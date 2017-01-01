Please select your home edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

Star World Championship - Excitement until the very last moment

by ICARUS Sports today at 3:38 am
2017 Star World Championship - Final race © Sonni K Frederiksen
Today’s weather forecast with wind speed between 12 to 20 knots strengthened the sailors' expectations for the sixth and final VM race.

Before 10 o’clock, 66 boats were leaving the harbour and sailed out to the start line for the last race that could still change everything. Nothing was settled on beforehand.

The race was characterised by changing ranks after each mark rounding, which created a very exciting race.

The wind conditions were perfect for the final race today, with light wind from West increasing during the day giving the whole Star Fleet a really good and fast race.

The experienced Norwegian sailor, Eivind Melleby and his crew, Joshua Revkin from USA, finished today's race ranked eighth, and the total score for the six races made them World Champions 2017, and the winners of the Paul Elvstrøm Trophy.

The ISCYRA President, Lars Grael from Brazil and his crew, Samuel Goncalves, came in as number five today which gives them second rank and the Silver Star.

Reinhard Schmidt and Paul Sradnick from Germany came in as boat number three and kept their rank as third in the total WM Race.

2017 Star World Championship - Final race © Sonni K Frederiksen
2017 Star World Championship - Final race © Sonni K Frederiksen



The local sailors, Flemming Sørensen and Niels Thrysøe, from Troense Bådelaug, did not finish the race today due to a broken wire, but they maintained the 15th position overall, the best rank of The Danish Fleet.

In an interview with a Danish newspaper, the President of ISCYRA, International Star Class Yacht Racing Association, Lars Grael, expresses his greatest honour for the event, saying: “The treatment and the hospitality which Troense has given the sailors is outstanding and second to none. From the very beginning we all had a common feeling of being welcome. The set-up of the event is also fantastic”!

More information visit event website.



Race no. 6 result:

Rank for race 6 Crew Sail no. Nationality
1 Hubert Merkelbach / Brian Fatih 8446 Germany
2 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertinghi 8515 Italy
3 Reinhard Schmidt / Paul Sradnick 8427 Germany
 
Total Rank, races 1-6 Crew Sail no. Nationality
1 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 8317 Norway
2 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 8474 Brazil
3 Reinhard Schmidt / Paul Sradnick 8427 Germany

