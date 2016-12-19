Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Stunning finale to Bay of Islands Sailing Week

by Helen Horrocks today at 2:55 am
Day 3 - Bay of Islands Race Week, 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/
An absolutely stunning day. That was the consensus of those on the water today for the final day of the 15th annual Bay of Islands Sailing Week regatta.

Prior to racing this morning, regatta weather advisor Mike Quilter had predicted a slight delay in racing, with conditions he said looked: “glassy until around midday, with a late sea breeze filling in from the Ninepin about 1 o’clock”.

Fortunately competitors didn’t have to wait quite that long, with a consistent 8-10 knot sea breeze filling in from 11.30am, allowing racing to get underway in picture perfect Bay of Islands weather.

David Howarth, who is visiting the Bay of Islands from Scotland, said: “It was fantastic. Loved it. I’d love to come back next year, but it’s a bit of a long haul from Scotland. It’s the first regatta I’ve ever done, and only the third or fourth time I’ve been out on a boat, but I loved it.”

Australian entry Wasabi, owned by Bruce Mackay, was surprised by the standard of racing he was up against in the regatta, saying: “the boats up here, there are some genuinely fast boats. We didn’t realise - the first day we were like ‘where did everybody go?!’”

He was impressed with the experience of racing in the Bay of Islands though, saying: 'We’ve been blown away by how nice the sailing is here. The Bay of Islands is such a great place, I would rate it better than the Whitsundays. The courses that you’ve got to choose are just brilliant, you’ve got such a variation. All the courses have been brilliant. I’d come back at the drop of a hat.”

Day 3 - Bay of Islands Race Week, 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/
Day 3 - Bay of Islands Race Week, 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/


This year’s regatta was marked by a big change in the number of boats competing in the Island Racing divisions, with many boats that would normally have competed in windward-leeward races opting for the longer passage racing courses instead.

First time entrant in the regatta Bruce Herbert, owner of Young Guns, put this down to the appeal of passage racing in such a scenic destination. He described the regatta as “amazing”, and went on to say: “The nice thing with the Bay Week is that you can come up here and cruise around the islands and take in the scenery. For us it seemed crazy to come all this way and do windward-leewards when you’ve got all the beautiful scenery. It’s a no brainer - it’s all about having some fun, and it’s been an absolutely fantastic experience to be honest.”

Auckland boat Anarchy would also normally sail windward-leewards, but this year it was more of a family occasion. Crew Will Reid explained why they opted to sail in Island Racing this year by saying: “It’s a holiday regatta. This is my eighth time doing it, but the first time I’ve done passage, and it’s pretty mean! If you look around, we’re in a pretty epic location, so we do one race a day, get a tour of the bay in the sun, go for a sail, but it’s still competitive.'

Day 3 - Bay of Islands Race Week, 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/
Day 3 - Bay of Islands Race Week, 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/


While over half the regatta fleet opted for longer passage races, the six TP52s in A Division saw more close racing in the third and final day. And while Viento dominated days one and two, today was Mayhem’s day, and she took the gun in all three races.

Owner of Mayhem, Harry Dodson, said: “We had a good day today. I think we’re still second overall, but everything went our way today. We had beautiful conditions today, really good, in fact there’s always good sailing. We’ll be back next year.”

Regatta organisers were also pleased with how the regatta went, and the feedback they received from competitors, on-water race officials and volunteers on a well organised and well run event. The regatta is run almost entirely by a committed crew of volunteers, who dedicate their time and energy to make it all run smoothly.

With over 100 boats taking part from as far afield as Taupo, Christchurch, Australia and New Caledonia, and over 1,000 sailors on the water each day, the Bay of Islands Sailing Week remains the biggest event of its kind in New Zealand, and according to many, the best as well.

Full results from the three days of racing, plus overall series winners, are available by clicking here.

Day 3 - Bay of Islands Race Week, 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/
Day 3 - Bay of Islands Race Week, 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/





Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82BandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016 Images of radical supermaxi CQS sailing on the Waitemata
Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today in a moderate south westerly breeze and sunshine - a welcome break from the strong winds that have plagued Auckland for the past few days. The supermaxi which started life as the 90ft Nicorette has been stretched to 98ft in a design project led by Bakewell-White Yacht Design
Posted on 18 Nov 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Chris Steele defends title
Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year after defeating Graeme Sutherland and crew in three straight matches. The action all kicked off at 10am with the start of the Semi Finals. The top ranked Graeme Sutherland chose to sail Sam Meech whom he beat 3 – nil.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Semi-Finalists selected at the end of Day 3
Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele all advance into the semi-finals which begin Sunday Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele advance to the semi-finals on Sunday. Graeme Sutherland and his crew of David Hazard, Tim Snedden and Mike Bullot were the last to qualify for the semi-finals with a scoreline of 2 – 1 after losing his first quarter final race to David Wood. Sutherland then came back to take the next two races and his spot in the semi-finals.
Posted on 15 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Fleet racing completed on Day 2
Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 knock-outs. The remaining six teams went on to sail in a repechage round, consisting of three knock-out pairs, with the winner of each also advancing to the Top 16 which will be held tomorrow.
Posted on 14 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - NZ's Sutherland leads after Day 1
Nineteen teams started the YDL NZ Match Race Championship with NZ's Graeme Sutherland taking an early lead. Nineteen teams from Australia, Asia and New Zealand started the Yachting Developments New Zealand Match Race Championship today with Graeme Sutherland taking an early lead. The change of format has seen the regatta double in size from eight teams in last year’s event to nineteen teams this year.
Posted on 13 Oct 2016 NZL Sailing Team - Kiwi Sailors relish the Rio breeze
NZ’s Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie have returned a storming day in big, bold conditions outside Rio Bay to take the lead New Zealand’s Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie have returned a storming day in big, bold conditions outside Rio Bay to take the lead after day two in the Women’s 470 event. Elsewhere Gemma Jones and Saunders sailed four good races today and have moved up to fourth overall after six races in the Nacra multihull, and Josh Junior found form.
Posted on 12 Aug 2016 Gladwell's Line - Oh, and by the way we won a million dollars
Sailing history has been made by a New Zealand crew in winning the richest prize ever offered in sailing July 11, 2016 - Sailing history has been made by the New Zealand crew of Phil Robertson, Stu Dodson, Will Tiller and James Wierzbowski in winning the richest prize ever offered in sailing - $US1million (NZD $1.37m), with their nail-biting win in the World Match Racing Championships in Sweden.
Posted on 14 Jul 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy