Star Mid Winter Championship - Paul Cayard and Josh Revkin in action
by Paul Cayard today at 12:51 am
Three races were scheduled but only two races were held today on Biscayne Bay before the wind pipped up ahead of a front that will hit Miami tonight.The first race started at 10:30 in 12 knots from the southwest. Josh and I had great speed and got to the first mark second. Alberto Zanetti of Argentina, with Mark Stube crewing, led and held the lead down the first run. On the second windward leg, our speed showed through and we grabbed the lead and held on down the run to the finish.
2017 Star Midwinter Championship Marco Oquendo http://www.imagesbymarco.com
Charlie Buckingham, (little Buck) sailing with Austin “Hoss” Sperry, sailed very fast on the final run to pass Zanetti and finish second. George Szabo finished fourth, Jim Buckingham (Big Buck) finished fifth and Augie Diaz, the regatta leader, finished sixth. Things were tightening up.
In the second race we had a bad start and had one of our competitors tack on us right as we tacked to clear our air coming off the line. We then got tangled up with another boat in an unfortunate situation. We did a penalty turn. Needless to say, at this point we were deep.
Jack Jennings and Frthijof Kleen sailed fast the lead at the first mark. Diaz and Zanetti were up in the front with the Buck Family. We sailed fast and rounded the first mark about 10th and passed a couple more boats down the run and up the next windward leg to round the last mark fourth. Our speed upwind in the freshening breeze was excellent.
Down the final run I stuck the bow into a couple of waves and filled the boat top with water. This ultimately cost us Big Buck and we finished fifth. Jennings and Kleen won the race with Zanetti second, Diaz third, Big Buck fourth, Josh and I fifth and Szabo sixth. The Race committee called it for the day as a couple of boats had lost their masts on the final lap.
We are in fourth place at this point. Tomorrow, two or three races could be sailed however the forecast is for very strong wind. Unfortunately Josh and I won’t be racing anymore in this regatta as I am headed to Italy tonight to make a speech on Monday in Napoli.
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Preliminary Cumulative Results
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Yacht Design
|Skipper/Crew
|Race
1
|Race
2
|Race
3
|Race
4
|Race
5
|Total
|Miami Star Winter Series Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|Star
|
|
|1.
|9
| USA 8509
|GM
|Star
|Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins
|8
|2
|1
|6
|3
| 20.0
|
|
|2.
|13
| ARG 8498
|Antonia
|Star
|Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube
|14
|1
|7
|3
|2
| 27.0
|
|
|3.
|90
| USA 8440
|8440
|Star
|Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss
|5
|6
|6
|5
|5
| 27.0
|
|
|4.
|16
| USA 8506
|8506
|Star
|Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin
|4
|15
|3
|1
|6
| 29.0
|
|
|5.
|20
| USA 8320
|8320
|star
|George Szabo / Roger Cheer
|1
|5
|12
|4
|7
| 29.0
|
|
|6.
|21
| USA 8230
|West Coast University
|Star
|Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry
|2
|11
|13
|2
|4
| 32.0
|
|
|7.
|31
| USA 8250
|Rachel
|Star
|Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol
|9
|3
|10
|11
|9
| 42.0
|
|
|8.
|19
| GER 8340
|Pied Piper/National Marine
|Star
|Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen
|3
|4
|27/RET
|9
|1
| 44.0
|
|
|9.
|14
| GER 8416
|Karin
|Star
|Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci
|15
|9
|5
|15
|10
| 54.0
|
|
|10.
|66
| CAN 8466
|Star
|Star
|Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs
|16
|13
|8
|8
|14
| 59.0
|
|
|11.
|43
| CAN 8445
|Remarc
|Star
|Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner
|7
|7
|9
|10
|27/DNF
| 60.0
|
|
|12.
|77
| USA 8484
|Barakablue
|Star
|Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel
|6
|10
|14
|7
|27/DNF
| 64.0
|
|
|13.
|60
| USA 8518
|8518
|Star
|Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani
|18
|19
|4
|13
|11
| 65.0
|
|
|14.
|64
| USA 8395
|Goodfellas
|Star
|Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess
|10
|17
|20
|14
|12
| 73.0
|
|
|15.
|0
| CAN 8272
|Southern Star
|Star
|Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne
|11
|12
|16
|18
|18
| 75.0
|
|
|16.
|71
| CAN 8271
|8271
|Star
|Allan Cullen / Dave Martin
|17
|8
|17
|19
|19
| 80.0
|
|
|17.
|4
| GER 8361
|Voodoo
|Star
|Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie
|13
|16
|23
|12
|16
| 80.0
|
|
|18.
|34
| BRA 8477
|Maricota
|Star
|Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre
|12
|14
|18
|27/DNC
|13
| 84.0
|
|
|19.
