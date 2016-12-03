Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale
FINALS
SSL Finals 2016
ABOUT
From the initiative of some of the world's best sailors, the Star Sailors League (SSL), launched an international circuit of regattas in January 2013. This new league has been built on the existing circuit of over 220 International Star regattas around the world, using a unified world ranking, created based on the ATP World TourTM, established by tennis players in 1972. Drawing on this inspiration from tennis, the SSL also awards substantial prize money to the best-ranked sailors.
Find out more on the Star Sailors League website here
UPCOMING
SSL FINALS
29 November - 3 December 2016
Nassau, Bahamas
The full list of upcoming events can be found here
"
RANKING
View the full skipper ranking here
GAME
Star Sailors League - Virtual Regatta

Star Sailors League Finals – Top 10 skippers

by Star Sailors League today at 10:19 am
Xavier Rohart (FRA) – Star Sailors League Finals © Gilles Morelle / Star Sailors League
For the Star Sailors League, every Tuesday is Ranking day, when the points come in from the regattas of the previous week and the sailors’ positions move up or down.

The second Tuesday of every September, today, the SSL Ranking 2017 freezes and the top 10 skippers are automatically invited to attend the SSL Finals 2017 – along with the first SSL Crew, the reigning Star World Champion, a young talented sailor and about ten VIPs.

Top 10 skippers invited to attend the 2017 SSL Finals are:

Xavier Rohart FRA
Diego Negri ITA
George Szabo USA
Augie Diaz USA
Lars Grael BRA
Mark Mendelblatt USA
Johannes Polgar GER
Eivind Melleby NOR
Hubert Merkelbach GER
Mateusz Kusznierewicz POL

Bow: 17 / Sail: USA 8481 / Skipper: Mark Mendelblatt USA / Crew: Brian Fatih USA - 2016 Star Sailors League Finals © Marc Rouiller / Star Sailors League
Bow: 17 / Sail: USA 8481 / Skipper: Mark Mendelblatt USA / Crew: Brian Fatih USA - 2016 Star Sailors League Finals © Marc Rouiller / Star Sailors League



Nine out of ten have already confirmed their attendance to the SSL Finals 2017, in Nassau, Bahamas, from December 4th to the ninth. They all are super talented sailors, among them three Olympic medalists, six Star World Champions, all of them are winner of at least an ISCYRA Silver event and two of them have already won the SSL Finals.

Xavier Rohart (FRA) is SSL President, not only for his great career, bronze in Athens in 2004, a European title in 2015 and two World titles in 2003 and 2005, but also for the values he shares with the Star Sailors League. He will be sailing with number one crew in the SSL Ranking, Pierre Alexis-Ponsot (FRA), together they won the SSL City Grand Slam in 2016, but have yet to win the SSL Finals. Next December the second or third step on the podium won’t be enough…

Diego Negri (ITA) is the skipper who stayed the longest on top of the SSL Ranking. He represented Italy at three Olympic Games and his record in the Star is impressive, winning the European Championship on two occasions and runner up at the Star World Championship three times. Negri hasn’t missed one SSL Finals since its debut in 2013, but haven’t won it yet, will 2017 be his lucky year?

George Szabo (USA) and Mark Mendelblatt (USA) – 2016 Star Sailors League Finals © Martinez Studio / Star Sailors League
George Szabo (USA) and Mark Mendelblatt (USA) – 2016 Star Sailors League Finals © Martinez Studio / Star Sailors League



San Diego's George Szabo (USA) and his fellow countryman Mark Mendelblatt (USA) have both won two SSL events each: George won the first 2015 SSL Lake Grand Slam in Grandson, Switzerland, and the 2015 SSL Finals and Mark won the SSL Finals in 2014 and in 2016. They will most certainly try to untie the record in Nassau.

