Supermaxi Comanche smashes Transpac monohull course record

by North Sails on 22 Jul
Supermaxi Comanche smashes Transpac monohull course record © Sharon Green
Jim and Kristy Clark’s record breaking machine, Comanche, started their 2017 Transpac Race off with a bang. Halfway from Los Angeles to Hawaii, she broke the race’s 24hr distance record, averaging around 20.2 knots and covering 484.1 nautical miles. They didn’t slow down! With a smaller crew and sail inventory than normal, the crew pushed the boat to the finish line in a record time for the race, 12 hours, 40 minutes and 54 seconds faster than Alfa Romeo’s time to beat in 2009.

“This was another proof of concept for this boat,” he continued. “We can adapt it to be competitive in any race around the world. We are all just stunned at what this boat can do” said Stan, being his seventh first-to-finish result in the Transpac race, and the fourth time he has assisted in the win for the Elapsed Time Record Trophy as the navigator.

“The perfect boat with the perfect crew, we did a lot of work to mode Comanche to the lowest safety limits of stability and to minimize the weight wherever possible,” said Ken Read, skipper of Comanche and President of North Sails Group. A steady 10-20 knot breeze was the perfect conditions for the “fat-bottomed girl”, traveling at full steam (an average of 24 knots) across the Pacific to the big island.

With a crew of just 15 onboard, the 2017 Transpac was a new test for Comanche. They also had a limited sail inventory, consisting of one mainsail, one code 0, three headsails, two staysails, and only one A3 spinnaker. The inventory is 100% North Sails 3Di – both upwind and downwind sails. “That A3 has proven to be an extremely versatile and fast sail for us,” said Honey, referring to the newest sail onboard made of 3Di FORCE – a new application of 3Di technology specific to downwind sails.

“It’s nice to be in Hawaii, but when you get to sail a boat like this, this is special, this is an honor, this is something that none of us take lightly. We know how privileged we are to sail on this boat. It’s up to us to just let the boat do its thing and then some.” said Read.
Trophies and awards at 2017 Transpac
The tables full of gleaming silver and sculptures made of polished Koa wood are unlike any other seen in the sport.
Posted today at 2:53 pm Azzurra is in Mallorca for the Puerto Portals 52 Super Series
TP52 Azzurra is currently in leading position overall in 52 Super Series, most professional circuit for monohull sailing The event will be held from Monday the 24th to Friday the 28th in the waters off Palma de Mallorca.
Posted today at 5:22 am Marine Notice - Official Nautical Charts
Marine Notice draw attention to importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements This Marine Notice draws attention to the importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements, which implement the relevant regulations of Chapter V of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), as amended.
Posted today at 4:49 am Marine Notice - Biofouling and In-water Cleaning
The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners on In-water Cleaning Guidelines The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners, operators, ports and marinas on the revised 2015 Anti-fouling and In-water Cleaning Guidelines for Australia and New Zealand (the 2015 Guidelines), and the International Maritime Organization's 2011 Guidelines for the control and management of ships' biofouling to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species
Posted today at 4:35 am Marine Notice - VHF marine radios - Automatic channel switching
This Notice provides information on how VHF channel switching may interfere with safe operation of vessel communications This Marine Notice provides information on how automatic VHF channel switching may interfere with the safe operation of vessel communications.
Posted today at 4:05 am Ian Walker - Musto Ambassador on the Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup
Ian Walker on his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.
Posted today at 12:19 am Extreme Sailing Series Act 4 – Day 3 sees leaderboard reshuffle
Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona's azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills as the eight international teams fought for vital points ahead of tomorrow's finale.
Posted on 22 Jul Spectacular Team Oman Air comeback at Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona
A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day.
Posted on 22 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Trésors de Tahiti win Act 6 super final
Remarkably the Tour leaders sailed a complete facsimile of their 2016 Act in Roses. Then they sailed an 11th in the coastal race after an early option went wrong and then won in the Stadium.
Posted on 22 Jul HL Enloe and Mighty Merloe make Transpac history
Mighty Merloe sets Transpac multihull course record, finishing three hours ahead of Thornburg's Phaedo 3. Together, Patrick and Steve Calder spend time sailing with the crew and then use the North design tools to maximize the Orma 60's performance potential.
Posted on 22 Jul
