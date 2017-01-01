Please select your home edition
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 3 - Action from the start

by Del Morrison on 18 Jul
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 3
Day 3 of SCOR was action packed with stronger winds, two windward/leeward races and one passage race. Race five was all action from the start with a collision at the start line between The Liquidator a 30ft Farr half-tonner and Vanilla a 54ft Jeanneu. The Liquidator retired due to damage to the hull.

Anthony Collins on Ivresse a Lagoon 440 catamaran had a problem with his asymmetrical spinnaker but pulled away downwind, completed the hoist and went on to win the race seven on handicap.

Leading the series so far is Easy Day a Beneteau Oceanis 40 skippered by David Stoopman. The Easy Day team are from Hobsons Bay Yacht Club and this is their debut entry in SCOR. The team are having a very successful series on the water and are really enjoying the camaraderie at the social events.

Second in the series so far is Jade Rose an Adams 12 and third is Sofala a Wilson 37. Both boats are local Sunshine Coast Yacht Club boats.

Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 3
Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta - Day 3



Results for race five were:

Place - Boat – Skipper

1. Easy Day - David Stoopman
2. Jade Rose - Ian Brownhill
3. Sea Bass - Jon Cray

Results for Race 6 were:

Place - Boat – Skipper

1. Vanilla - David Perkins
2. Easy Day - David Stoopman
3. Mustang - Harry Smith

Race seven was a passage race with results as follows:

Place - Boat – Skipper

1. Ivresse - Anthony Collins
2. Ultimate Revenge - Michael Fortune
3. Utopia 2001 - John Fletcher

The Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta is an annual event hosted by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club. For more information visit event website.

