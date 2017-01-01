Star World Championship - A sailing day ashore

2017 Star World Championship - Day 2 © Sonni K Frederiksen 2017 Star World Championship - Day 2 © Sonni K Frederiksen

by ICARUS Sports today at 3:56 amHeavy winds and rain, gave the sailors a well deserved break after yesterday’s tough sailing conditions with broken masts and spoiled sails ad libitum.





For many sailors, this unexpected break was a good opportunity “to heal the injured boats”.



The Event Manager Torsten Jacobsen took the opportunity to “break the bank” and pick up the VM Trophy for a photo session.



Meanwhile the sailors enjoyed themselves in the after sail party of the day in Race Village.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155216