Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Star Mid Winter Championship - Paul Cayard and Josh Revkin in action

by Paul Cayard today at 12:51 am
2017 Star Midwinter Championship Marco Oquendo http://www.imagesbymarco.com
Three races were scheduled but only two races were held today on Biscayne Bay before the wind pipped up ahead of a front that will hit Miami tonight.The first race started at 10:30 in 12 knots from the southwest. Josh and I had great speed and got to the first mark second. Alberto Zanetti of Argentina, with Mark Stube crewing, led and held the lead down the first run. On the second windward leg, our speed showed through and we grabbed the lead and held on down the run to the finish.

Charlie Buckingham, (little Buck) sailing with Austin “Hoss” Sperry, sailed very fast on the final run to pass Zanetti and finish second. George Szabo finished fourth, Jim Buckingham (Big Buck) finished fifth and Augie Diaz, the regatta leader, finished sixth. Things were tightening up.

Fridays drifting contest - 2017 Star Midwinter Championship © Marco Oquendo http://www.imagesbymarco.com
Fridays drifting contest - 2017 Star Midwinter Championship © Marco Oquendo http://www.imagesbymarco.com



In the second race we had a bad start and had one of our competitors tack on us right as we tacked to clear our air coming off the line. We then got tangled up with another boat in an unfortunate situation. We did a penalty turn. Needless to say, at this point we were deep.

Jack Jennings and Frthijof Kleen sailed fast the lead at the first mark. Diaz and Zanetti were up in the front with the Buck Family. We sailed fast and rounded the first mark about 10th and passed a couple more boats down the run and up the next windward leg to round the last mark fourth. Our speed upwind in the freshening breeze was excellent.

2017 Star Midwinter Championship © Marco Oquendo http://www.imagesbymarco.com
2017 Star Midwinter Championship © Marco Oquendo http://www.imagesbymarco.com



Down the final run I stuck the bow into a couple of waves and filled the boat top with water. This ultimately cost us Big Buck and we finished fifth. Jennings and Kleen won the race with Zanetti second, Diaz third, Big Buck fourth, Josh and I fifth and Szabo sixth. The Race committee called it for the day as a couple of boats had lost their masts on the final lap.

We are in fourth place at this point. Tomorrow, two or three races could be sailed however the forecast is for very strong wind. Unfortunately Josh and I won’t be racing anymore in this regatta as I am headed to Italy tonight to make a speech on Monday in Napoli.

2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Preliminary Cumulative Results

   



Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing

One Design Division


Star


1. 9   USA 8509 GM Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 8 2 1 6 3 20.0


2. 13   ARG 8498 Antonia Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 14 1 7 3 2 27.0


3. 90   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 5 6 6 5 5 27.0


4. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 4 15 3 1 6 29.0


5. 20   USA 8320 8320 star George Szabo / Roger Cheer 1 5 12 4 7 29.0


6. 21   USA 8230 West Coast University Star Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry 2 11 13 2 4 32.0


7. 31   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 9 3 10 11 9 42.0


8. 19   GER 8340 Pied Piper/National Marine Star Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 3 4 27/RET 9 1 44.0


9. 14   GER 8416 Karin Star Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci 15 9 5 15 10 54.0


10. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 16 13 8 8 14 59.0


11. 43   CAN 8445 Remarc Star Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner 7 7 9 10 27/DNF 60.0


12. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel 6 10 14 7 27/DNF 64.0


13. 60   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani 18 19 4 13 11 65.0


14. 64   USA 8395 Goodfellas Star Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess 10 17 20 14 12 73.0


15. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 11 12 16 18 18 75.0


16. 71   CAN 8271 8271 Star Allan Cullen / Dave Martin 17 8 17 19 19 80.0


17. 4   GER 8361 Voodoo Star Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie 13 16 23 12 16 80.0


18. 34   BRA 8477 Maricota Star Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre 12 14 18 27/DNC 13 84.0


19. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey 21 22 19 16 15 93.0


20. 30   USA 8215 8215 Star John Chiarella / Larry Scott 20 21 15 21 21 98.0


21. 17   USA 8410 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 19 20 27/DNF 17 17 100.0


22. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 24 18 21 20 20 103.0


23. 97   SUI 8351 8351 Star Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer 22 27/OCS 22 27/DNC 8 106.0


24. 73   CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Paul Avery 26 24 11 23 27/DNF 111.0


25. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 23 27/DNF 22 23 120.0


26. 24   USA 8148 8148 Star Aaron Smith / Tim Ostrander 23 25 27/DNF 24 22 121.0
 
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing

One Design Division


Star - Classic


1. 21   USA 8230 West Coast University Star Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry 2 11 13 2 4 32.0


2. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 24 18 21 20 20 103.0
 
 


Star - Exalted Grand Master


1. 30   USA 8215 8215 Star John Chiarella / Larry Scott 20 21 15 21 21 98.0


2. 73   CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Paul Avery 26 24 11 23 27/DNF 111.0
 
