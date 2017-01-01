Star World Championship - Day 4

Star World Championship - Boats downwind - Day 3 Paul Cayard Star World Championship - Boats downwind - Day 3 Paul Cayard http://www.cayardsailing.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155271

by Paul Cayard today at 6:10 amDanny and I managed to keep the boat in one piece today and fairly happy with finishing both races in the mid 20’s. In the first race of the day, race three of the regatta, Augie Diaz USA & Bruno Prada, 2016 World Champs, took first place. Eivind Melloby NOR and Josh Revkin finished second and Lars Grael BRA with Samuel Goncavles brought home a third place. This gave Melloby/Revkin the lead at the half way point in the regatta. They were awarded the Bud Vandeveere trophy for the leading skipper at the half way point and the Robert S. “Buck” Halperin trophy for the crew.There is a perpetual trophy named after various illustrious sailors from the 110 years of the class, for the winner of each of the six races plus the mid-week, the overall skipper and crew, the second place skipper and crew, and the Harry Nye Trophy for a lifelong contribution to the class. The Nye trophy was awarded to Sune Carlssson SWE this afternoon. Sune, who has been in attendance here in Troense all week, had a heart attack at the harbor, during the day and was hospitalized. He is stable but awaits a surgery. Our thoughts are with him!In the second race of the day, race four of the series, Peter Vasella USA and Phil Trinter got to the first mark first but were overtaken on the run by Melloby and Revkin who are on fire, especially downwind. They maintained their position to win the race and extend their lead in the championship.Lars Greal BRA is now in second place with 15 points, 5 points behind Melody while Gerhard Schmidt GER and Paul Sradnick hold third place with 21. There are still 2 races to go and light air is on the forecast which can produce much more variation in results as more teams will go the same speed compared to the windy conditions we have had thus far.With all four finishes in the top four, if Melloby/Revkin finish in the top five and beat Grael/Goncalves, they most likely won’t have to sail the last race to win the Championship.The race committee postponed tomorrows start until 13:00 as the forecast is for very light winds tomorrow.