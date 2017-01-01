Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Overall report

Sea Bass - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon

by Del Morrison on 17 JulThe fourth race of the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta was named the Sunshine Coast 50th Anniversary Race. The race was a Windward/Leeward race and with spinnakers flying, the race provided a very colourful spectacle to the Sunday beach goers in Mooloolaba Bay.The Winner of the Sunshine Coast 50th Anniversary Event was Sea Bass a Swan 42 owned and skippered by Jon Cray.The results for the SCOR Regatta so far are as follows:1. Easy Day (David Stoopman)2. Vanilla (David Perkins)3. Jade Rose (Ian Brownhill)4. Sea Bass (Jon Cray)5. Dark Horse (Rob Quirk)1. Easy Day (David Stoopman)2. Sea Bass (Jon Cray)3. Jade Rose (Ian Brownhill)4. The Liquidator (Deb & Trevor Gourlay)5. Sofala (Craig Ferguson)The SCOR Regatta continues until Wednesday with yachts competing for the coveted Frank Hurd Memorial Trophy. For more details, visit event website Jon Cray enjoyed the win with his Crew- James, Mick and Cindy Holmes, Raeleen and “Bling” with the Sunshine Coast Council Trophy.





