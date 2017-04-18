Starling Nationals - Sean Herbert takes series win on final day

Sean Herbert crosses the finish line to win the final race and win the 2017 Starling National Championship - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell Sean Herbert crosses the finish line to win the final race and win the 2017 Starling National Championship - Final Day - Wakatere Boating Club. April 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 11:20 amA light southerly breeze of 6kts prevailed for the day and unusually was spread right across the east and west coasts of Auckland.Series winner, Sean Herbert (Torbay).Jack Lee-Rush (Wakatere) led around the first two marks, but was passed by Herbert on the third leg and the new champion sailed away for his second win of the final round.The consistent Luke Cashmore, sailing in his home waters had his fine form desert him in the lighter winds of the final day and he scored a 20th place in the 48boat Gold fleet.While the light wind and tide were to Herbert's liking, six of the top ten overall scored the last race as one of their two discard places, with four of the top ten scoring their worst race of the series.



Trophy winners:

John Peet Trophy – National Champion - Sean Herbert

Kohi Cup – second place Nationals - Luke Cashmore

Murrays Bay Cup – third place Nationals - Oliver Cowley

Alan Sayer Cup – first Female Nationals - Samantha Stock

John Bisley Cup – second Female Nationals - Kaya Tobin

Des Townson Trophy – first over 19 – Kate Sheldon

Harken Trophy – Youngest skipper in top 10 – Caleb Armit

Chris Timms Memorial Trophy – Highest placed U16 yrs – Sean Herbert

Howick Sailing Club Cup – first Silver Fleet - Joshua Blackie

Graham Leonard Hayes Shield – for exceptional courage - Rebecca Hume

Cooke Trophy – Qualifying Series leader – Luke Cashmore

Queen Charlotte Cup – Nationals Most Improved – Harry Dalbeth

Nationals Development Fleet - first - Georgia Livingstone

Brian Peet Trophy – first Wooden Boat – Sean Herbert

































































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153132