Augie Diaz (USA) will be competing in Nassau once again, as he is always in the SSL Ranking top ten skippers! 2016 was Augie’s golden year: he won the Star World Championship in Miami, his hometown, and the Eastern Hemisphere in Split, Croatia. 2017 started slowly, but it’s just accelerating with the win at the North America Championship last week. Will the momentum last until December?

After the United States of America, Germany is the most represented country of the top ten skipper with Johannes Polgar and Hubert Merkelbach. The first one is an Olympic sailor, who first attended the Olympics in 2008 in Bejing on a cat, the Tornado, and is now campaigning for Tokyo 2020 on another cat, the foiling Nacra17. The second one is a very well known doctor, an orthopedic, who dedicates most of his spare time to sailing the Star. They will both compete to wave the German flag on the podium on Montagu Bay.

Eivind Melleby (NOR) with Joshua Revkin (USA) won the Star World Championship in July in Denmark and were the first team to confirm their participation to the fifth edition of the SSL Finals. Josh raced at every SSL events since 2013, Eivind was at two SSL Finals and with Josh finished second at the SSL City Grand Slam in Hamburg in 2016. The pair owns by now great tuning and is certainly among the ones to watch.

Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) – Final day action in Hamburg - 2016 SSL City Grand Slam © Marc Rouiller / Star Sailors League
Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) – Final day action in Hamburg - 2016 SSL City Grand Slam © Marc Rouiller / Star Sailors League



Mateusz Kusznierewicz (POL) was the first Polish sailor to win an Olympic Gold medal, he did it in the Finn Class in 1996 in Atlanta, USA. After this, he won another Olympic medal in Athens in 2004, a Bronze, once more in the Finn and moved to the Star class ever since with his crew Dominik Zycki (POL). Together they were the first Polish team to win the Star World Championship and went to the London Olympics in 2012. Mateusz and Dominik attended the SSL Finals every year since the first edition: they won Bronze in 2013 and Silver in 2014. Will 2017 be the year of Gold?

The fifth edition of the SSL Finals will be raced following the standard SSL Format: four days of Qualification Series after which the top 10 teams will go ahead to the final day with knock-out stages. The first qualified team gets a bye to the Final, the runner-up goes to the semi-finals and teams from third to 10th have to fight on yet one more race in the quarter-finals. The first to cross the finish line will be the winner of the 2017 SSL Finals and will take home a lion's share of the $200,000 Prize Purse.

The action will be streamed live on Internet with expert commentary from special studio guests. On the water, the latest in hi-tech camera technology, as well as Virtual Eye 3D Graphics, will provide thrilling viewing. Armchair sailors can also join the race with Virtual Regatta.

Keep following us on the official website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to be updated on the SSL Finalists’ list, social events and more of the Star Sailors League major event of the year.

Bow: 03 / Sail: ITA 8497 / Skipper: Diego Negri ITA / Crew: Sergio Lambertenghi ITA - 2016 Star Sailors League Finals © Marc Rouiller / Star Sailors League
Bow: 03 / Sail: ITA 8497 / Skipper: Diego Negri ITA / Crew: Sergio Lambertenghi ITA - 2016 Star Sailors League Finals © Marc Rouiller / Star Sailors League



Eivind Melleby (NOR) with Joshua Revkin (USA) won the Star World Championship © Marc Rouiller / Star Sailors League
Eivind Melleby (NOR) with Joshua Revkin (USA) won the Star World Championship © Marc Rouiller / Star Sailors League



Podium - 2016 Star Sailors League Finals © Martinez Studio / Star Sailors League
Podium - 2016 Star Sailors League Finals © Martinez Studio / Star Sailors League



Star Sailors League Finals podium © Jean-Daniel Michot / Star Sailors League
Star Sailors League Finals podium © Jean-Daniel Michot / Star Sailors League



Star Sailors League Finals © Jean-Daniel Michot / Star Sailors League
Star Sailors League Finals © Jean-Daniel Michot / Star Sailors League

Giacomo Yacht SaleZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race - Family fun returns!
Pantaenius has always been a very active, hands on and present kind of a sponsor. Pantaenius has always been a very active, hands on and present kind of a sponsor. Just look to Sail Port Stephens, Airlie Beach Race Week or the NSW Game Fishing Association’s annual Interclub Tournament for examples. Think of the drinks nights, gourmet sausage sizzles, those tremendous cooler bags as prizes, and so many other things.
Posted today at 6:12 am 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup - Tough fight on Day 1
There was more than one path to top of leader board on Day 1 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. Their preparations for this event couldn't have been more different. But as is often the case in sailing, there was more than one path to the top of the leader board on Day 1 of the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. After three races in a fresh southwesterly breeze, Southern Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron stand first and second in the regatta
Posted today at 5:27 am Volvo Ocean Race - Rio medalist uses Volvo OR to build into Tokyo 2020
On the waters of Rio de Janeiro, Murphy won not only an Olympic silver medal in sailing's Laser Radial class Ireland's Olympic hero Annalise Murphy sees the Volvo Ocean Race as perfect preparation for a gold medal charge at Tokyo 2020. In Rio de Janeiro, Murphy won not only an Olympic silver medal in sailing's Laser Radial class – Ireland's first in the sport since 1980 – but also the hearts and minds of sports fans all over the globe.
Posted today at 4:58 am 2017-18 Farr 40 One Design season - The Farrs and the Quicks are back!
The longstanding Australian Farr 40 class is assembling for busy season with a great group of enthusiastic owners The longstanding Australian Farr 40 class is assembling for another busy season with a great group of enthusiastic returning owners plus a new father and son team ready to reenrol at the school of hard knocks that is one design racing.
Posted today at 4:33 am America's Cup - Sailing Illustrated and Sail-World NZ on replay
Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz Both have been covering or involved in the America's Cup since the 1980's and often have differing views on many issues with the America's Cup and other facets of sailing.
Posted today at 1:32 am Volvo Ocean Race - Two boat or not two boat?
For the first time since 2008, Volvo Ocean Race teams are allowed to undertake what's known as 'two boat testing' For the first time since 2008, Volvo Ocean Race teams are allowed to undertake what's known as 'two boat testing' – that's where two boats pair up to compare and optimise performance before the race – although for the first time this involves competing teams sparring against each other, rather than teams with two boats training in-house.
Posted on 12 Sep Volvo Ocean Race - Chuny exits Team AkzoNobel
Team AkzoNobel has reported that Spanish sailor Roberto Bermúdez de Castro has withdrawn from team AkzoNobel Team AkzoNobel has reported that Spanish sailor Roberto Bermúdez de Castro has withdrawn from team AkzoNobel’s 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race campaign. “Chuny” – as he is best known to everyone – made the decision to stand down from his position as helmsman and sail trimmer late last week
Posted on 12 Sep Navico and Bavaria Yachts announce new partnership
The brand new Bavaria R55 motorboat will come fitted with Simrad NSS evo3 as and Simrad 4G radar as standard. The highly acclaimed Bavaria C57 which launched in January 2017, and the all new Bavaria C65 are fitted exclusively with B&G Zeus³ multifunction chartplotters. Zeus³ launched at the end of 2016 and features the new SolarMAX™ HD screen, offering the brightest and clearest display on the market
Posted on 12 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Mistral stops play
The strong north westerly wind failed to ease, and after a series of updates via VHF, racing was finally called off. Conditions are forecast to improve tomorrow, but strong winds, and an impressive sea state are likely to form, which will give spectacular racing on the Costa Smeralda.
Posted on 12 Sep Italian Taki 4 on top of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series ranking
It's fascinating to see who is winning the intermediate scoring finish while approaching to the end of the series. Reigning Corinthian World Champion, Italian TAKI 4 of Marco Zammarchi with Niccolò Bertola in helm is in the lead both in overall and Corinthian divisions.
Posted on 12 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy