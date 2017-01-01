Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik AzkoNobel 728x90

Star World Championship - Day 4

by Paul Cayard today at 6:10 am
Star World Championship - Boats downwind - Day 3 Paul Cayard http://www.cayardsailing.com
Today was a beautiful day here in Troense. No rain, and there was more sun than clouds. The wind for the two races held today was 12-14 knots still from the west. The Star World courses are 10.4 miles long by the class rules so two of those plus a four mile sail out and four miles sail back, made for a long day.

Danny and I managed to keep the boat in one piece today and fairly happy with finishing both races in the mid 20’s. In the first race of the day, race three of the regatta, Augie Diaz USA & Bruno Prada, 2016 World Champs, took first place. Eivind Melloby NOR and Josh Revkin finished second and Lars Grael BRA with Samuel Goncavles brought home a third place. This gave Melloby/Revkin the lead at the half way point in the regatta. They were awarded the Bud Vandeveere trophy for the leading skipper at the half way point and the Robert S. “Buck” Halperin trophy for the crew.

There is a perpetual trophy named after various illustrious sailors from the 110 years of the class, for the winner of each of the six races plus the mid-week, the overall skipper and crew, the second place skipper and crew, and the Harry Nye Trophy for a lifelong contribution to the class. The Nye trophy was awarded to Sune Carlssson SWE this afternoon. Sune, who has been in attendance here in Troense all week, had a heart attack at the harbor, during the day and was hospitalized. He is stable but awaits a surgery. Our thoughts are with him!

In the second race of the day, race four of the series, Peter Vasella USA and Phil Trinter got to the first mark first but were overtaken on the run by Melloby and Revkin who are on fire, especially downwind. They maintained their position to win the race and extend their lead in the championship.

Lars Greal BRA is now in second place with 15 points, 5 points behind Melody while Gerhard Schmidt GER and Paul Sradnick hold third place with 21. There are still 2 races to go and light air is on the forecast which can produce much more variation in results as more teams will go the same speed compared to the windy conditions we have had thus far.

With all four finishes in the top four, if Melloby/Revkin finish in the top five and beat Grael/Goncalves, they most likely won’t have to sail the last race to win the Championship.

The race committee postponed tomorrows start until 13:00 as the forecast is for very light winds tomorrow.
RS Sailing 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Star World Championship - A busy day at sea!
Due to a tricky weather situation the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four. Because of Monday’s cancellation and due to a tricky weather situation the next couple of days in Denmark, the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four.
Posted today at 3:15 am Star World Championship - Day 3
Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as wind was too strong once again. Race two here in Troense and the race committee held us a shore for a couple of hours as the wind was too strong once again. Finally we went out for a 13:45 start. At the first start the fleet was too aggressive and had to be recalled. For the second start, just as yesterday, the race committee displayed the black flag.
Posted on 5 Jul Star World Championship - Back on the water again
After yesterday’s cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again. After yesterday’s cancellation of the sailing, due to strong winds, the majority of sailors were eager to race again.
Posted on 5 Jul World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted on 4 Jul Star World Championship - A sailing day ashore
Because of the weather situation with heavy winds, the Race management decided to cancel all racing for today. Because of the weather situation with heavy winds, the Race management decided to cancel all racing for today.
Posted on 4 Jul Star World Championship – Perfect sailing conditions on Day 1
The sailing conditions for the start of the first race day was excellent with light clouds and winds between 12-16 knots After a general recall of all boats, the black flag was raised to mark a new start, and all boats were heading upwind toward the top mark. Lars Grael was leading the fleet rounding the top mark.
Posted on 3 Jul M32 Series Porto Venere – Day 2 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 Jun Azzurra closes the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series with a win
Azzurra finished Audi Sailing Week, raced in her home waters in Porto Cervo, with third and first place finishes today Azzurra finished the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series, raced in her home waters in Porto Cervo, with third and first place finishes today, missing a podium finish by just one point. Ran takes first place followed by Bronenosec. Quantum placed third after suffering some damage in today’s second race. The 52 Super Series next event is in the Balearic Islands and sees Azzurra in the lead.
Posted on 26 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun German, Polish and Spanish racers claim Para World Sailing titles
Home nation favourite Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold Heading into the final 2.4 Norlin OD races, there was just two points of separation between Kröger, Matt Bugg (AUS) and Damien Seguin (FRA). The title was up for grabs and the top performer on the day would take the title.
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy