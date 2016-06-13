Please select your home edition
Stage set for RYA ET Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 2:56 pm
Oxford Sailing Club will play host to 200 young sailors this weekend (14-15 October) as they contend the RYA Youth and Junior Eric Twiname Team Racing Championship titles.

The annual two day event supported by the Eric Twiname Trust will welcome teams from Junior and Youth Class Associations, Zone, clubs, schools and individuals as sailors commence battle in the two separate events.

The RYA Team Racing Championships is one of the highlights of the RYA’s racing calendar providing the nation’s young sailors with the opportunity to put their racing skills and teamwork to test. For some this will be there first foray in team racing, while for others this will be a fierce encounter as they seek event victory and the all-important Championship title.

Twenty Junior teams will contest in RS Feva’s with two boat team racing on the agenda for the first time. Meanwhile the 20 Youth teams will take to the racecourse in Firefly’s with three boats per team.

Winners of the 2016 Junior event, TeraProdigy, have a change of guard this year with four fresh faces representing the RS Tera Class Association as they look to reclaim the title. The class association will also be represented by Tera Sporticus as both teams will be gunning for a place in the knockouts.

The largest contingents come in the form of three Oakham teams matched by West Kirby’s Red, White and Blue teams. A further six schools will compete against Oakham including Cokethorpe, Elizabeth College, Norwich, Sevenoaks, St Swithuns Walmsley and Winchester College will fight it out for top school team.

Oakham, Elizabeth College, Sevenoaks and Winchester College will also be represented in the Youth division. Last year’s runner ups Sevenoaks will look to hold off competition from the 20 teams on the Firefly course, meanwhile Winchester will look to improve on third place.

ET Team Racing Championships 2016 © Paul Wyeth
With 420 teams taking first and fourth in last year’s edition, the newly formed Let’s Get Nauti comprising of six past and present 420 sailors will be looking for a strong performance.

Known for their home-grown team racing talent, West Kirby Sailing Club will be back in action as they will look to clinch a title last secured by the club in 2015.

The format for the Stage 1 ranking series will see 28 Youth fleet races and 24 Junior fleet races followed by leagues and finally a knockout.

RYA Event Director, Olivia Risk said: “The Eric Twiname Team Racing Championships is a fantastic event for young sailors to get involved in team racing for the first time or for the more experienced to hone their skills.

“With teams entered from clubs, classes and schools, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming the 200 sailors to Farmoor Reservoir for an action packed weekend of team racing.

“A massive thank you for the continued support of the Eric Twiname Trust, without whom an event like this wouldn’t be possible.”

