Super September with State Australian Sailing Youth Championships

by Australian Sailing on 23 Jul
Laser sailing action from the 2016 Queensland Youth Championships at Keppel Bay Sailing Club - Australian Sailing State Youth Championships Contributed
The second round of State Australian Sailing Youth Championship events swing into action this September.

Australian Sailing Youth Coach Tristan Brown said that the Youth Championship events are crucial for sailors to not only experience top level competition but to meet like-minded people and enjoy everything sailing has to offer on and off the water.

“The State Youth Championship events provide young sailors with a great taste of the highest level of youth sailing in their respective state,” Tristan said. “It is a great opportunity for competitors to also see where they are at compared to others from across the state, who they may not compete against on a regular basis.

“For the Australian Sailing Youth Team, these Youth Championship regattas provide us another great racing opportunity on the road to the World Youth Championships in China this December while also getting see new up-and-coming talent.”

Australian Sailing Clubs across the country will be hosting the next round of events with Keppel Bay Sailing Club set to host the 2017 Queensland Youth Championships from September 22 to 24 following a three day coaching regatta.

Australian Sailing Regional Manager in Queensland, Ben Callard said that the Youth Championship event is a great drawcard for junior and youth participants to experience competition with their peers from across the whole of Queensland.

“Keppel Bay Sailing Club is a fantastic venue and they have conducted the Queensland Youth Championships for the last 10 years with great success,” Ben said. “The Club is well established and supported by the local community which contributes to the success of the regatta on and off the water.

“This year we are expecting over 110 competitors across 10 classes. We have added to the list of invited classes the Nacra 15s, Arrow Catamaran and the Bic-Techno windsurfer class after increased interest in these disciplines over the last 12 months.”

The Youth Championships focus will then shift from waters of the Coral Sea in the Sunshine State to the Indian Ocean in Western Australia.

The Western Australia Youth Championships will be hosted by The Cruising Yacht Club of Western Australia from September 27 to 28 with in excess of 100 competitors expected to compete across 10 classes.

Local sailor and Australian Sailing Youth Team representative Elyse Ainsworth has previously competed in the WA Youth Championships and recommended that all local sailors get involved.

“I have competed in two WA Youth Champs and it is always a good experience to come back to my home state and race against some of the best youth sailors in the country,” Elyse said. “Its good practice to test all the racing components before the nationals at the end of the year.”

“The Youth Champs are always a good opportunity to improve your speed and techniques before heading off to such a major regattas over the Summer sailing season.”

Back to the East Coast of Australian and the Trinity Point New South Wales Youth Championships will be setting sail from South Lake Macquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) on the October long weekend, September 30 to October 2.

“Preparations for the 2017 Trinity Point NSW Youth Championships are in full swing and we are confident that this will be a fantastic regatta,” Club President, Phil Evans said. “Our Club is excited by the opportunity to host such a large and diverse youth event at the start of what will be the Clubs 70th anniversary year.

“Sailors who visit SLMASC and other clubs around the lake often refer to our unique water wonderland as ‘Sailors Paradise’, and we look forward to introducing many first time visitors to the ideal location and sailing conditions that Lake Macquarie offers.”

For Notice of Race, Sailing Instructions and more State Youth Championship regatta details visit the Australian Sailing Youth website.
