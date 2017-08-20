Please select your home edition
Storm hits, sailing persists

by North Sails on 17 Nov
North U Racing Clinics North Sails http://www.northsails.com/
January 31 - February 4 and February 28 - March 4

North U and St Thomas Sailing Center have teamed up once again to host two mid-winter clinics at the St Thomas Yacht Club. With the storms gone, St Thomas is ready and eager to host visiting sailors.

Using the sailing center’s fleet of IC-24s, a team of eight expert North U coaches will provide hands-on training over four full days of sailing.

For more details and registration click here.
Related Articles

Transat Jacques Vabre – Dick eyes record books
It would be record-breaking victory for Dick, who would become the only person in the history of this double-handed race The podium places look take but behind Des Voiles et Vous!, Three other Imoca finally emerged from the Doldrums last night and have started to accelerate again: Malizia II, Bastide Otio and Initiatives Cœur. They were positioned east and were the big winners.
Posted on 17 Nov Solo Round the World – François enters Indian Ocean in a record time
The MACIF skipper seemed very confident this Friday morning, telling us about the sensations on board On Thursday, François Gabart entered the Indian Ocean in a record time of 12 days, 22 hours, and 20 minutes. This Friday he is taking advantage of calmer weather to rest up and give his boat a once over.
Posted on 17 Nov Volvo Ocean Race teams leverage up with crucial 24 hours ahead
Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel were today the most westerly boat having gybed onto starboard at 0900 UTC For several hours Bekking's Dutch-flagged boat was actually pointing in the opposite direction to Cape Town, much to the amazement of some race fans glued to the tracker.
Posted on 17 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 17 – Sleigh ride begins ahead of Ocean Sprint
There has been no change to the top of the leaderboard with Sanya Serenity Coast remaining in first place Visit Seattle has moved up the leaderboard into third position and is closely followed by Qingdao, which is playing its Joker, in fourth place. Skipper of Qingdao, Chris Kobusch, said: “We are flying! The westerly winds filled in and we had a great run under spinnaker all day yesterday.”
Posted on 17 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – The notorious crossing
As the fleet head south towards the equator, the impact of doldrums has become evident with delayed ETA for next Friday. The stamina and focus required to sail in these extreme conditions has been reportedly “fatiguing”, but the duo are well adjusted to a natural routine that feels “more like home every day”, says Phil.
Posted on 17 Nov 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship Final - just 10pts cover top seven
Picking the overall champion is practically impossible if the form in the six races so far continues into the last race Going into Sunday's final race of the championship, only 10 points separates the top seven teams and the likely overall winner can come from any one of these teams.
Posted on 17 Nov Bermuda lands World Sailing Conference 2019
World Sailing Annual Conference is central meeting point where strategy of sailing is reviewed, discussed and celebrated Building on the legacy of hosting the 35th America’s Cup, the Bermuda Tourism Authority bid to host the prominent group at its Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico earlier this month. Delegates approved Bermuda’s bid by a membership vote on November 12, 2017.
Posted on 17 Nov Record-breaking Arkema wins Transat Jacque Vabre Multi50
Arkema’s win struck another blow for the underdog in this race as they beat the favourites in to Salvador de Bahia It was ninth-time lucky for the 53-year-old Lalou Roucayrol. When his co-skipper, Karine Fauconnier, was injured in training three months ago, Roucayrol was looking for the best to help win his first Route du Café.
Posted on 17 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Fast and tight for the final week to Cape Town
The Volvo Ocean Race fleet continue to be closely bunched on the basis of projected finish times. The Volvo Ocean Race fleet continue to be closely bunched on the basis of projected finish times. Using the routing function of Predictwind.com the fleet is projected to finish within two and a half hours using the PWG weather feed, and within just 28 minutes using the most accurate feed ECMWF. The fleet is now expected to finish in six and a half to seven days time.
Posted on 17 Nov Maria Island Race - Maria Island test for Osaka sailing women's team
This weekend’s 70th TasPorts Maria Island Race may be 180 nautical miles long, but it is a significant event for women This weekend’s 70th TasPorts Maria Island Race may be only 180 nautical miles long, but it is a significant event for women sailors Jo Breen and Joanna Harpur.
Posted on 17 Nov
