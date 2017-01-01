Star World Championship 2017 - Day 6

Star World Championship Paul Cayard Star World Championship Paul Cayard http://www.cayardsailing.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155328

by Paul Cayard today at 5:41 amTomorrow will be the last race and final day of our adventure. And it has been quite an adventure! I have shown Danny all the things not to do as well as a few good things. All of it has been a fantastic experience…even the ones that were not so pleasant at the time. Life is that way…you need to appreciate all of it. It is your adventure.The forecast for tomorrow is for 15 knots of wind. The Gold Star (awarded to the winner of the World Championship) is still up for grabs. Eivind Melloby of NOR is looking for his first gold star while Lars Grael is in hot persuit, five points back, looking for his second gold star. There are a couple other contenders but their hill is steep and it starts with them winning the race and nothing less.I thought I would put some different pictures in today’s report. The one up top is of Danny sitting in the World Championship trophy, at nine months of age, while I was the current champ. Now I am crewing for him! It’s a great story for our family. Danny’s grandfather, Pelle Petterson is also a past world champion from 1969.The other pictures are from the hotel at breakfast and dinner. Not a bad spot when it isn’t raining. Unfortunately, it rained a fair bit today.