Susie secures DHL as primary sponsor for 2018 Golden Globe Race entry

Susie Goodall pictured during her solo transatlantic training voyage to Antigua and back Golden Globe Race Susie Goodall pictured during her solo transatlantic training voyage to Antigua and back Golden Globe Race

by Golden Globe Race today at 4:08 pmGoodall (27) from Bournheath, Worcestershire, is the youngest among a 30-strong entry list and one of two female competitors to take on one of the hardest challenges – to sail solo non-stop around the globe, starting from Plymouth UK on 30th June 2018.Fresh from completing a double solo transatlantic crossing to Antigua and back, she now plans to deliver her Rustler 36 yacht from the Azores to the builder, Rustler Yachts in Falmouth at the end of June for a complete refit and repaint in DHL colours. There, the yacht will be adapted for solo sailing, taking onboard the many lessons gained during her 4,000 mile qualifying sail.





DHL, the world’s leading international express services provider, is giving logistics support and transporting materials for Susie’s promotional engagements around the world prior to the race. The Company is also committing its international network to assist with any contingencies that may arise after the race has started.



“Susie is an inspirational woman and personifies many qualities that have been pivotal to the success of DHL Express on our own global journey,” said Ken Allen, CEO, DHL Express. “She has an unbridled passion for what she does, she has a desire to continuously conquer new frontiers, and she recognizes that thorough, diligent preparation is the key to great performance. The fact that the sailors will cross the finish line in 2019 –50 years after DHL’s three founders completed their first delivery from San Francisco to Honolulu –makes this partnership even more special and symbolic for everyone in our company. Our 90,000 employees around the world will be cheering Susie on all the way and hoping that her courage, determination and skills bring her across the line ahead of the competition in 2019.”









Goodall said today: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome DHL on board and have the support of a global company with me on this round-the-world race. It’s reassuring knowing you’ve got a safe pair of hands behind you all the way! I’m looking forward to developing an ongoing relationship with DHL and celebrating our achievements upon my return.”



Background on Susie Goodall



Susie started sailing at the age of three and has always dreamed of sailing round the world. Susie Goodall is an offshore and ocean sailing instructor who was introduced to the sport at the age of 3 and raced Laser dinghies until graduating as a sailing instructor at 18. In recent times, she has crewed on a 60ft sail training/expedition yacht between Greenland, and the Canary Islands and Caribbean. She says: “When I was young, all family holidays were spent sailing and my weekends were taken up racing Lasers before I started to teach sailing on the Isle of Wight.”









Susie bought her Rustler 36 yacht last Fall, and during the refit, she will be based in Falmouth and Plymouth, spending a significant amount of time on the water testing equipment and preparing physically and mentally for this challenge.



Background to DHL Express



DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL’s family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 325,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including e-commerce, technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.



DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 56 billion euros in 2014.



Background to the 2018 Golden Globe Race - Stepping back to the golden age of solo sailing









This 50th edition of the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race is a celebration of the original event and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s achievement in becoming the first man to sail solo non-stop around the Globe. Competitors in the 2018 Race will all be sailing rugged traditional production yachts like Susie Goodall’s Rustler 36 without the benefit of modern electronic aids.



The challenge is pure and very raw, placing adventure ahead of winning at all costs. All who finish will be heroes for this is a race for those who dare – the equivalent of climbing Everest without oxygen. Goodall and her rivals will be navigating with sextant on paper charts without GPS or electronic self-steering. They will hand-write their logs and determine the weather for themselves. This will be a lonely 9-month challenge. Only occasionally will they talk to loved ones and the outside world when long-range high frequency and Ham radios allow.



The GGR starts from Plymouth on June 30, 2018 and the winner is expected to complete the 30,000 solo circumnavigation in around 260 days.



Before the start, the Golden Globe Race fleet will congregate in Falmouth on June 14, 2018 to salute Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and his yacht Suhaili and mark the 50th anniversary of his departure at the start of his race back in 1968.