|46
| USA 8246
|8246
|Star
|Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey
|21
|22
|19
|16
|15
| 93.0
|
|
|20.
|30
| USA 8215
|8215
|Star
|John Chiarella / Larry Scott
|20
|21
|15
|21
|21
| 98.0
|
|
|21.
|17
| USA 8410
|Tess
|Star
|Mike Phinney / Alex Baker
|19
|20
|27/DNF
|17
|17
|100.0
|
|
|22.
|99
| USA 8302
|8302
|Star
|Jason Veatch / Phil Toth
|24
|18
|21
|20
|20
|103.0
|
|
|23.
|97
| SUI 8351
|8351
|Star
|Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer
|22
|27/OCS
|22
|27/DNC
|8
|106.0
|
|
|24.
|73
| CAN 7887
|7887
|Star
|John Hokanson / Paul Avery
|26
|24
|11
|23
|27/DNF
|111.0
|
|
|25.
|7
| USA 8507
|USA 8507
|Star
|James Revkin / Chad Easley
|25
|23
|27/DNF
|22
|23
|120.0
|
|
|26.
|24
| USA 8148
|8148
|Star
|Aaron Smith / Tim Ostrander
|23
|25
|27/DNF
|24
|22
|121.0
|
|2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results
|
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Yacht Design
|Skipper/Crew
|Race
1
|Race
2
|Race
3
|Race
4
|Race
5
|Total
|Miami Star Winter Series Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|Star - Classic
|
|
|1.
|21
| USA 8230
|West Coast University
|Star
|Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry
|2
|11
|13
|2
|4
| 32.0
|
|
|2.
|99
| USA 8302
|8302
|Star
|Jason Veatch / Phil Toth
|24
|18
|21
|20
|20
|103.0
|
|
|
|
|Star - Exalted Grand Master
|
|
|1.
|30
| USA 8215
|8215
|Star
|John Chiarella / Larry Scott
|20
|21
|15
|21
|21
| 98.0
|
|
|2.
|73
| CAN 7887
|7887
|Star
|John Hokanson / Paul Avery
|26
|24
|11
|23
|27/DNF
|111.0
|
|
|
|
|Star - Grand Master
|
|
|1.
|9
| USA 8509
|GM
|Star
|Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins
|8
|2
|1
|6
|3
| 20.0
|
|
|2.
|13
| ARG 8498
|Antonia
|Star
|Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube
|14
|1
|7
|3
|2
| 27.0
|
|
|3.
|31
| USA 8250
|Rachel
|Star
|Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol
|9
|3
|10
|11
|9
| 42.0
|
|
|4.
|43
| CAN 8445
|Remarc
|Star
|Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner
|7
|7
|9
|10
|27/DNF
| 60.0
|
|
|5.
|77
| USA 8484
|Barakablue
|Star
|Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel
|6
|10
|14
|7
|27/DNF
| 64.0
|
|
|6.
|60
| USA 8518
|8518
|Star
|Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani
|18
|19
|4
|13
|11
| 65.0
|
|
|7.
|71
| CAN 8271
|8271
|Star
|Allan Cullen / Dave Martin
|17
|8
|17
|19
|19
| 80.0
|
|
|8.
|4
| GER 8361
|Voodoo
|Star
|Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie
|13
|16
|23
|12
|16
| 80.0
|
|
|9.
|17
| USA 8410
|Tess
|Star
|Mike Phinney / Alex Baker
|19
|20
|27/DNF
|17
|17
|100.0
|
|
|10.
|7
| USA 8507
|USA 8507
|Star
|James Revkin / Chad Easley
|25
|23
|27/DNF
|22
|23
|120.0
|
|
|
|
|Star - Masters
|
|
|1.
|90
| USA 8440
|8440
|Star
|Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss
|5
|6
|6
|5
|5
| 27.0
|
|
|2.
|16
| USA 8506
|8506
|Star
|Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin
|4
|15
|3
|1
|6
| 29.0
|
|
|3.
|14
| GER 8416
|Karin
|Star
|Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci
|15
|9
|5
|15
|10
| 54.0
|
|
|4.
|66
| CAN 8466
|Star
|Star
|Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs
|16
|13
|8
|8
|14
| 59.0
|
|
|5.
|0
| CAN 8272
|Southern Star
|Star
|Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne
|11
|12
|16
|18
|18
| 75.0
|
|
|6.
|34
| BRA 8477
|Maricota
|Star
|Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre
|12
|14
|18
|27/DNC
|13
| 84.0
|
|
|7.
|46
| USA 8246
|8246
|Star
|Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey
|21
|22
|19
|16
|15
| 93.0
|
|
|8.
|97
| SUI 8351
|8351
|Star
|Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer
|22
|27/OCS
|22
|27/DNC
|8
|106.0
|
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150938