Star Mid Winter Championship - Paul Cayard and Josh Revkin in action

2017 Star Midwinter Championship Marco Oquendo 2017 Star Midwinter Championship Marco Oquendo http://www.imagesbymarco.com

by Paul Cayard today at 12:51 amCharlie Buckingham, (little Buck) sailing with Austin “Hoss” Sperry, sailed very fast on the final run to pass Zanetti and finish second. George Szabo finished fourth, Jim Buckingham (Big Buck) finished fifth and Augie Diaz, the regatta leader, finished sixth. Things were tightening up.





In the second race we had a bad start and had one of our competitors tack on us right as we tacked to clear our air coming off the line. We then got tangled up with another boat in an unfortunate situation. We did a penalty turn. Needless to say, at this point we were deep.



Jack Jennings and Frthijof Kleen sailed fast the lead at the first mark. Diaz and Zanetti were up in the front with the Buck Family. We sailed fast and rounded the first mark about 10th and passed a couple more boats down the run and up the next windward leg to round the last mark fourth. Our speed upwind in the freshening breeze was excellent.









Down the final run I stuck the bow into a couple of waves and filled the boat top with water. This ultimately cost us Big Buck and we finished fifth. Jennings and Kleen won the race with Zanetti second, Diaz third, Big Buck fourth, Josh and I fifth and Szabo sixth. The Race committee called it for the day as a couple of boats had lost their masts on the final lap.



We are in fourth place at this point. Tomorrow, two or three races could be sailed however the forecast is for very strong wind. Unfortunately Josh and I won’t be racing anymore in this regatta as I am headed to Italy tonight to make a speech on Monday in Napoli.



2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Preliminary Cumulative Results

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150938