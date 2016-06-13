Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Strongest yacht clubs of Baltic prepare for Rebooted Nord Stream Race

by Gerald Gebhard today at 6:32 am
Earlybird, Model Swan 50 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
This summer, a new format for the Nord Stream Race brings together some of the most high-achieving yacht clubs from the National Sailing Leagues.

Starting on 25th August, the Baltic Sea’s best clubs to emerge from the 2016 season of the Sailing League will compete for the honour of becoming the “Best Yacht Club of the Baltic Sea”. The long-distance regatta takes the fleet from Kiel via Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki to the finish in Saint Petersburg.

The best yacht clubs of the National Sailing Leagues from the Baltic countries Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia will be competing this year at the relaunched Nord Stream Race. The clubs will be racing in a fleet of brand-new, one-design ClubSwan 50 racing yachts. From 25th August to 7th September, the 1,000 nautical mile race course follows the Nord Stream pipeline from Kiel to Saint Petersburg, with stopovers in Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki. The goal of this revised format for the Nord Stream Race is “Connecting Baltic Nations through Sport”.

The renowned sailing clubs Norddeutscher Regatta Verein and Kieler Yacht-Club (Kiel), Kongelig Dansk Yachtklub (Copenhagen), Kungliga Svenska Segelsällskapet (Stockholm) and Helsingfors Segelklubb (Helsinki) are inviting crews and sailing fans to a series of events for a cultural and sporting encounter. At the finish, Saint Petersburg Yacht Club – one of the leading yacht clubs in Europe and main organiser of the race – invites Europe’s sailing elite to the award ceremony in this spectacular city.

Five champions have qualified to participate in the Nord Stream Race 2017 via their National Leagues from the previous season: Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club from Germany, Frederikshavn Sejlklub from Denmark, Cape Crow Yacht Club from Sweden, Nyländska Jaktklubben from Finland and Lord of the Sail – Europe from Russia. Each of the five sailing clubs will be sending a crew with ten of their best sailors.

This year’s Nord Stream Race has a direct connection with the National Sailing Leagues and the SAILING Champions League. These competitions form the qualification process for the Nord Stream Race and will offer all league clubs another high-class format to find out who are the best of the best in club fleet racing.

Their strong backing for the race shows just how committed Nord Stream AG and Gazprom have become in their support for sailing. Aside from supporting the Baltic offshore Nord Stream Race, the companies have joined forces with the National Sailing Leagues of the Northern European countries and Russia.

Earlybird, Model Swan 50 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Earlybird, Model Swan 50 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi



Sponsored by Nord Stream AG and Gazprom and in cooperation with the Saint Petersburg Yacht Club, the Nord Stream Race has been held annually since 2012. Initially, the regatta connected Russia and Germany, with the route following the Nord Stream Pipeline after which the competition was named.

The countries for the race stopovers have been chosen for a reason. The winners of the national sailing leagues of those countries will form five teams that are set to compete in the Nord Stream Race. The new course for the race will cement the event’s connection with Europe and enhance Nord Stream AG’s cooperation with the Northern European countries, as the company is also set to become the national leagues’ partner.

The national sailing leagues’ calendar started in March and concludes in November 2017. Each of the five countries has more than 20 teams competing in their national leagues, all of them competing for the title of best yacht club. First to hit the water in the new season was the Russian Sailing League with an opening event on 23rd March 23 in Sochi.

From 2018 onwards, the organisers plan to include the current champion of the SAILING Champions League and also bring in other Baltic States as additional participants.

Main organiser Saint Petersburg Yacht Club is holding the new edition of the long-distance regatta through the Baltic Sea together with Konzeptwerft Holding GmbH from Hamburg, the marketing agency that launched the new concept, and which remains focused on developing innovative formats in sailing.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2RS Sailing 660x82 AUSAuckland On the Water Boat Show

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Overseas boats among early entries
Two-time America’s Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, is among seven early international contenders for CYCA 2017 RSHYR. Two-time America’s Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, is among the seven early international contenders for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s (CYCA) 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 5:58 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Rambler 88 claims monohull line honours
American George David's Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth to claim monohull line honours. American George David's Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth to claim monohull line honours. The silver maxi crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 22:14:21 BST in a time of 2 days 9 hours 34 minutes and 21 seconds. This was more than six hours faster than they had managed in 2015 when they ghosted in just four minutes astern of Jim Clark's 100ft maxi, Comanche.
Posted today at 5:39 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Rock-bound flotilla
First monohull arrivals are due into Plymouth tonight with George David's Rambler 88 leading charge rounding Bishop Rock The first monohull arrivals are due into Plymouth tonight with George David's Rambler 88 leading the charge, rounding Bishop Rock, the mandatory mark of the course southwest of the Scilly Isles, at 1515 BST.
Posted today at 5:09 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Passage at the Fastnet Rock
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted today at 3:46 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS on the home straight
The super maxi CQS, skippered by Ludde Ingvall turned final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race The super maxi CQS, skippered by Australian Ludde Ingvall has turned the final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Still holding onto second place in the monohulls, the team rounded the Bishop Rock, south of the Isles of Scilly just before 20:00 this evening.
Posted today at 3:30 am 2018 Sailing World Championships Aarhus test event begins
The Aarhus 2018 Test Event allows sailors to acclimatize with the local waters, race courses and sailing conditions. The Olympic medallists, attending the Test Event, include the three-time Olympic medallist, Vasilij Žbogar (SLO) and Pierre Le Coq (FRA), who won bronze in Rio 2016.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – The fastest home
Despite not setting a new multihull record, Collier Wakefield thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The next arrival in Plymouth is not expected until the early hours of Wednesday morning with George David’s American yacht Rambler 88 set to be confirmed as the fastest monohull.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted on 8 Aug Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team head to Hamburg on a high
Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign The Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign with an emphatic victory last time out.
Posted on 8 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy