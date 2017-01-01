Please select your home edition
Star World Championship – Day 5 – A perfect and sunny sailing day

by Icarus Sports today at 10:47 am
Day 5 – Star World Championship Icarus Sports
Without any wind in the harbour this morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by one and half hour, a decision that should be rewarded.

The wind speed (and the temperature) slowly increased and stabilised around eight to nine knots when the race started and with only a minor change in wind direction during the race, the sailing conditions were just perfect.

After a general recall, all boats were lined up for a black flag start and the race was on.
During the final tack to the top mark, the wind direction across Lunke Bay became uneven in favour of the boats close to the coast, resulting in a tuff completion.

Day 5 – Star World Championship © Icarus Sports
Day 5 – Star World Championship © Icarus Sports



Race five brought three new crews on the podium, but after redraw of the lowest score, the all over rank covering races one to five, were identical to the rank of yesterday.

Tomorrow will be a lay off day for champion race.

As recognition to the sponsors, a show race will be organized close to the harbor, giving the spectators a good Star Boat experience.

For the winner of the show race, North Sails will offer a discount of 50% for a new set of sails.


