will come alive with festivities and fun when Clipper Round the World Yacht Race arrives in January 2018 The Whitsundays will come alive with festivities and fun when the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race arrives in January 2018.
Posted on 7 Nov Ideal conditions for the faster yachts in the Roland Smith Ocean Race
It was a clear start for the fleet of 18 yachts in the Roland Smith Ocean Race last Saturday. It was a clear start for the fleet of 18 yachts in the Roland Smith Ocean Race last Saturday. The annual 80 nautical mile race is run by Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Western Australia.
Posted on 7 Nov Fleet prepare for the front after battling currents and lobster pots
If the first night of 13th Transat Jacques Vabre was tough, the second night will wash away the memory in brutal fashion If the first night of the 13th Transat Jacques Vabre was tough, the second night will wash away the memory in brutal fashion for the 37 boats and 74 crew, with winds gusting up to 45 knots and 5-metre waves as they begin to cross a cold front off Cape Finisterre from this evening (Monday). In a different way to the trilas of negotiating ridges of high pressure, as the fleet did today
Posted on 7 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère - In search of the lost wind
There are now six sailors making pit-stop to effect repairs at Mindelo with the arrival of Thibault Michelin (Eva Luna) There are now six sailors making a pit-stop to effect repairs at Mindelo with the arrival of Thibault Michelin (Eva Luna), victim of rudder damage a few days earlier. A seventh competitor is set to join them shortly, Ambrogio Beccaria (Alla Grande Ambecco), whose boat has a broken bowsprit. He’s turned back to make for Cape Verde
Posted on 7 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy