Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

Susie secures DHL as primary sponsor for 2018 Golden Globe Race entry

by Golden Globe Race today at 4:08 pm
Susie Goodall pictured during her solo transatlantic training voyage to Antigua and back Golden Globe Race
British yachtswoman Susie Goodall has secured DHL Express as her primary sponsor for her 2018 Golden Globe Race entry.

Goodall (27) from Bournheath, Worcestershire, is the youngest among a 30-strong entry list and one of two female competitors to take on one of the hardest challenges – to sail solo non-stop around the globe, starting from Plymouth UK on 30th June 2018.

Fresh from completing a double solo transatlantic crossing to Antigua and back, she now plans to deliver her Rustler 36 yacht from the Azores to the builder, Rustler Yachts in Falmouth at the end of June for a complete refit and repaint in DHL colours. There, the yacht will be adapted for solo sailing, taking onboard the many lessons gained during her 4,000 mile qualifying sail.

Susie Goodall secures DHL as primary sponsor for 2018 Golden Globe Race entry © Golden Globe Race
Susie Goodall secures DHL as primary sponsor for 2018 Golden Globe Race entry © Golden Globe Race



DHL, the world’s leading international express services provider, is giving logistics support and transporting materials for Susie’s promotional engagements around the world prior to the race. The Company is also committing its international network to assist with any contingencies that may arise after the race has started.

“Susie is an inspirational woman and personifies many qualities that have been pivotal to the success of DHL Express on our own global journey,” said Ken Allen, CEO, DHL Express. “She has an unbridled passion for what she does, she has a desire to continuously conquer new frontiers, and she recognizes that thorough, diligent preparation is the key to great performance. The fact that the sailors will cross the finish line in 2019 –50 years after DHL’s three founders completed their first delivery from San Francisco to Honolulu –makes this partnership even more special and symbolic for everyone in our company. Our 90,000 employees around the world will be cheering Susie on all the way and hoping that her courage, determination and skills bring her across the line ahead of the competition in 2019.”

Solo yachtswoman Susie Goodall, the youngest entrant in the 2018 Golden Globe Race © Golden Globe Race
Solo yachtswoman Susie Goodall, the youngest entrant in the 2018 Golden Globe Race © Golden Globe Race



Goodall said today: “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome DHL on board and have the support of a global company with me on this round-the-world race. It’s reassuring knowing you’ve got a safe pair of hands behind you all the way! I’m looking forward to developing an ongoing relationship with DHL and celebrating our achievements upon my return.”

Background on Susie Goodall

Susie started sailing at the age of three and has always dreamed of sailing round the world. Susie Goodall is an offshore and ocean sailing instructor who was introduced to the sport at the age of 3 and raced Laser dinghies until graduating as a sailing instructor at 18. In recent times, she has crewed on a 60ft sail training/expedition yacht between Greenland, and the Canary Islands and Caribbean. She says: “When I was young, all family holidays were spent sailing and my weekends were taken up racing Lasers before I started to teach sailing on the Isle of Wight.”

Susie Goodall, a lifelong sailor, began boating at the age of three © Golden Globe Race
Susie Goodall, a lifelong sailor, began boating at the age of three © Golden Globe Race



Susie bought her Rustler 36 yacht last Fall, and during the refit, she will be based in Falmouth and Plymouth, spending a significant amount of time on the water testing equipment and preparing physically and mentally for this challenge.

Background to DHL Express

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL’s family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 325,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including e-commerce, technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 56 billion euros in 2014.

Background to the 2018 Golden Globe Race - Stepping back to the golden age of solo sailing

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, returning to Falmouth UK back in 1968, the sole finisher in the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and first man to complete a solo non-stop sailing circumnavigation © Golden Globe Race
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, returning to Falmouth UK back in 1968, the sole finisher in the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and first man to complete a solo non-stop sailing circumnavigation © Golden Globe Race



This 50th edition of the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race is a celebration of the original event and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s achievement in becoming the first man to sail solo non-stop around the Globe. Competitors in the 2018 Race will all be sailing rugged traditional production yachts like Susie Goodall’s Rustler 36 without the benefit of modern electronic aids.

