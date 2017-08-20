Storm hits, sailing persists
by North Sails on 17 Nov
January 31 - February 4 and February 28 - March 4
North U and St Thomas Sailing Center have teamed up once again to host two mid-winter clinics at the St Thomas Yacht Club. With the storms gone, St Thomas is ready and eager to host visiting sailors.
Using the sailing center’s fleet of IC-24s, a team of eight expert North U coaches will provide hands-on training over four full days of sailing.
For more details and registration click here
