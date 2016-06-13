Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

Stunning superyachts to race in Candy Store Cup Newport

by Barby MacGowan today at 11:41 am
Adix – Candy Store Cup © Billy Black
For the second year running, the Candy Store Cup Superyacht Edition will showcase some of the world’s most spectacular yachts racing in a regatta designed specifically for them.

The event, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, July 27-29, is organized and hosted by Newport Shipyard and Bannister's Wharf, which partnered last year to consolidate the Newport Bucket and Candy Store Cup regattas.

The largest yacht entered thus far is the 184’ (56m) Perini Navi ketch Zenji, which will join the other entries at Newport Shipyard’s alongside dozens of other megayachts, both sail and power. The working shipyard has become the epicenter of the megayacht industry in New England and is uniquely positioned on the Newport waterfront to allow the public to view the yachts that are berthed there.

Meteor, Ranger and Adix – Candy Store Cup © Billy Black
Meteor, Ranger and Adix – Candy Store Cup © Billy Black



'The 2016 Candy Store Cup knocked the ball out of the park,' said Dan Meyers, co-owner of the 52m yacht Meteor, which is returning for the 2017 event. 'It was the perfect mixture of everything – great venue, professional race management, and the social side was FUN in all capitals.”

The Candy Store Cup is all about sportsmanship and camaraderie, as the pristine superyachts must race to rules specially formulated to keep them safe distances from each other. The format calls for pursuit-style (staggered start) racing on Rhode Island Sound, with one race planned for each of the three days, leaving plenty of time in the afternoons and evenings for socializing. Racing begins at 1 p.m. off Castle Hill and will provide a stunning visual for those watching from vantage points along the shore of Narragansett Bay’s East Passage, south of the Pell Bridge. The Candy Store Cup Party and Awards are on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The 170’ (52 meter) schooner Meteor, built by Royal Huisman (foreground), and the 138’ (42 meter) J Class Sloop Ranger compete in the 2016 Candy Store Cup. Both superyachts will be back again for the second annual running of the event. © Billy Black
The 170’ (52 meter) schooner Meteor, built by Royal Huisman (foreground), and the 138’ (42 meter) J Class Sloop Ranger compete in the 2016 Candy Store Cup. Both superyachts will be back again for the second annual running of the event. © Billy Black



Royal Huisman, Perini Navi, Vitters and Rybovich, which are major players in the superyacht industry and were all stewards of the Newport Bucket, are presenting partners of the Candy Store Cup Newport. Supporting partners of the event are KVH,North Sails, Sentient Jet, Southern Spars / Future Fibres, Willis Towers Watson, The Marshall Islands Registry, and M. Gemi.

Newport Shipyard, one of the most popular and recommended shipyards in the U.S., is a full-service marina and shipyard with over 3,500 linear feet of dock space that can accommodate yachts up to 300+ feet. Its amenities include a dockside café, ship store, fitness center, courtesy vehicles and crew housing. Bannister's Wharf, founder of the original Candy Store Cup in 1977, is situated in downtown Newport and attracts visitors and locals alike with 20 shops and galleries that offer a diverse selection of life’s niceties. The social center of the Wharf is the Clarke Cooke House, home of the original Candy Store Cup.

Newport Shipyard will be headquarters for the Candy Store Cup © Billy Black
Newport Shipyard will be headquarters for the Candy Store Cup © Billy Black

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Liverpool announces team entry in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Liverpool 2018 team will visit twelve international destinations on six different continents. Taking advantage of the race’s global platform, the Liverpool 2018 team will visit twelve international destinations on six different continents.
Posted on 20 Jul OmanAir poised for action as waves delay Extreme Sailing Series opener
Although disappointed, Oman Air remain poised for action with three days of high-octane foiling racing ahead of them. The Omani outfit, renowned for their skill in challenging conditions, had hoped to make the best of a testing first-day forecast of big winds and huge waves as they look to improve on their trio of third-place finishes in the opening three Acts.
Posted on 20 Jul Extreme Sailing Series – Big swells force postponement of opener
Race Director John Craig made the decision to suspend racing due to the tall, steep waves rolling through the stadium Craig said that such a sea state, combined with winds of up to 25 knots, would have likely caused the super-fast GC32 catamarans to fall off their foils and nosedive into the wave in front, potentially leading to capsizes.
Posted on 20 Jul Class 40 duo strengthened by challenges on Azores and back race
Oman Sail Class 40 crew have emerged from their debut in the highly competitive class, strengthened by the experience Experienced French sailor Sidney Gavignet and Omani offshore yachtsman Fahad Al Hasni finished the 2,500-mile Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race from France to the Azores and back in seventh place, with conditions on the two-leg race often proving challenging.
Posted on 20 Jul Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 - day 1, a packed race card
With the Wind Gods delivering some excellent racing breeze today, everyone is hoping for more of the same tomorrow. In spite of some rather unpromising weather forecasts, the wind arrived bang on cue as a fresh 10-15 knots of breeze powered the 41-strong fleet around the course on Day 1 of the 2017 Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek, in what turned out to be a packed race card – three races for all classes except Cruising and Multihull Cruising who completed two races each.
Posted on 20 Jul Harry Price maintains lead in Governor’s Cup Match Racing
His perfect 13-0 record leads the fleet of 12 entries from Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand and the United States Spectators were looking forward today to the last match of the first round robin (in which every boat sails against each other boat) as it featured Price against Killian. The two had not sailed against each other since last year’s Governor’s Cup, when they raced against each other in the petit finals for third place in the 2016 Cup.
Posted on 20 Jul Transat Jacques Vabre – 42 pairs at sea
20 monohulls of 12.18 m in length will compete on the great chessboard of the Atlantic. 20 crews composed of sailing amateurs and professionals, who are unreserved fans of race machines which are high-tech at the same time as being steadfastly sailboats.
Posted on 20 Jul The five year Caribbean winter circuit dates now published
Members of CSA Calendar Committee work together with regattas across the region to achieve the sweet spot on timing. Members of the CSA Calendar Committee work together with regattas across the region to try to achieve the sweet spot on timing.
Posted on 20 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Another America's Cup winner joins MAPFRE
Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE in 2017-18, some 15 years after becoming the first Spanish sailor to win the coveted trophy. One of the most decorated sailors on the planet, Vila joins MAPFRE having last competed as part of a victorious Illbruck Challenge campaign in 2001-02.
Posted on 20 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Follow the build of team Azkonobel
Follow the construction of a new One Design Volvo Ocean 65. Follow the construction of a new One Design Volvo Ocean 65. The build process takes over 36,000 man hours, In this video you can follow the construction of a One Design Volvo Ocean 65 racing machine from start to sailing, in a top quality building facility.. Team AkzoNobel will race this boat in the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted on 20 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy