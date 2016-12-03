Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail World NZ Lone Wolf
FINALS
SSL Finals 2016
ABOUT
From the initiative of some of the world's best sailors, the Star Sailors League (SSL), launched an international circuit of regattas in January 2013. This new league has been built on the existing circuit of over 220 International Star regattas around the world, using a unified world ranking, created based on the ATP World TourTM, established by tennis players in 1972. Drawing on this inspiration from tennis, the SSL also awards substantial prize money to the best-ranked sailors.
Find out more on the Star Sailors League website here
UPCOMING
SSL FINALS
29 November - 3 December 2016
Nassau, Bahamas
The full list of upcoming events can be found here
"
RANKING
View the full skipper ranking here
GAME
Star Sailors League - Virtual Regatta

Star Sailors League becomes World Sailing Special Event

by World Sailing today at 6:54 am
Star Sailors League becomes World Sailing Special Event World Sailing
World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, is pleased to announce that the Star Sailors League has been recognised with Special Event status.

The Star Sailors League joins the Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup, Extreme Sailing Series, World Match Racing Tour, PWA World Tour and the Global Kitesports Association's freestyle world tours, as World Sailing's seventh Special Event.

Special Event status ensures the world governing body formally recognises and sanctions the event.

In addition, World Sailing will support the event with promotional and marketing activities as well as providing International Race Officials. As part of the agreement, the event will also be held under World Sailing's Racing Rules of Sailing and Regulations and the Star Sailors League will be able to amend certain rules that do not impede the event.

Michel Niklaus, Founder and Owner of the Star Sailors League commented, 'As we prepare for the fifth annual Star Sailors League Finals next month, we are extremely pleased to be recognised as a Special Event by World Sailing.

'Our multi-class ranking system, inspired by tennis's ATP Ranking, brings together Olympic medallists, America's Cup stars, top offshore sailors and world champions from many classes who welcome the chance to compete with each other.

'The Star Sailors League celebrates the heroes of today and the all-time legends of our sport.'

World Sailing President Kim Andersen added, 'World Sailing's Special Events showcase the variety and depth of our sport. From the high-performance racing machines in the Volvo Ocean Race and America's Cup, to the dynamic, creative expression side in the PWA World Tour and Global Kitesports Association's freestyle world tours.

'The Star Sailors League provides an established platform for the heroes and legends of our sport to continue to showcase their skillset and thrive. We are delighted they have joined the family of Special Events and look forward to working with Michel and his team.'
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2SHBS - White Bay 6 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

Swedish Finn Champion spearheads int'l competitors at Sail Melbourne
The world’s best Finn sailors are heading to Melbourne this year with Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen The world’s best Finn sailors are heading to Melbourne this year with Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen to race a world-class Finn fleet at the 2017 Sail Melbourne International Regatta (SMI) to be held out of Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 29 November to 3 December 2017.
Posted on 9 Nov North U drives Optimist sailors to define their need for speed
In two-day clinic with North Sails experts and coaches. In conjunction with the Southeast Dinghy Championships, North Sails hosted the inaugural North U Leading Edge Optimist Clinic at Key Biscayne Yacht Club to get sailors ready to take on the winter sailing season. Thirty-three Opti sailors from throughout the US, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands participated in this first edition, which featured a curriculum spanning two days.
Posted on 8 Nov 2018 OK Dinghy Calendars now available
The 2018 OK Dinghy Calendar is now available to purchase The 2018 OK Dinghy Calendar is now available to purchase
Posted on 8 Nov Australian Glenn Ashby needs you!
Australia’s 2017 America’s Cup-winning skipper, Glenn Ashby, stands on the precipice of sailing’s most prestigious title Australia’s 2017 America’s Cup-winning skipper, Glenn Ashby, stands on the precipice of sailing’s most prestigious title, as one of four nominees for the male Rolex World Sailor of the Year, to be announced in Mexico on Tuesday.
Posted on 6 Nov 18ft Skiffs- Spring Championship - ILVE comes from behind in Race 5
Race 5 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Spring Championship produced the fifth different winner Race 5 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Spring Championship produced the fifth different winner when Ollie Hartas, Pedro Vozone and Rob Polec brought ILVE home a 23s winner on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 6 Nov 30 knot sou'wester limits BMW Showdown racing on Day 1
A chlly sou’wester howling down from a snow-capped mountain at 30 knots, along with visibility-reducing rain showers A chlly sou’wester howling down from a snow-capped mountain at 30 knots, along with visibility-reducing rain showers, and hail, was not conducive to pleasant and safe racing in the BMW Showdown this afternoon.
Posted on 4 Nov Sheboygan to host 2018 Para Worlds and bid process for 2019 opens
From 16-22 September 2018, US Sailing Center of Sheboygan will host 2018 edition of Para World Sailing Championships. From 16-22 September 2018, the US Sailing Center of Sheboygan in Sheboygan, USA will host the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships.
Posted on 4 Nov 2018 Finn Class Calendars now available
The 2018 Finn Class Calendar featuring images from the major events in 2017 is now available to purchase. The 2018 Finn Class Calendar featuring images from the major events in 2017 is now available to purchase.
Posted on 2 Nov Australia's first Olympic Gold Medallists to be inducted into ASHoF
Sir William Northam CBE , Peter O’Donnell and James Sargeant will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame Australia’s first Olympic sailing gold medallists, Sir William (Bill) Northam CBE (1905-1988), Peter (Pod) O’Donnell (1939-2008) and James (Dick) Sargeant (born 1936) will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame this week, recognized for their gold medal winning performance at the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games.
Posted on 2 Nov SYC OK Dinghy sailors impressive results at the Big River Regatta
Eight of best OK Dinghy sailors travelled to Big River Sailing Club to compete in Club’s annual Single Hander Regatta Eight (8) of Southport Yacht Club’s best OK Dinghy sailors travelled to the Big River Sailing Club to compete in the Club’s annual Single Hander Regatta on the Clarence River, NSW.
Posted on 31 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy