Supermaxi Comanche smashes Transpac monohull course record

© Sharon Green

by North Sails on 22 Jul“This was another proof of concept for this boat,” he continued. “We can adapt it to be competitive in any race around the world. We are all just stunned at what this boat can do” said Stan, being his seventh first-to-finish result in the Transpac race, and the fourth time he has assisted in the win for the Elapsed Time Record Trophy as the navigator.“The perfect boat with the perfect crew, we did a lot of work to mode Comanche to the lowest safety limits of stability and to minimize the weight wherever possible,” said Ken Read, skipper of Comanche and President of North Sails Group. A steady 10-20 knot breeze was the perfect conditions for the “fat-bottomed girl”, traveling at full steam (an average of 24 knots) across the Pacific to the big island.With a crew of just 15 onboard, the 2017 Transpac was a new test for Comanche. They also had a limited sail inventory, consisting of one mainsail, one code 0, three headsails, two staysails, and only one A3 spinnaker. The inventory is 100% North Sails 3Di – both upwind and downwind sails. “That A3 has proven to be an extremely versatile and fast sail for us,” said Honey, referring to the newest sail onboard made of 3Di FORCE – a new application of 3Di technology specific to downwind sails.“It’s nice to be in Hawaii, but when you get to sail a boat like this, this is special, this is an honor, this is something that none of us take lightly. We know how privileged we are to sail on this boat. It’s up to us to just let the boat do its thing and then some.” said Read.