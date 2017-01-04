Please select your home edition
Star Mid Winter Championship - Overall report
by Paul Cayard today at 3:21 am
Bow: 21 / Sail: BRA 8391 / Skipper: Jorge Zarif BRA / Crew: Bruno Prada BRA, Bow: 89 / Sail: GBR 8232 - Star Mid Winter Championship Star Sailors League
http://starsailors.com/
Tweet
Josh and I are back at it here in Miami in the Star Mid Winter Championship, four days of racing with up to eight races in total. The first two days races will count for the Bob Levin Memorial trophy.
Today’s racing was delayed while the race committee waited for the northwesterly wind to die and the southeasterly sea breeze to fill. This made the start of race one around 13:00 in seven knots. The sea was flat and the maximum wind of the day was about 15:00 at eight knots.
In the first race, Josh and I sailed pretty well and got up into the lead half way up the first leg. But a couple mistakes that kept us from winning. We finished fourth behind George Szabo in first, Charlie Buckingham in second and Jack Jennings in third. Buck senior was fifth.
In race two, we were in a group of four boats called over early at the start down at the pin end of the line. The race committee took about 45 seconds to make the call (which they are not required to do but do regularly within 10-15 seconds). This put us and the other three boats about 1:30 behind the 26 boat fleet by the time we started. There was nothing remarkable about either race today so making a comeback in the second race was tough.
George Szabo leads the regatta with six points, Jack Jennings in second with seven and Augie Diaz, the current World Champion, in third with 10 points. Josh and I got back to 15th in the second race so we are in 10th overall with 19 points.
Tomorrow’s forecast is for light sea breeze to fill in the afternoon again. Saturday is supposed to be 14-16 knots from the south and Sunday is forecast to be 22-26 knots with gusts well over 30 knots from the north northwest.
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow
Sail Number
Yacht Name
Yacht Design
Skipper/Crew
Race
1
Race
2
Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Star
1.
20
USA 8320
8320
star
George Szabo / Roger Cheer
1
5
6.0
2.
19
GER 8340
Pied Piper/National Marine
Star
Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen
3
4
7.0
3.
9
USA 8509
GM
Star
Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins
8
2
10.0
4.
90
USA 8440
8440
Star
Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss
5
6
11.0
5.
31
USA 8250
Rachel
Star
Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol
9
3
12.0
6.
21
USA 8230
West Coast University
Star
Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry
2
11
13.0
7.
43
CAN 8445
Remarc
Star
Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner
7
7
14.0
8.
13
ARG 8498
Antonia
Star
Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube
14
1
15.0
9.
77
USA 8484
Barakablue
Star
Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel
6
10
16.0
10.
16
USA 8506
8506
Star
Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin
4
15
19.0
11.
0
CAN 8272
Southern Star
Star
Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne
11
12
23.0
12.
14
GER 8416
Karin
Star
Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci
15
9
24.0
13.
71
CAN 8271
8271
Star
Allan Cullen / Dave Martin
17
8
25.0
14.
34
BRA 8477
Maricota
Star
Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre
12
14
26.0
15.
64
USA 8395
Goodfellas
Star
Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess
10
17
27.0
16.
66
CAN 8466
Star
Star
Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs
16
13
29.0
17.
4
GER 8361
Voodoo
Star
Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie
13
16
29.0
18.
60
USA 8518
8518
Star
Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani
18
19
37.0
19.
17
USA 8410
Tess
Star
Mike Phinney / Alex Baker
19
20
39.0
20.
30
USA 8215
8215
Star
John Chiarella / Larry Scott
20
21
41.0
21.
99
USA 8302
8302
Star
Jason Veatch / Phil Toth
24
18
42.0
22.
46
USA 8246
8246
Star
Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey
21
22
43.0
23.
7
USA 8507
USA 8507
Star
James Revkin / Chad Easley
25
23
48.0
24.
24
USA 8148
8148
Star
Aaron Smith / Tim Ostrander
23
25
48.0
25.
97
SUI 8351
8351
Star
Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer
22
27
/OCS
49.0
26.
73
CAN 7887
7887
Star
John Hokanson / Paul Avery
26
24
50.0
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results
Bow
Sail Number
Yacht Name
Yacht Design
Skipper/Crew
Race
1
Race
2
Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing
One Design Division
Star - Classic
1.
21
USA 8230
West Coast University
Star
Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry
2
11
13.0
2.
99
USA 8302
8302
Star
Jason Veatch / Phil Toth
24
18
42.0
Star - Exalted Grand Master
1.
30
USA 8215
8215
Star
John Chiarella / Larry Scott
20
21
41.0
2.
73
CAN 7887
7887
Star
John Hokanson / Paul Avery
26
24
50.0
Star - Grand Master
1.
9
USA 8509
GM
Star
Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins
8
2
10.0
2.
31
USA 8250
Rachel
Star
Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol
9
3
12.0
3.
43
CAN 8445
Remarc
Star
Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner
7
7
14.0
4.
13
ARG 8498
Antonia
Star
Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube
14
1
15.0
5.
77
USA 8484
Barakablue
Star
Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel
6
10
16.0
6.
71
CAN 8271
8271
Star
Allan Cullen / Dave Martin
17
8
25.0
7.
4
GER 8361
Voodoo
Star
Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie
13
16
29.0
8.
60
USA 8518
8518
Star
Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani
18
19
37.0
9.
17
USA 8410
Tess
Star
Mike Phinney / Alex Baker
19
20
39.0
10.
7
USA 8507
USA 8507
Star
James Revkin / Chad Easley
25
23
48.0
Star - Master
1.
34
BRA 8477
Maricota
Star
Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre
12
14
26.0
Star - Masters
1.
90
USA 8440
8440
Star
Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss
5
6
11.0
2.
16
USA 8506
8506
Star
Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin
4
15
19.0
3.
0
CAN 8272
Southern Star
Star
Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne
11
12
23.0
4.
14
GER 8416
Karin
Star
Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci
15
9
24.0
5.
66
CAN 8466
Star
Star
Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs
16
13
29.0
6.
46
USA 8246
8246
Star
Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey
21
22
43.0
7.
97
SUI 8351
8351
Star
Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer
22
27
/OCS
49.0
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150913
