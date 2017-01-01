Please select your home edition
Still time to take part in the tenth RYA Sailbility Multiclass Regatta

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 12:49 pm
With just over two weeks to go until RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta returns to Rutland Sailing Club (05-06 August), organisers are reminding disabled sailors that it’s not too late to sign up to compete.

The Regatta which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, is the biggest event of its type in the country and offers two action packed days of competitive racing across a range of classes including 2.4mR, Challenger, Hansa, Laser, RS Venture, and Weta. For the first time an ‘open class’ is included so everyone is welcome to compete no matter what boat you sail.

“Last year we had more than 54 boats and 64 sailors taking part and with the new open class fleet we’d love to welcome even more people and boats this year” explains RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill.

Also on offer, on Friday 04 August, is a day of expert training from experienced race coaches who really know how to make a difference to your sailing. Whether you’re new to racing and want to get off the start line or you’re looking for top tips to stay at the front of the fleet, there will be something on offer for all competitors.

“The Multiclass is a fantastic opportunity for sailors to experience racing in large fleets for the first time, as well as providing some very competitive racing for those with more experience. This year we have changed the format of the training day to include even more coaches and more targeted training to ensure that there is something relevant for everyone”. Joff concludes.

The weekend culminates with prize giving presentations with prizes for the top boats in the classes.
