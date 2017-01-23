Sunbrella to support Sailing World Cup Miami as Presenting Sponsor

by US Sailing today at 5:21 pmA North Carolina-based brand with deep roots in the American sailing community, Sunbrella has assumed a prominent role in fostering the future of high-performance sailing the United States.“Sunbrella is an outstanding partner for US Sailing and Sailing World Cup Miami,” said Jack Gierhart, executive director of US Sailing. “They know what it takes to be the best and to set and achieve ambitious goals. They have brought that energy to our partnership. We are grateful for their commitment to the athletes and their quest to be the best in the world.”Sunbrella is also the presenting sponsors of US Sailing’s Golden Torch Award, awarded to the top placing U.S. sailor at Sailing World Cup Miami.“We are proud to support US Sailing and the tremendous athletes who commit so completely to their passion for being on the water and for making competitive sailing such a unique and special sport,” said Hal Hunnicutt, vice president of marketing for Glen Raven, Inc.Founded in 1961, Sunbrella began offering marine upholstery products in the mid 1970’s. By producing innovative canvas and fabrics that were exceptionally weather-resistant and easy to maintain, Sunbrella quickly became a dominant player in the marine industry. Sunbrella’s core brand identity celebrates the best of what America has to offer.Sailing World Cup Miami is the the first stop on World Sailing’s 2017 World Cup Series and will feature over 450 competitors racing across the ten Olympic classes from Regatta Park at Coconut Grove, Miami on January 24-29.