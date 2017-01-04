Please select your home edition
Star Mid Winter Championship - Overall report

by Paul Cayard today at 3:21 am
Bow: 21 / Sail: BRA 8391 / Skipper: Jorge Zarif BRA / Crew: Bruno Prada BRA, Bow: 89 / Sail: GBR 8232 - Star Mid Winter Championship Star Sailors League http://starsailors.com/
Josh and I are back at it here in Miami in the Star Mid Winter Championship, four days of racing with up to eight races in total. The first two days races will count for the Bob Levin Memorial trophy.

Today’s racing was delayed while the race committee waited for the northwesterly wind to die and the southeasterly sea breeze to fill. This made the start of race one around 13:00 in seven knots. The sea was flat and the maximum wind of the day was about 15:00 at eight knots.

In the first race, Josh and I sailed pretty well and got up into the lead half way up the first leg. But a couple mistakes that kept us from winning. We finished fourth behind George Szabo in first, Charlie Buckingham in second and Jack Jennings in third. Buck senior was fifth.

In race two, we were in a group of four boats called over early at the start down at the pin end of the line. The race committee took about 45 seconds to make the call (which they are not required to do but do regularly within 10-15 seconds). This put us and the other three boats about 1:30 behind the 26 boat fleet by the time we started. There was nothing remarkable about either race today so making a comeback in the second race was tough.

George Szabo leads the regatta with six points, Jack Jennings in second with seven and Augie Diaz, the current World Champion, in third with 10 points. Josh and I got back to 15th in the second race so we are in 10th overall with 19 points.

Tomorrow’s forecast is for light sea breeze to fill in the afternoon again. Saturday is supposed to be 14-16 knots from the south and Sunday is forecast to be 22-26 knots with gusts well over 30 knots from the north northwest.

2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Preliminary Cumulative Results
   




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing

One Design Division


Star


1. 20   USA 8320 8320 star George Szabo / Roger Cheer 1 5 6.0


2. 19   GER 8340 Pied Piper/National Marine Star Jack Jennings / Frithjof Kleen 3 4 7.0


3. 9   USA 8509 GM Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 8 2 10.0


4. 90   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 5 6 11.0


5. 31   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 9 3 12.0


6. 21   USA 8230 West Coast University Star Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry 2 11 13.0


7. 43   CAN 8445 Remarc Star Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner 7 7 14.0


8. 13   ARG 8498 Antonia Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 14 1 15.0


9. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel 6 10 16.0


10. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 4 15 19.0


11. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 11 12 23.0


12. 14   GER 8416 Karin Star Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci 15 9 24.0


13. 71   CAN 8271 8271 Star Allan Cullen / Dave Martin 17 8 25.0


14. 34   BRA 8477 Maricota Star Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre 12 14 26.0


15. 64   USA 8395 Goodfellas Star Charles F. Kohlermann IV / Richard Burgess 10 17 27.0


16. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 16 13 29.0


17. 4   GER 8361 Voodoo Star Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie 13 16 29.0


18. 60   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani 18 19 37.0


19. 17   USA 8410 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 19 20 39.0


20. 30   USA 8215 8215 Star John Chiarella / Larry Scott 20 21 41.0


21. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 24 18 42.0


22. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey 21 22 43.0


23. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 23 48.0


24. 24   USA 8148 8148 Star Aaron Smith / Tim Ostrander 23 25 48.0


25. 97   SUI 8351 8351 Star Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer 22 27/OCS 49.0


26. 73   CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Paul Avery 26 24 50.0
 
2016-2017 Miami Star Winter Series - Walker Cup / Midwinters - Sub-Class Scoring - Preliminary Cumulative Results
 



Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Total
Miami Star Winter Series Racing

One Design Division


Star - Classic


1. 21   USA 8230 West Coast University Star Charles Buckingham / Austin Sperry 2 11 13.0


2. 99   USA 8302 8302 Star Jason Veatch / Phil Toth 24 18 42.0
 
 


Star - Exalted Grand Master


1. 30   USA 8215 8215 Star John Chiarella / Larry Scott 20 21 41.0


2. 73   CAN 7887 7887 Star John Hokanson / Paul Avery 26 24 50.0
 
 


Star - Grand Master


1. 9   USA 8509 GM Star Augie Diaz / Arnis Baltins 8 2 10.0


2. 31   USA 8250 Rachel Star Andrew Macdonald / Brad Nichol 9 3 12.0


3. 43   CAN 8445 Remarc Star Brian Cramer / Cam Lymburner 7 7 14.0


4. 13   ARG 8498 Antonia Star Alberto Zanetti / Mark Strube 14 1 15.0


5. 77   USA 8484 Barakablue Star Larry Whipple / Marc Pickel 6 10 16.0


6. 71   CAN 8271 8271 Star Allan Cullen / Dave Martin 17 8 25.0


7. 4   GER 8361 Voodoo Star Stefan Lehnert / Dietmar Hobbie 13 16 29.0


8. 60   USA 8518 8518 Star Doug Smith / Eugenio Cingolani 18 19 37.0


9. 17   USA 8410 Tess Star Mike Phinney / Alex Baker 19 20 39.0


10. 7   USA 8507 USA 8507 Star James Revkin / Chad Easley 25 23 48.0
 
 


Star - Master


1. 34   BRA 8477 Maricota Star Admar Gonzaga Neto / Figueiredo de Freitas Alexandre 12 14 26.0
 
 


Star - Masters


1. 90   USA 8440 8440 Star Jim Buckingham / Craig Moss 5 6 11.0


2. 16   USA 8506 8506 Star Paul Cayard / Josh Revkin 4 15 19.0


3. 0   CAN 8272 Southern Star Star Jerry Wendt / Bryan Milne 11 12 23.0


4. 14   GER 8416 Karin Star Hubert Rauch / Edoardo Natucci 15 9 24.0


5. 66   CAN 8466 Star Star Stuart Hebb / Mike Wolfs 16 13 29.0


6. 46   USA 8246 8246 Star Shane Zwingelberg / Ed Morey 21 22 43.0


7. 97   SUI 8351 8351 Star Henrik Dannesboe / Jan Bonhoeffer 22 27/OCS 49.0
 
 
