Star Mid Winter Championship - Overall report
by Paul Cayard today at 2:44 am
Only one race was held today on Biscayne Bay and it was trying. The race committee postponed ashore again today waiting for wind and finally around 13:30 a feeble southeasterly breeze filled in at five knots. The wind died throughout the race to less than one knot at the finish.
Josh and I had a good start and sailed well to lead at the first mark. The wind was getting spotty on the first downwind leg and Augie Diaz found good pressure off the right side and moved from sixth to a close second. Josh and I held the lead at the second windward mark with Augie and Arnie right in our tail but with a huge gap back to third by this time.
The wind dropped to two knots at this point. 3/4’s of the way down the final run to the finish, Augie gybed away, again to the right, and it was too light to cover (match). The little wind that there was then shifted 60 degrees in his favor and he won the race. Jack Jennings passed us as well. We were lucky to get third as the wind kept shifting and we almost could not get to the finish line.
We finished sixth overall for the Walker Cup and are in that position going into the final two days of the Mid Winter Championship.
Star Winter Series-Thursday
Tomorrow’s forecast is for 12-15 knots from the South Southwest. We should be able to get three races in. Sundays forecast is for strong wind. Unfortunately I have to leave tomorrow night so Sundays forecast doesn’t really matter to us.
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow
Sail Number
Yacht Name
Yacht Design
Skipper/Crew
Race
1
Race
2
Race
3
Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Star
1.
9
USA 8509
GM
Star
Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins
8
2
1
11.0
2.
90
USA 8440
8440
Star
Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss
5
6
6
17.0
3.
20
USA 8320
8320
star
George Szabo / Roger Cheer
1
5
12
18.0
4.
13
ARG 8498
Antonia
Star
Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube
14
1
7
22.0
5.
16
USA 8506
8506
Star
Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin
4
15
3
22.0
6.
31
USA 8250
Rachel
Star
Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol
9
3
10
22.0
7.
43
CAN 8445
Remarc
Star
Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner
7
7
9
23.0
8.
21
USA 8230
West Coast University
Star
Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry
2
11
13
26.0
9.
14
GER 8416
Karin
Star
Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci
15
9
5
29.0
10.
77
USA 8484
Barakablue
Star
Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel
6
10
14
30.0
11.
19
GER 8340
Pied Piper/National Marine
Star
Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen
3
4
27
/RET
34.0
12.
66
CAN 8466
Star
Star
Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs
16
13
8
37.0
13.
0
CAN 8272
Southern Star
Star
Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne
11
12
16
39.0
14.
60
USA 8518
8518
Star
Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani
18
19
4
41.0
15.
71
CAN 8271
8271
Star
Allan Cullen / Dave Martin
17
8
17
42.0
16.
34
BRA 8477
Maricota
Star
Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre
12
14
18
44.0
17.
64
USA 8395
Goodfellas
Star
Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess
10
17
20
47.0
18.
4
GER 8361
Voodoo
Star
Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie
13
16
23
52.0
19.
30
USA 8215
8215
Star
John Chiarella / Larry Scott
20
21
15
56.0
20.
73
CAN 7887
7887
Star
John Hokanson / Paul Avery
26
24
11
61.0
21.
46
USA 8246
8246
Star
Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey
21
22
19
62.0
22.
99
USA 8302
8302
Star
Jason Veatch / Phil Toth
24
18
21
63.0
23.
17
USA 8410
Tess
Star
Mike Phinney / Alex Baker
19
20
27
/DNF
66.0
24.
97
SUI 8351
8351
Star
Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer
22
27
/OCS
22
71.0
25.
7
USA 8507
USA 8507
Star
James Revkin / Chad Easley
25
23
27
/DNF
75.0
26.
24
USA 8148
8148
Star
Aaron Smith / Tim Ostrander
23
25
27
/DNF
75.0
2016-17 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow
Sail Number
Yacht Name
Yacht Design
Skipper/Crew
Race
1
Race
2
Race
3
Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Star - Classic
1.
21
USA 8230
West Coast University
Star
Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry
2
11
13
26.0
2.
99
USA 8302
8302
Star
Jason Veatch / Phil Toth
24
18
21
63.0
Star - Exalted Grand Master
1.
30
USA 8215
8215
Star
John Chiarella / Larry Scott
20
21
15
56.0
2.
73
CAN 7887
7887
Star
John Hokanson / Paul Avery
26
24
11
61.0
Star - Grand Master
1.
9
USA 8509
GM
Star
Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins
8
2
1
11.0
2.
13
ARG 8498
Antonia
Star
Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube
14
1
7
22.0
3.
31
USA 8250
Rachel
Star
Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol
9
3
10
22.0
4.
43
CAN 8445
Remarc
Star
Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner
7
7
9
23.0
5.
77
USA 8484
Barakablue
Star
Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel
6
10
14
30.0
6.
60
USA 8518
8518
Star
Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani
18
19
4
41.0
7.
71
CAN 8271
8271
Star
Allan Cullen / Dave Martin
17
8
17
42.0
8.
4
GER 8361
Voodoo
Star
Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie
13
16
23
52.0
9.
17
USA 8410
Tess
Star
Mike Phinney / Alex Baker
19
20
27
/DNF
66.0
10.
7
USA 8507
USA 8507
Star
James Revkin / Chad Easley
25
23
27
/DNF
75.0
Star - Masters
1.
90
USA 8440
8440
Star
Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss
5
6
6
17.0
2.
16
USA 8506
8506
Star
Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin
4
15
3
22.0
3.
14
GER 8416
Karin
Star
Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci
15
9
5
29.0
4.
66
CAN 8466
Star
Star
Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs
16
13
8
37.0
5.
0
CAN 8272
Southern Star
Star
Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne
11
12
16
39.0
6.
34
BRA 8477
Maricota
Star
Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre
12
14
18
44.0
7.
46
USA 8246
8246
Star
Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey
21
22
19
62.0
8.
97
SUI 8351
8351
Star
Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer
22
27
/OCS
22
71.0
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150926
