Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Star World Championship - A sailing day ashore

by ICARUS Sports today at 3:56 am
2017 Star World Championship - Day 2 © Sonni K Frederiksen
Because of the weather situation with heavy winds, the Race management decided to cancel all racing for today.

Heavy winds and rain, gave the sailors a well deserved break after yesterday’s tough sailing conditions with broken masts and spoiled sails ad libitum.

2017 Star World Championship - Day 2 © Sonni K Frederiksen
2017 Star World Championship - Day 2 © Sonni K Frederiksen



For many sailors, this unexpected break was a good opportunity “to heal the injured boats”.

The Event Manager Torsten Jacobsen took the opportunity to “break the bank” and pick up the VM Trophy for a photo session.

Meanwhile the sailors enjoyed themselves in the after sail party of the day in Race Village.



Giacomo Yacht SaleBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

M32 Series Porto Venere – Day 2 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 30 Jun Azzurra closes the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series with a win
Azzurra finished Audi Sailing Week, raced in her home waters in Porto Cervo, with third and first place finishes today Azzurra finished the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series, raced in her home waters in Porto Cervo, with third and first place finishes today, missing a podium finish by just one point. Ran takes first place followed by Bronenosec. Quantum placed third after suffering some damage in today’s second race. The 52 Super Series next event is in the Balearic Islands and sees Azzurra in the lead.
Posted on 26 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun German, Polish and Spanish racers claim Para World Sailing titles
Home nation favourite Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold Heading into the final 2.4 Norlin OD races, there was just two points of separation between Kröger, Matt Bugg (AUS) and Damien Seguin (FRA). The title was up for grabs and the top performer on the day would take the title.
Posted on 25 Jun Aussie sailors in the mix at Kiel Week as they line up for medal races
Australia’s sailors continue to impress in Europe as they compete in the Kiel Week regatta in Germany this week. Australia’s sailors continue to impress in Europe as they compete in the Kiel Week regatta in Germany this week. Although early in the Olympic cycle, Australia is well-represented in three Olympic classes - the 49er, 470 Men and 470 Women, and our athletes are in strong positions heading into today’s medal races.
Posted on 25 Jun Azzurra is 2nd in Coastal race at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Azzurra finished the coastal race through the Maddalena Archipelago in second place behind the day’s winner: Provezza. Azzurra finished the coastal race through the Maddalena Archipelago in second place behind the day’s winner: Provezza. Quantum is in third place and tomorrow is the last day of racing at the Audi Sailing Week -52 Super Series.
Posted on 25 Jun Finns set for match race duel in Kiel Week Medal Races
After winning the final race on afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. The Medal Races on Sunday are set to take place in strong westerly winds, so those who enjoyed today will be looking forward to similar conditions to decide the medals in the Olympic classes.
Posted on 24 Jun Para World Sailing Championships going down to the wire
Three races across all three Para World Sailing disciplines were conducted and the leaderboards going into Sunday In amongst Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival, the sailors racing across the 2.4 Norlin OD, Men’s Hansa 303 and Women’s Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats, were tested by a south westerly 13-16 knot breeze, somewhat less than the 20+ knots that pushed them to survival mode the day prior.
Posted on 24 Jun 52 Super Series - Audi Sailing Week - Quantum Racing captures the lead
Quantum racing is currently in the lead of the provisional results at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series Quantum racing is currently in the lead of the provisional results at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series followed by Rán Racing and Gladiator, tied for points but in second and third places respectively.
Posted on 24 Jun Sled takes lead on Day 1 at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Sled in first place, followed by Alegre and Rán Racing who finished in second and third places respectively today. The Audi Sailing Week, an event that is organised by the Yacht Club Costa in collaboration with Title Sponsor Audi, officially started today. The fourth event in the most competitive circuit of keelboat racing will end on Sunday, June 25th and currently sees Sled in first place, followed by Alegre and Rán Racing who finished in second and third places respectively today.
Posted on 24 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy