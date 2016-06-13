Please select your home edition
Star World Championship begins today in Troense

by Star Sailors League today at 2:05 pm
The Star World Championship 2017 begins today in Troense, Denmark. 70 boats on the start line at 11,30 am for the first warning signal of the 94th edition of this prestigious trophy that keeps engaging so many athletes of different age and countries.

There are 16 flags waving on the docks, from East and West Europe, North and South America, competition will be fiery on the water!

The fleet racing on Lunke Bay is filled with Gold and Silver stars, former World Champions, European Champions and great sailors will be battling it out to win the 94 years old trophy and engrave their names in history - and also gain 2,500 SSL points, that could make a difference in the qualification process to the SSL Finals in just five months.

The world title holder Augie Diaz (USA) and Bruno Prada (BRA) are here to defend it, and have proved in the past that they like racing with the traditional format: one very long race per day, where anything is open until the end and you have to make your strategy and tactics way ahead. From Brazil, Lars Grael and Samuel Goncalves are here after winning the 2015 edition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They are a well close-knit duo performing well in any wind conditions.

George Szabo (USA) is here with Patrick Ducommun (SUI) with whom he won the SSL Lake Grand Slam in Switzerland in September 2015. The Italian dream-team Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi are hungry for this title as they have been so close to winning it for the past editions (second in Malcesine in 2014, third in Argentina in 2015 and second in Miami last year), will this be their lucky time? It is difficult for a Star rookie to win the Star Worlds, but young Olympic sailor Facundo Olezza (ARG) is not afraid and he is attempting the task after enjoying the SSL Finals in December, with more experienced crew and Argentinian champion in 2014, Juan Pablo Engelhar (ARG).

The conditions in Denmark is classic north Europe, winds are ranging from light to strong depending on the general weather forecast, short and steep waves constantly hitting the hull: here is not for the faint-hearted - as it is proving already on the first day of racing.

