X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

Strong winds prevent play on opening day of Coutts Quarter Ton Cup

by Fiona Brown today at 4:12 am
Tuning and calibration on the White family's Joker today Fiona Brown © http://www.fionabrown.com
The opening day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup dawned with blue skies and a brisk 20-25 knot westerly breeze. However, with the wind forecast to increase during the morning, the fleet was held ashore while two mark laying RIBs ventured out at 1100 to check on conditions first hand, which led to a decision to abandon racing for the day.

'We've been out on the Hill Head Plateau, where there's 22-25 knots of wind, with a sharp Solent chop and broken water,' explained Principal Race Officer, Robert Lamb of the Royal Southampton YC, '...and there's no prospect of the wind dropping before the tide turns to the west later this afternoon, when the wind against tide will kick up an even worse sea state.'

With the two Quarter Tonners that broke rigs during this year's Lendy Cowes Week serving as a fresh reminder of the relatively fragile nature of these boats, there was overwhelming support for the decision from owners and sailors. 'I think everyone will be pleased, especially at this stage of the regatta, where you don't want to risk damage,' said Tom Hill, owner of the newly restored Belinda.

Hill is a long-standing Quarter Ton owner, having sailed Runaway Bus for several years, before buying and refitting Belinda. 'The standard is very high in the fleet,' Hill says, 'so you have to keep improving and you learn a lot by sailing against the strongest teams. Belinda is a fairer shape than Runaway Bus and is a much better boat in stronger breezes. John [Corby] did a fantastic job - the boat is now very rigid and feels really solid in a way that's lacking in some older boats.'

An irresistible challenge

While the class is renowned for attracting some of the world's most successful sailors, including Olympic medallists, winners of the Volvo Ocean Race and America's Cup sailors, it's also one that appeals to Corinthian teams who relish the challenge of attempting to beat the best in the world. While there are only half a dozen entries this year with an all-amateur crew, the Corinthian trophy is a highly coveted prize that several teams have in their sights in the longer term.

For some the Quarter Ton Cup is also a family affair. The White family's Joker is racing with a full complement of family members this week, including John White, his brother Nick, son Ed, and daughter in law Jo. They bought the boat in Holland 4/5 years ago and sailed her back to the Solent on her own keel. 'The Quarter Ton Cup is tremendous competition - probably the most competitive IRC championship of all,' says John. 'The race management is tremendous and there's always good communication on the water.' For Joker's team, today was one of tweaking and calibration, under the watchful eye of the team's coach, Etchells world champion Paul Blowers.

Another newcomer to the fleet this year is Jim Prower's Theseus, one of five Fauroux designs at the event. He's a former International Moth sailor who co-owned a Quarter Tonner in the 1970s and has been attracted back into the class, again with the longer-term ambition of winning the event's Corinthian trophy.

Tomorrow the forecast is for a west-north-westerly breeze averaging 15 knots, but with significantly strong gusts. The intention is to complete four 45-minute races, with the first warning signal for the 23-strong fleet at 1100.

Further information about the event is available from www.quartertoncup.org, or from Quarter Ton Class Secretary Louise Morton on louisemorton@me.com or +44 (0)7769 972979 and from Coutts Quarter Ton Cup Press Officer Rupert Holmes on Email rupert@rupertholmes.co.uk or +44 (0)7760 713600.

Revived Coutts Quarter Ton Cup Winners

2005 - Purple Haze (1977 David Thomas design) - Tony Dodd
2006 - Enigma - (1977 Ed Dubois design) - Ed Dubois
2007 - Espada - (1980 Bruce Farr design) - Peter Morton
2008 - Tom Bombadil (1982 Doug Peterson design) - Chris Frost & Kevin George
2009 - Anchor Challenge (1978 Bruce Farr design) - Peter Morton
2010 - Cote (1990 Gonzalez design) - Darren Marston & Olly Ophaus
2011 - Overall - Espada (1980 Bruce Farr design) - Louise Morton
Corinthian - Tiger (1989 Fauroux design) - George Kenefick
2012 - Overall - Bullit - (1978 Fauroux design) - Peter Morton
Corinthian - Tiger (1989 Fauroux design) - George Kenefick
2013 - Overall - Espada - (1980 Bruce Farr design) - Louise Morton
Corinthian - Pinguin Playboy (1979 Fauroux design) - Pierre Paris
2014 - Overall - Bullit (1978 Fauroux design) - Peter Morton
Corinthain - Illes Pitiuses (1983 Fauroux) - Dominic and Jason Losty
2015 - Overall - Bullit (1978 Fauroux design) - Louise Morton
Corinthian - Pinguin Playboy (1979 Fauroux design) Pierre Paris
2016 - Overall - Bullit (1978 Fauroux design) - Louise Morton
Corinthian - Pinguin Playboy (1979 Fauroux design) Pierre Paris
