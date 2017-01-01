Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Overall report
by Del Morrison on 17 Jul
The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Naming of the Sunshine Coast on Sunday during its annual event – the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta (SCOR).
Sea Bass - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta 2017 Mike Kenyon http://kenyonsportsphotos.com.au/
The fourth race of the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta was named the Sunshine Coast 50th Anniversary Race. The race was a Windward/Leeward race and with spinnakers flying, the race provided a very colourful spectacle to the Sunday beach goers in Mooloolaba Bay.
The Winner of the Sunshine Coast 50th Anniversary Event was Sea Bass a Swan 42 owned and skippered by Jon Cray.
The results for the SCOR Regatta so far are as follows:
Day 1:
1. Easy Day (David Stoopman)
2. Vanilla (David Perkins)
3. Jade Rose (Ian Brownhill)
4. Sea Bass (Jon Cray)
5. Dark Horse (Rob Quirk)
Day 2:
1. Easy Day (David Stoopman)
2. Sea Bass (Jon Cray)
3. Jade Rose (Ian Brownhill)
4. The Liquidator (Deb & Trevor Gourlay)
5. Sofala (Craig Ferguson)
The SCOR Regatta continues until Wednesday with yachts competing for the coveted Frank Hurd Memorial Trophy. For more details, visit event website
.
Jon Cray enjoyed the win with his Crew- James, Mick and Cindy Holmes, Raeleen and “Bling” with the Sunshine Coast Council Trophy.
