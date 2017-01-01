Please select your home edition
Success for Aberdeen Asset Management Confidence Masterclass

by Abderdeen Asset Management today at 2:58 pm
Birmingham's Aicha Ait Tarrant and Louise Warlock try dinghy sailing at UKSA as part of the Aberdeen Asset Management Confidence Masterclass. Aberdeen Asset Management
Aberdeen Asset Management are delighted to announce that 12 young people have successfully completed the week long Confidence Masterclass run by youth charity UKSA, in collaboration with Street League.

The pilot programme, funded by Aberdeen Asset Management, saw a group of twelve 16-24 year olds who are not in education, employment or training visit UKSA's base in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

The young people, from Birmingham and London, are part of Street League's Sport and Employability Academy, a programme the 'sport for employment' charity has created to help the young people to gain qualifications, develop skills and gain the experience needed to enter the workplace. Matt Stevenson-Dodd, Street League CEO said: 'Low self-confidence is a serious issue affecting many young people. The Confidence Masterclass has been the final step in the process of tackling the issue of low self-esteem, as this can be a significant block to young people realising their potential.'

Whilst at UKSA the young people learnt basic sailing skills, tried a variety of watersports and team-building activities and spent time in confidence-building workshops. The workshops reflected the Aberdeen values of: quality, ambition, teamwork, integrity and challenge.

Steven Walker, 16, from Birmingham said: 'The Confidence Masterclass has changed my mind on what is possible in life. All the people at UKSA were really friendly and helpful.'

Natasha Hinds, 24, from North London added: 'It was a lovely experience and I would recommend it to anyone who likes the water and fitness! This course was great fun and I will be adding it to my CV.'

Having fun and building confidence on the water at UKSA during the Aberdeen Asset Management Confidence Masterclass. UKSA use the power of the sea as a catalyst for change in young people's lives. © Aberdeen Asset Management
Ben Willows, UKSA CEO said: 'UKSA's confidence-building classes and activities are just the beginning of a journey with us. We mentor, nurture and develop young people by offering them the chance to take part in courses that can lead to long-term careers. UKSA's programmes unlock the potential in young people and help them to realise they can change their circumstances if they want to.'

Upon completion of the programme, the young people were invited to Aberdeen Asset Management's offices in central London to attend a celebratory awards ceremony and to meet with Aberdeen team members. UKSA charity ambassador and double-Paralympic medallist Helena Lucas MBE presented each student with a certificate and spent time with them all during the day.

Antonia Stirling, Head of Corporate Stewardship at Aberdeen Asset Management added: 'We are delighted to celebrate the journey that the 12 young people have taken with the Confidence Masterclass. During their time at UKSA they were pushed beyond their comfort zones and experienced new and exciting challenges. For some the journey will have been to regain lost confidence, for others it will have been gaining confidence and self-belief for the first time in their lives. Here at Aberdeen Asset Management we are pleased to be doing what we can to address the serious issue of low self-esteem in young people.'

Street League will maintain contact with the young people as they enter the workplace and join the 1281 participants who underwent a Street League course in 2016 and are now in employment, training or education.

The 12 graduates of the Aberdeen Asset Management Confidence Masterclass with (back row L-R) Helena Lucas MBE, UKSA CEO Ben Willows, Street League CEO Matt Stevenson-Dodd and AAM Head of Corporate Stewardship Antonia Stirling. © Aberdeen Asset Management