 


Star - Grand Master


1. 9   USA 8509 GM Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 8 2 1 6 3 20.0


2. 13   ARG 8498 Antonia Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 14 1 7 3 2 27.0


3. 31   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 9 3 10 11 9 42.0


4. 43   CAN 8445 Remarc Star Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner 7 7 9 10 27/DNF 60.0


5. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel 6 10 14 7 27/DNF 64.0


6. 60   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani 18 19 4 13 11 65.0


7. 71   CAN 8271 8271 Star Allan Cullen / Dave Martin 17 8 17 19 19 80.0


8. 4   GER 8361 Voodoo Star Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie 13 16 23 12 16 80.0


9. 17   USA 8410 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 19 20 27/DNF 17 17 100.0


10. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 23 27/DNF 22 23 120.0
 
 


Star - Masters


1. 90   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 5 6 6 5 5 27.0


2. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 4 15 3 1 6 29.0


3. 14   GER 8416 Karin Star Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci 15 9 5 15 10 54.0


4. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 16 13 8 8 14 59.0


5. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 11 12 16 18 18 75.0


6. 34   BRA 8477 Maricota Star Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre 12 14 18 27/DNC 13 84.0


7. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey 21 22 19 16 15 93.0


8. 97   SUI 8351 8351 Star Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer 22 27/OCS 22 27/DNC 8 106.0
 
Naiad/Oracle SupplierSail Exchange 660x82 1Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Vendee Globe winner Michel Desjoyeaux bets on Alex Thomson to win
Alex Thomson reached Equator in Vendée Globe in 62 days 5h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h Today at 17:12 UTC British sailor Alex Thomson reached the Equator in the Vendée Globe in 62 days 05h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h. With 87% of the race complete, Thomson crossed the last major milestone as he races towards the finish line in Les Sable d’Olonne, France, determined to continue to close the gap to the leader.
Posted today at 1:55 am New initiative to nurture a British Vendée Globe winner
Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s event Launched in 2016, Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s most challenging event - the Vendée Globe, the quadrennial singlehanded non-stop round the world race.
Posted on 7 Jan Leader Le Cléac'h back in Northern Hemisphere
Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has crossed the Equator into the Northern Hemisphere Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has crossed the Equator into the Northern Hemisphere, signalling the start of the drag race through north Atlantic towards the finish line. The French skipper of Banque Populaire VIII passed the famed zero degrees line of latitude at 0023 UTC today after 61 days, 12 hours and 21 minutes at sea in this eighth edition of the solo non-stop round the world race.
Posted on 7 Jan Vendée Globe – Fa closing Cape Horn
The 62-year old wrestler, turned canoeist turned Olympic sailor, is expected to pass Cape Horn on Sunday morning The 62-year old wrestler, turned canoeist turned Olympic sailor, who came back to solo ocean racing after a 20 year hiatus to compete in this pinnacle event of shorthanded sailing, is expected to pass Cape Horn on Sunday morning
Posted on 6 Jan Festival of Sails – Entries closing
A reminder that the standard price entry period for this year’s Festival of Sails regatta closes midnight this Sunday. A reminder that the standard price entry period for this year’s Festival of Sails regatta closes midnight this Sunday
Posted on 6 Jan Vendee Globe - Slow down
Armel Le Cléac'h has started to slow down as he starts to feel the effects of the lighter winds of the Doldrums. As the two longtime leaders of the Vendée Globe approach the Equator, Armel Le Cléac'h has started to slow down as he starts to feel the effects of the lighter winds of the Doldrums.
Posted on 6 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 61 – When a victory is staying on course
The Kiwi skipper is recovering physically after three days battling to keep alive his 10 year dream to complete the race Conrad Colman is in recovery mode. The Kiwi skipper in ninth place is recovering physically after three epic days battling to keep alive his ten year dream to complete the famous solo round the world race.
Posted on 5 Jan Records set for the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race
Consistent strong southerly breezes for first ever Pittwater to Southport Race brought in last boat Ian Edward’s Firefly Consistent strong southerly breezes for the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club brought in the last boat, Ian Edward’s Firefly, from 18 starters to the finish line at 22:10 hours on Wednesday January 4, 2017.
Posted on 5 Jan Hyde Sails extends partnership with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
We are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner We are pleased to announce Hyde Sails is returning for the fifth consecutive edition as Official Sail Partner
Posted on 5 Jan New era begins - Malcolm Page takes the helm of US Sailing Team
Malcolm Page, US Sailing’s newly-appointed Chief of Olympic Sailing, addressed US Sailing Team as head of the program. Malcolm Page, US Sailing’s newly-appointed Chief of Olympic Sailing, on Wednesday addressed US Sailing Team athletes and other American Olympic hopefuls for the first time as head of the program.
Posted on 5 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy