Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

Steel blades sharpened for the Rolex Big Boat Series

by St. Francis Yacht Club today at 4:23 am
MOD70 Trimaran Orion in the 2016 The Rolex Big Boats Series © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats assembled at the St. Francis Yacht Club for the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017). This marks the West Coast’s premier regatta and one of the international sailing circuit’s most celebrated and anticipated Grand Prix events. To say that there’s a crackle of excitement in the late summer air as crews complete their final pre-race preparations is akin to saying that it can sometimes get a “bit windy” on San Francisco Bay, where racing is set to unfurl over the next four days.

While the competition is always stiff at this high-level regatta, all eyes are on the five brand-new Pac52s, one of the newest and hottest monohull classes afloat. This red-hot fleet was revealed at last year’s Rolex Big Boat Series, and the owner-driver class has grown rapidly. Award-ceremony recognition may go to the top three boats in each class, but amongst Pac52 sailors, which include some of the biggest names in professional sailing, nobody will waste time swooning over the bride’s maids.

The StFYC Race Committee has split the impressive entry list into eleven classes consisting of six one-design fleets (11 J/70s, 24 J/105s, five J/120s, six Farr 40s, seven Express 37s and five Pac52s), three ORR fleets (nine ORR-A entrants, nine ORR-B boats and five ORR-C entrants), a six-strong PHRF sportboat class and a multihull class that includes Tom Siebel’s lightning-quick MOD70 trimaran, Orion, which holds the distinction of being the biggest racecourse weapon on this year’s scratch sheet.

While all sailors compete for the respect of their peers, it’s no secret that one of the plumpest plums at all Rolex-sponsored regattas is the chance to win a Rolex timepiece, and six classes—Farr 40s, J/105s, ORR-A, ORR-B, ORR-C classes and the brand-new Pac 52s—will be competing for an engraved Swiss-made Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner chronometer. Additionally, these same six winning boats will also be honored with an engraving on the perpetual trophies, which reside in the StFYC clubhouse.

This year, the Atlantic Perpetual Trophy, which is the ship’s bell from the Transatlantic-record-breaking schooner Atlantic (1905), will be awarded to the winner of the ORR-B class; the City of San Francisco Trophy, which consists of one of two golden spades that were used during the 1933 ground-breaking ceremony for the Golden Gate Bridge, will be awarded to the winner of Pac52 class; the Commodore’s Cup will be awarded to the winner of the largest one-design class, the 24-boat-strong J/105s, and the Keefe-Kilborn Trophy (established 1976) honors the memory of the late StFYC members Harold Keefe and Ray Kilborn, and will go to the winner of the ORR-C class. Additionally, the Richard Rheem Perpetual Trophy, which honors the longtime StFYC club member and skipper of Morning Star—the yacht that proudly broke the Transpac course record in 1949 and 1953—will be presented to the winner of Farr 40 class, while the St. Francis Perpetual Trophy, which was first awarded at the 1964 inaugural Rolex Big Boat Series, will be presented to the winner of the ORR-A class.

While trophy talk has certainly been a component of dock chatter leading up to tomorrow’s racing, course shape is another popular topic, given that Jenn Lancaster, the St. Francis Yacht Club’s Race Director, has 78 possible courses to choose from as she determines the week’s racing agenda. “We’re going to set courses that challenge the sailors while also providing plenty of tactical opportunities,” said Lancaster. “I’ve got a lot of course options available for varying conditions and starting areas, with the goal of giving people experience in all conditions on the Bay.”

Lancaster will be working closely with Peter and Anderson Reggio, the well-respected father and son Principal Race Officer team. “Our job is all about fairness and giving the sailors what they want while considering what the weather and the venue will allow,” said Peter Reggio about the work that he and Anderson will be doing during this week’s Rolex Big Boat Series. “Currently, the plan is to run two races each day for most classes, with the traditional Bay Tour race to wrap up the event on Sunday.”

Racing is set to commence tomorrow, Thursday, September 14, with the first warnings sounding at 1100 hours, and will continue through Sunday, September 17. America’s Cup- and Volvo Ocean Race-winning navigator Stan Honey will be giving a North Sails-sponsored weather briefing to all crews at 0800 hours tomorrow morning to help prepare for the week’s racing.

Please visit www.rolexbigboatseries.com for more information about this exciting regatta.
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Audi J/70 World Championship – Teasing Mistral
The strong north westerly wind came tantalizingly close to dropping to the 25 knot class limit. Tomorrow, weather permitting, 162 teams will fight to gain the right to race in the Gold and Silver Championship fleet, the big change is that the scores from those races will now count towards the Championship Series.
Posted on 13 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 1 – Realteam on top
Day one the penultimate event on the GC32 Racing Tour, dawned magnificently with light winds and a warm sun on the bay. Already by the time racing started the wind was above 20 knots and a swell had formed, big enough to cause the GC32s to disappear occasionally into the troughs. The right of the race course was generally worse, being on the open ocean side, while the top mark was laid in the shadow of Calvi’s impressive Citadel.
Posted on 13 Sep Clipper World Race – Day 24 – Testing upwind conditions continue
Cementing a fifth day at the top of the leader board Visit Seattle has extended its lead over Sanya Serenity Coast The leading teams have now crossed the finish line of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint but points will only be awarded to the top three teams with the shortest elapsed time once all teams have declared.
Posted on 13 Sep Destination World for François Gabart aboard the MACIF trimaran
This is a significant challenge, only achieved by three sailors to date (Francis Joyon, Ellen MacArthur, Thomas Coville) The idea of attempting this single-handed round the world on a multihull emerged during the Vendée Globe, which François Gabart won (2012-2013), and has since gradually became concrete with the design and then the build of the MACIF trimaran, followed by its launch in August 2015
Posted on 13 Sep Poole sailor to take over from injured skipper in Clipper World Race
Andy will provide relief cover for David Hartshorn who was subject to a helicopter medevac during the opening leg Having grown in popularity over the years, 712 international crew members will take part in this edition and with over 40 different nationalities represented on the race, this is the biggest yet of its eleven editions.
Posted on 13 Sep Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image officially launched
Open to professional photographers, it provides an opportunity for yacht racing specialists to display their work Started in 2010, this event is the world’s premier photography competition dedicated to the sport of sailing, celebrating the very best yacht racing image taken during the year, and which best represents the essence and excitement of the sport.
Posted on 13 Sep Volvo Ocean Race - Abby Ehler and Andrew Cape to join Team Brunel
Team Brunel adds Britain’s Abby Ehler and Australian Andrew Cape to their squad for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Team Brunel adds Britain’s Abby Ehler and Australian Andrew Cape to their squad for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. For Ehler it will be a reunion with Annie Lush having sailed the previous Volvo Ocean Race together with Team SCA. Cape isn’t new to the team either. He has sailed two Volvo Ocean Races with Bekking before and was the Team Brunel navigator in the previous edition.
Posted on 13 Sep B&G introduces radar-enabled Vulcan 12 and Vulcan 7 chartplotters
The updated and extended series offers a fully refreshed seven inch, nine-inch and an all-new large-format 12-inch model The new B&G Vulcan range ensures all sailors, including coastal cruisers and club racers, can easily access B&G’s unique sailing software developed with the input of round-the-world sailors – modified for the everyday sailor’s needs.
Posted on 13 Sep Star Sailors League Finals – Top 10 skippers
The second Tuesday of every September, the SSL Ranking freezes and the top 10 skippers are invited to attend the finals Xavier Rohart (FRA) is SSL President, not only for his great career, bronze in Athens in 2004, a European title in 2015 and two World titles in 2003 and 2005, but also for the values he shares with the Star Sailors League.
Posted on 13 Sep Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race - Family fun returns!
Pantaenius has always been a very active, hands on and present kind of a sponsor. Pantaenius has always been a very active, hands on and present kind of a sponsor. Just look to Sail Port Stephens, Airlie Beach Race Week or the NSW Game Fishing Association’s annual Interclub Tournament for examples. Think of the drinks nights, gourmet sausage sizzles, those tremendous cooler bags as prizes, and so many other things.
Posted on 13 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy