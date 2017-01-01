Please select your home edition
Star World Championship - Day 5

by Paul Cayard today at 3:18 am
One race was held today in eight knots from the southwest. There were some pretty big shifts out there today and unfortunately for Danny, I got them all wrong. We had our worst finish in 50th. My bad!

Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy won the race while George Szabo and Patrick Ducommen sailed fast from the wrong side up the first windward leg to finish second. Heiko Winkler and Uwe Thielemann of GER were third. Regatta leader Eivind Melloby maintained his first place position because both he and second place Lars Grael sailed their worst races today and discarded them. So they go into Saturday’s final race with the same delta as this morning, a five point lead for Melloby. Facundo Bazan and Reinhard Schmidt also have a chance to win the championship although they basically need to win he Final race and have the leaders below 10th. The Race Committee decided to call a layday for tomorrow as we are one day ahead of schedule and there is little to no wind forecast for tomorrow but plenty of rain.

It was a perfect Scandinavian day today, sunny and light wind. It almost got hot at one point! I am enclosing a picture of the venue.

Posted on 25 Jun
