Southern Spars - North Technology

Star Mid Winter Championship - Overall report

by Paul Cayard today at 2:44 am
2016 Star Mid Winter Championship Marco Oquendo http://www.imagesbymarco.com
Only one race was held today on Biscayne Bay and it was trying. The race committee postponed ashore again today waiting for wind and finally around 13:30 a feeble southeasterly breeze filled in at five knots. The wind died throughout the race to less than one knot at the finish.

Josh and I had a good start and sailed well to lead at the first mark. The wind was getting spotty on the first downwind leg and Augie Diaz found good pressure off the right side and moved from sixth to a close second. Josh and I held the lead at the second windward mark with Augie and Arnie right in our tail but with a huge gap back to third by this time.

The wind dropped to two knots at this point. 3/4’s of the way down the final run to the finish, Augie gybed away, again to the right, and it was too light to cover (match). The little wind that there was then shifted 60 degrees in his favor and he won the race. Jack Jennings passed us as well. We were lucky to get third as the wind kept shifting and we almost could not get to the finish line.

We finished sixth overall for the Walker Cup and are in that position going into the final two days of the Mid Winter Championship.

Star Winter Series-Thursday

Tomorrow’s forecast is for 12-15 knots from the South Southwest. We should be able to get three races in. Sundays forecast is for strong wind. Unfortunately I have to leave tomorrow night so Sundays forecast doesn’t really matter to us.

2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Star
1. 9   USA 8509 GM Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 8 2 1 11.0
2. 90   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 5 6 6 17.0
3. 20   USA 8320 8320 star George Szabo / Roger Cheer 1 5 12 18.0
4. 13   ARG 8498 Antonia Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 14 1 7 22.0
5. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 4 15 3 22.0
6. 31   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 9 3 10 22.0
7. 43   CAN 8445 Remarc Star Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner 7 7 9 23.0
8. 21   USA 8230 West Coast University Star Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry 2 11 13 26.0
9. 14   GER 8416 Karin Star Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci 15 9 5 29.0
10. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel 6 10 14 30.0
11. 19   GER 8340 Pied Piper/National Marine Star Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 3 4 27/RET 34.0
12. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 16 13 8 37.0
13. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 11 12 16 39.0
14. 60   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani 18 19 4 41.0
15. 71   CAN 8271 8271 Star Allan Cullen / Dave Martin 17 8 17 42.0
16. 34   BRA 8477 Maricota Star Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre 12 14 18 44.0
17. 64   USA 8395 Goodfellas Star Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess 10 17 20 47.0
18. 4   GER 8361 Voodoo Star Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie 13 16 23 52.0
19. 30   USA 8215 8215 Star John Chiarella / Larry Scott 20 21 15 56.0
20. 73   CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Paul Avery 26 24 11 61.0
21. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey 21 22 19 62.0
22. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 24 18 21 63.0
23. 17   USA 8410 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 19 20 27/DNF 66.0
24. 97   SUI 8351 8351 Star Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer 22 27/OCS 22 71.0
25. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 23 27/DNF 75.0
26. 24   USA 8148 8148 Star Aaron Smith / Tim Ostrander 23 25 27/DNF 75.0
 
2016-17 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Star - Classic
1. 21   USA 8230 West Coast University Star Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry 2 11 13 26.0
2. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 24 18 21 63.0
 
 
Star - Exalted Grand Master
1. 30   USA 8215 8215 Star John Chiarella / Larry Scott 20 21 15 56.0
2. 73   CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Paul Avery 26 24 11 61.0
 
 
Star - Grand Master
1. 9   USA 8509 GM Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 8 2 1 11.0
2. 13   ARG 8498 Antonia Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 14 1 7 22.0
3. 31   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 9 3 10 22.0
4. 43   CAN 8445 Remarc Star Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner 7 7 9 23.0
5. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel 6 10 14 30.0
6. 60   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani 18 19 4 41.0
7. 71   CAN 8271 8271 Star Allan Cullen / Dave Martin 17 8 17 42.0
8. 4   GER 8361 Voodoo Star Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie 13 16 23 52.0
9. 17   USA 8410 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 19 20 27/DNF 66.0
10. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 23 27/DNF 75.0
 
 
Star - Masters
1. 90   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 5 6 6 17.0
2. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 4 15 3 22.0
3. 14   GER 8416 Karin Star Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci 15 9 5 29.0
4. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 16 13 8 37.0
5. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 11 12 16 39.0
6. 34   BRA 8477 Maricota Star Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre 12 14 18 44.0
7. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey 21 22 19 62.0
8. 97   SUI 8351 8351 Star Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer 22 27/OCS 22 71.0
 
 
