Suisse and Tunisia qualified for the Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Games 2018

by Edwin Lodder today at 4:05 amWith 28 Nacra 15’s from 13 countries at the starting line and good sailing conditions it was fantastic sailing in Medemblik. In the overall results (open class and mixed) the GBR team Benno Martsaller and Chloe Collenette have won the regatta, followed by Australia Shannon Dalton and Jayden Dalton, and third the SUI team Max and Amanda.





During this week all 28 teams from 13 countries were very eager to sail in all kind of weather conditions. A total of 14 races are sailed. Sailors are very happy and look back to a great sailing week. It was amazing to see how these young sailors are sailing the new Nacra 15. Since a year this new class is existing and already over 100 teams are sailing worldwide. Most of them started sailing the Nacra 15 this year. A lot of sailors are coming from Optimist. The Nacra 15 is the “pathway class” to the Olympic Nacra 17 multihull. For many sailors the next big event will be the World Sailing Youth Worlds in Sanya (China) in December.









The qualification system to participate the Youth Olympics is based on four qualication events: This week in Medemblik the best European and best African country have qualified. Followed by a qualifier event in Miami (November) to qualify the best North- and best South American country; In January in Queensland the qualifying of the best Asia and Oceania country. Argentina will get a wild-card due to being the host nation and in April during the Nacra 15 Worlds the final seven country placings will be earned and qualified. Once a country is selected then their organising authorities will then organize their own selections. To represent your country at the Youth Olympics Games in the Nacra 15 class really is the pinnacle of Youth Performance Sailing.









Result Nacra15





Name Points 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 1 GBR 19 Benno Marstaller, Chloe Collenette 43,0 3 (13) 3 1 6 1 3 5 (12) 4 1 4 7 5 2 AUS 37 Shannon Dalton, Jayden Dalton 53,0 1 4 1 2 11 13 (bfd) 1 2 11 3 3 1 (dns) 3 SUI 81 Max Wallenberg, Amanda Bjork-Anastassov 63,0 4 7 2 9 8 (12) 5 3 (22) 1 10 5 6 3 4 GER 39 Silas Muhle, Romy Mackenbrock 84,0 12 (17) 11 14 1 10 1 10 (19) 7 8 6 3 1 5 NED 93 Bjarne Bouwer, Eliott Savelon 85,0 2 2 12 5 4 9 12 (15) (16) 14 9 2 2 12 6 GBR 70 Bobby Hewitt, Freddie Simes 85,0 11 5 (19) 7 3 (15) 9 11 3 3 6 13 4 10 7 FRA 99 Doran Gouron Le Roch, Axel Nicoleau 98,0 5 (21) 6 6 7 2 8 (21) 9 8 16 10 12 9 8 AUS 45 Georgia Payne, Emma Jones 101,0 13 8 8 8 10 8 4 2 7 9 (ufd) 14 10 (dns) 9 ITA 77 Leonardo Chiste, Sofia Leoni 104,0 7 6 (20) 3 5 16 7 4 20 19 (ufd) 7 8 2 10 FIN 69 Filip Store, Vilma Rikala 114,0 15 (23) 9 4 (23) 5 2 16 21 2 14 1 14 11 11 POL 5 Tymoteusz Cierzan, Oskar Niemira 128,0 8 11 13 15 2 11 (bfd) 8 6 12 (ufd) 8 5 dns 12 ITA 29 Alessandro Cesarini, Alice Cialvi 132,0 9 (24) 5 17 9 18 19 12 (27) 13 4 9 11 6 13 GBR 4 Theo Williams, Wil Heritage 147,0 16 12 (25) 10 14 14 (bfd) 17 18 10 2 21 9 4 14 ITA 30 Andrea Spagnolli, Giulia Fava 147,0 6 9 21 (24) 12 17 11 7 24 17 5 11 (dnf) 7 15 NED 41 Floris Lampe, Laila van der Meer 160,0 17 3 18 13 13 (26) 10 19 11 15 13 20 (22) 8 16 FRA 7 Titouan Petard, Marion Declef 168,0 18 1 (23) 18 22 4 15 14 5 21 11 16 23 (dns) 17 BEL 38 Frederic Vandewalle, Soetkin Orbie 170,0 (23) 10 17 23 18 3 23 9 1 22 7 22 15 (dns) 18 SGP 101 Raynn Kwok, Vicke Young 175,0 14 19 7 (25) 21 7 6 6 14 23 18 19 21 (dns) 19 SGP 98 Sophia Meyers, Chia Teck Pin 186,0 10 15 14 (ret) 16 6 (bfd) 24 8 5 15 15 bfd dns 20 GBR 126 William Smith, Abigail Clarke 205,0 22 26 15 12 (ufd) 21 16 13 4 18 12 17 (dns) dns 21 NED 42 Lucas Struijk, Teun van der Wal 208,0 21 14 16 11 26 25 17 18 15 16 (ufd) 12 17 (dns) 22 ESP 96 Adrian Surroca, Iset Segura 217,0 (dnf) 16 4 16 27 20 13 25 13 6 (dnf) ret 19 dns 23 FRA 17 Armand Clabon, Camille Montastier 228,0 24 20 10 19 24 22 14 20 10 20 (ufd) 25 20 (dns) 24 FRA 78 Tom Cavaletto, Lou Berthomieu 235,0 25 18 24 20 17 19 18 (26) (23) 24 19 23 13 15 25 FRA 18 Clement Galliache, Camille Cron 238,0 20 22 22 22 20 23 20 23 17 (25) 20 (24) 16 13 26 GBR 74 Morgan Smith, Molley Desorgher 246,0 19 25 (26) 21 15 24 (bfd) 22 25 26 17 18 18 16 27 GBR 79 William Harrison, Arabella Sabbeton 298,0 26 28 28 26 19 27 21 27 26 27 (dnf) (ret) dnf 14 28 TUN 24 Chaima Chamari, Sami Arjoun 315,0 27 27 27 27 25 (ufd) 22 28 28 28 21 26 (dns) dns

