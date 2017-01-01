Star World Championship winners Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin

by Star Sailors League today at 5:15 pmA hard fought battle today on the sixth race of the series among the leaders and potential winners of the 94th edition of this prestigious trophy: Lars Grael was the world champion for the first four legs of the regatta, but suffered a big come back by the Norwegian in the last upwind. Melleby read the shifts better and was able to go from tenth position to eight with enough boats between him and the 2015 Brazilian Star World Champion.Lars Grael and Samuel F. Goncalves (BRA) are second and Reinhard Schmidt and Paul Sradnik (GER) third with a very consistent line of results.Melleby and Revkin will go up 2,500 points on the SSL Ranking on Tuesday, allowing them to be in the Top Ten and earning a spot at the 2017 SSL Finals, in Nassau, Bahamas from fourth to ninth of December.The Star Sailors League wants to thank the ISCYRA and Troense Yacht Club and its volunteers for managing such an amazing Star World Championship and welcoming us here.