The challenge is pure and very raw, placing adventure ahead of winning at all costs. All who finish will be heroes for this is a race for those who dare – the equivalent of climbing Everest without oxygen. Goodall and her rivals will be navigating with sextant on paper charts without GPS or electronic self-steering. They will hand-write their logs and determine the weather for themselves. This will be a lonely 9-month challenge. Only occasionally will they talk to loved ones and the outside world when long-range high frequency and Ham radios allow.

The GGR starts from Plymouth on June 30, 2018 and the winner is expected to complete the 30,000 solo circumnavigation in around 260 days.

Before the start, the Golden Globe Race fleet will congregate in Falmouth on June 14, 2018 to salute Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and his yacht Suhaili and mark the 50th anniversary of his departure at the start of his race back in 1968.

Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportJeanneau Sunfast 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

Melges 32 World League – Race 1 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from race one Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from race one
Posted today at 3:36 pm Panerai British Classic Week celebrates the Grande Dames of the Sea
Officine Panerai are proud to continue their support of Panerai British Classic Week taking place in Cowes Isle of Wight Now in its 16th year, the regatta has been part of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge, the leading international circuit for classic and vintage sailing yachts, since 2010.
Posted today at 3:18 pm America's Cup - Day 6 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Four races were held at the very bottom of the wind range today on Great Sound. Four races were held at the very bottom of the wind range today on Great Sound. The wind speed topped out at seven knots while six knots is the minimum windspeed for racing as stipulated in the rules. All boats struggled to keep the boats foiling, some more than others. After first three races, it was clear that French and BAR were struggling most and this made fourth race of day most compelling.
Posted today at 6:55 am America's Cup - Oracle Team USA engineer come-from-behind win
Oracle Team USA made an 'unforced error' in the pre-start that allowed SoftBank Team Japan to grab an early lead Oracle Team USA made an 'unforced error' in the pre-start that allowed SoftBank Team Japan to grab an early lead but skipper Jimmy Spithill and tactician Tom Slingsby were able to fashion an impressive come-from-behind win.
Posted today at 1:45 am America's Cup - The tension mounts
The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on first day of June with all the America’s Cup teams The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on the first day of June with all the America’s Cup teams, bar Artemis Racing, in action on the Great Sound.
Posted today at 1:11 am Uruguay to debut in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race route
Announcement was made today during a press conference held at Yacht Club Punta del Este, attended by British Ambassador After setting sail from Liverpool, UK, on Sunday 20 August, the twelve Clipper 2017-18 Race teams, crewed by amateur sailors with each yacht led by a professional skipper, will race 6,400 nautical miles through the Atlantic Ocean and arrive in Punta del Este
Posted on 1 Jun Van Uden Youth wins North Sea Race
Piet Vroon's Ker 53 took Line Honours for the 181 nautical mile race, and place third after time correction. Van Uden Skipper Gerd-Jan Poortman has competed in the last four editions of the Volvo Ocean Race. Gerd-Jan was delighted with the result, secured by a young Dutch team, taking part in their first offshore race.
Posted on 1 Jun Ladies Day a big success despite no racing in America's Cup village
Mother Nature has proved that she is the only force that can beat the collective might of the America’s Cup teams An announcement today by the America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA) and America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) confirmed that the four scheduled Round Robin 2 Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers races planned for Wednesday, May 31st, have had to be postponed until Thursday, June 1st, due to winds below the minimum six knot limit America’s Cup Class (ACC) boats can compete in.
Posted on 1 Jun An interview with Lyles Forbes about the Mariners' Museum Cup exhibit
I interviewed Lyles Forbes, The Mariners' Museum’s VP of collections and chief curator, about the museum’s AC exhibit. The Mariners’ Museum and Park was recently given USA-17, the AC72-class yacht that Oracle Team USA, the current Defender of the America’s Cup, used to win the Auld Mug in 2013. I caught up with Lyles Forbes, The Mariners' Museum’s VP of collections and chief curator, via email to learn more about this donation and the museum’s exciting new America’s Cup exhibit
Posted on 1 Jun 707s have fantastic racing at the Scottish Series
11 boat fleet was always going to produce competitive racing as the skill level amongst these crews is rising steadily The 707 fleet, of course, once again led the way in the on-water entertainment, and strangely enough, the off-water pleasurable antics during the Scottish Series in Tarbert, Loch Fyne
Posted on 1 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy