Summer sailing in full swing for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 3:42 pm
O18 Largs Trip Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
It's been a fantastic start to the 2017 summer season for national charity, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. With trips starting on 12th June at their northern base in Largs, Scotland and their southern base in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, young people in recovery from cancer from all over the UK have been experiencing the power of the sea.

Thanks to players of People's Postcode Lottery, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is able to offer more places to young people than ever before through the purchase of their two new yachts Caledonian Hero based in the north and Solent Hero based in the south. Both yachts have been specially adapted for those less mobile to enable as many young people as possible the chance to rebuild their confidence following treatment.

O18 South Coast Cruising – Anchored off at lunch for a little dip © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
O18 South Coast Cruising – Anchored off at lunch for a little dip © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



CEO of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Frank Fletcher, commented: 'We are very excited to be underway with our 2017 season - our busiest ever! This has only been made possible by the vital funding we receive through friends of the Trust. Most importantly, I would like to thank players of the People's Postcode Lottery for their hugely generous support, without whom none of this would be possible.'

The long-term impact cancer treatment has on some young people means that many suffer with mobility and cognitive issues as they try to rebuild their lives after cancer. Providing the opportunity to participate in a team activity alongside peers with similar experiences can help individuals regain their self-belief and independence. Through continued support, the Trust help young people bring back into focus positive options for the future that may have been unimaginable during treatment.

The charity hope to provide 360 young people from across the UK with the chance to join them on a trip for the first time this year as well as offering 280 young people the chance to return to sail as part of that unique long-term support.

Moonspray; the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage yacht – Moored up in the Caledonian Canal alongside the project's shorebased vehicle courtesy of partners Arnold Clark. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Moonspray; the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage yacht – Moored up in the Caledonian Canal alongside the project's shorebased vehicle courtesy of partners Arnold Clark. © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust



Running simultaneously with these annual trips is the charity's most ambitious project yet, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 voyage. This is a four-month national relay involving over 100 young people navigating 2,400 miles around the British Isles. The Round Britain 2017 team are over a quarter of the way through the voyage, having started on 20th May from Largs, and are now making their way down the east coast of the UK, aiming to be in London in a month's time for an extended stopover.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment. The Trust receives no government funding and does not charge fees, therefore they rely 100% on voluntary funding.

