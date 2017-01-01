Starling Nationals - Locals dominate first two days racing at Wakatere

by Richard Gladwell/Sail-World.com on 16 AprThe club has three sailors in the top ten overall, with Bay of Islands Yacht Club and Murray's Bay Sailing Club holding two spots each, with sailors from Torbay, Worser Bay and Royal Akarana rounding out the top bracket.Series leader Luke Cashmore has won four of the six races sailed in the split fleet. However he enjoys only a single point margin over second placed Sean Herbert (Torbay), with Oliver Cowley (Worser Bay) three points back in third overall. Double Tanner and Tauranga Cup winner, Robbie McCutcheon (Wakatere) is two points back in fourth overall.The series sailed the Des Townson designed monotype has attracted 99 entries from Christchurch to the Bay of Islands and with one entry from Rarotonga, Tex Framhein, currently placed in 27th overall.Winds have been from the southwest in the range of 15-25kts for the two days of the regatta which finishes on Tuesday.

























