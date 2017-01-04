Star Mid Winter Championship - Overall report

2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Preliminary Cumulative Results



by Paul Cayard today at 3:21 amToday’s racing was delayed while the race committee waited for the northwesterly wind to die and the southeasterly sea breeze to fill. This made the start of race one around 13:00 in seven knots. The sea was flat and the maximum wind of the day was about 15:00 at eight knots.In the first race, Josh and I sailed pretty well and got up into the lead half way up the first leg. But a couple mistakes that kept us from winning. We finished fourth behind George Szabo in first, Charlie Buckingham in second and Jack Jennings in third. Buck senior was fifth.In race two, we were in a group of four boats called over early at the start down at the pin end of the line. The race committee took about 45 seconds to make the call (which they are not required to do but do regularly within 10-15 seconds). This put us and the other three boats about 1:30 behind the 26 boat fleet by the time we started. There was nothing remarkable about either race today so making a comeback in the second race was tough.George Szabo leads the regatta with six points, Jack Jennings in second with seven and Augie Diaz, the current World Champion, in third with 10 points. Josh and I got back to 15th in the second race so we are in 10th overall with 19 points.Tomorrow’s forecast is for light sea breeze to fill in the afternoon again. Saturday is supposed to be 14-16 knots from the south and Sunday is forecast to be 22-26 knots with gusts well over 30 knots from the north northwest.