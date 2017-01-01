Please select your home edition
Mondo Travel - Americas Cup 5385

Star World Championship - A busy day at sea!

by ICARUS Sports today at 3:15 am
2017 Star World Championship - Day 4 © Sonni K Frederiksen
Because of Monday’s cancellation and due to a tricky weather situation the next couple of days in Denmark, the race management team decided to run two races today, race three and race four.

Stable wind direction and wind speeds between 16 to 20 knots in combination with a clear sky gave the best races so far.

Race three was launched after a restart with “Black flag”, while race four was perfect with all the boats lined up like pearls on a string.

The overall rank (covering races 1 to 4) is:
Rank Crew Sail no. Nationality
1 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 8317 Norway
2 Lars Grael / Samuel Goncalves 8474 Brazil
3 Reinhardt Schmidt / Paul Sradnick 8427 Germany


The ruling World Champion Augie Diaz, won race three, resulting in overall rank of four.

The best Danish rank is held by Jørgen Svendsen / Jens Christian Jurlander as no. 12.

Today's prize ceremony was a bit of a logistic exercise for the Chairman of Troense Baadelaug Lars Hansen.

- There were prizes for the three best in race three and the same for race four.
- There were trophies for the ones with the best total rank after race three and race four.
- Finally, there was a prize of honour for one of the veterans within the Star Class, Sune Carlsson.

Ashore, more personalities within the sail sport show up here in Troense, which is a big gesture for the event.

The latest visitor is Poul Mik-Meyer, who will spend some time in Race Village. Mik-Meyer became world champion exactly 50 years ago, together with Paul Elvstrøm.

It’s obvious that the Star Class includes many traditions and a lot of veneration for the class and for its history.

Tonight there is midway party with open grill and live jazz music for the sailors and the volunteers and fortunately the wind has dropped and the temperature increased.

