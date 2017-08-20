Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Stage is set for 2018 as Half Ton Classics Cup ends in Kinsale

by Half-Ton Class Association today at 1:37 am
Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble - Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 © David Branigan / OceanSport
With the overall regatta decided on the penultimate day, the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup was presented to Phil Plumtree and the crew of Swuzzlebubble at Kinsale Yacht Club, Ireland on Friday night.

A single ‘round the cans’ final race earlier in the day also delivered a full eleven race programme despite losing a day to strong winds.

Swuzzlebubble’s series ended on Thursday after ten races of mostly first and second places confirmed their pre-event favourite status and this year’s win is the third victory in the 40-year old boat’s modern record adding to previous wins with Peter Morton and Greg Peck.

The battle for second place went down to the wire and the outcome of the eleventh race which was won by Nigel Biggs on Checkmate XVIII and he succeeded in beating David Cullen on Checkmate XV by a half point margin to take the first runner-up place.

The Half Ton True Spirit trophy, the other major award for the week was presented to Paul Wayte and the crew of Headhunter in recognition of their camaraderie within the fleet both afloat and ashore but especially for their sportsmanship. Wayte loaned a spare mast to Superhero after their own rig was badly damaged en route to Ireland that enabled the Finnish entry to start the regatta last weekend.

Tributes were paid to Principal Race Officer Anthony O’Leary and Regatta Director John Stallard of Kinsale YC with their team of volunteers who delivered a memorable series.

Class President Philippe Pilate on General Tapioca was best of the continental entries in fifth overall in the 21-strong turnout. At the prize-giving ceremony, he confirmed that the 2018 championship will be held at the Royale Koninklijke Yacht Club (KYCN), Nieuwpoort in Belgium from the 20th to 24th August where a team of volunteers are already planning a week of great racing and hospitality.

The 2017 event was sponsored by Euro Car Parks together with AGK Displays, MF Services, Windward Hotels, Provincial Floor Coverings, Martin Reilly Motors and Harken UK.

Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 (at Kinsale YC, Ireland)

Final overall standings after Day 5 - eleven races (21 entries)

1 Swuzzlebubble Phil Plumtree (UK)
2 Checkmate XVIII Nigel Biggs (UK)
3 Checkmate XV Dave Cullen (Ireland)
4 The Big Picture Michael & Richard Evans (Ireland)
5 General Tapioca Philippe Pilate (Belgium)
6 Miss Whiplash Paul Pullen (UK)

Provisional Results:
  Series Place Sail No Bow No Boat Country Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Race 9 Coastal
PF1.5		 Race 11
1 KZ3494 19 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 19.5 1 2 8 1 2 1 2 1 2 7.5 22
2 GBR66R 2 Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 23 4 4 2 2 3 2 10 2 5 3 1
3 IRL2016 1 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 23.5 8 1 5 4 1 6 1 6 1 1.5 3
4 IRL5522 20 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 31.5 6 5 1 5 5 3 3 3 8 4.5 2
5 BEL7548 7 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilate 0.956 47.5 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15 5 3 9 5
6 GBR5435 12 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 62.5 3 3 4 10 9 7 11 22 9 13.5 4
7 IRL1484 9 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 63.75 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6 8 4 11.25 6
8 GBR5694 10 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 78.5 9 6 3 8 6 11 12 9.5 12 18 8
9 GBR4080T 5 Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 78.5 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5 4 14 6 10
10 BEL8500 16 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 82.25 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4 9.5 7 11.25 13
11 IRL8094 11 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 85 14 9 7 6 15 13 8 7 11 15 9
12 GBR2759 13 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 85.5 7 10 6 11 4 15 16 11 10 19.5 7
13 GBR6521 21 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 99 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14 14 6 16.5 11
14 GBR8444 6 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 120.5 18 12 14 22 13 12 7 12 13 22.5 15
15 ESP2655 4 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 128 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13 16 15 24 12
16 FRA17416 14 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 135 16 16 17 14 17 16 9 13 16 21 14
17 FRA9187 15 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 155.5 15 18 18 16 16 17 19 15 17 25.5 16
18 FRA9292 3 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 172 17 17 16 17 18 14 18 22 22 33 22
19 BEL5394 8 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 174.5 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17 17 18 27 22
20 IRL5530 17 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 183 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20 22 22 28.5 17
21 GBR5384 18 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 206 19 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 33 22
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2North Technology - Southern SparsSail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

29er Hong Kong Open – Notice of race released
With competitors due to start unloading containers of 29ers from the 21 December, a great turn out is expected With mild winter conditions of warm sea and air temperatures, great breeze and boasting some of the best race tracks available anywhere, all eyes will be on the world’s best 29er sailors competing here in Hong Kong
Posted on 18 Aug Tasar World Championship in Gamagori
As Libby said after the first race day of three races and five hours on the water, it was one of their toughest days The five race day event saw the outstanding North American crew from Seattle YC, former gold and bronze medal Olympians in the Flying Dutchman and 49’er Classes, Jonathan and Libby Johnson McKee, take out their fourth World Tasar Title
Posted on 18 Aug Audi Hamilton Race Week - Preview
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia’s favourite yachting events & firm fixture on int'l sailing calendar. Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia’s favourite yachting events and a firm fixture on the international sailing calendar. Competitors, family and friends come together to enjoy the convivial atmosphere and unique camaraderie of the event’s on-water and off-water carnival.
Posted on 18 Aug 215 entries for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has drawn 215 boats ranging in size from 22 up to 100 feet for the popular annual winter series starting this coming Sunday, August 20, 2017.
Posted on 18 Aug A Pacific Yankee Doodle Dandy opening day at Melges 20 Nationals
On a traditional sunny, summer day, Newport is known for giving sailors a headfake with a weak On a traditional sunny, summer day, Newport is known for giving sailors a headfake with a weak, northerly, morning breeze, only to have that fade into a solid, southwest seabreeze. Knowing the conditions well and despite the solid northerly morning gradient, PRO Anderson Reggio wisely postponed the 2017 Melges 20 U.S. National Championship fleet, and settled on a 2 o'clock
Posted on 18 Aug Admiral’s Cup Regatta will span the generations
Excitement in the yachting community surrounding the Admiral’s Cup 50th Anniversary Regatta has spread to all corners Excitement in the yachting community surrounding the Admiral’s Cup 50th Anniversary Regatta has spread to all corners of the sailing world. News of the event, to be held in Sydney this December, has also inspired some remarkable reunions.
Posted on 18 Aug Australian Trailable Yacht and Sports Boat Championship – Preview
The 2016 Championship was conducted at Airlie Beach QLD and the 2018 Championship will be in Victoria Trailable Yachts and Sports Boats from all over Australia are expected to attend this annual event, which is rotated around the eastern seaboard states on an annual basis.
Posted on 17 Aug A beautiful day wraps up Airlie Beach Race Week
It may have been light, it may have been shifty and even patchy, but it was an extremely pleasant way for the 102 boats The weather gods smiled, answering competitors' prayers in the Whitsunday Sailing Club hosted event, a light zephyr of breeze filtering across Pioneer Bay in time to start a bay course.
Posted on 17 Aug Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race - enter now, pay later
On December 27, 2017, and for the first time, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance will be a naming rights sponsor On December 27, 2017, and for the very first time, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance will be the naming rights sponsor of a major yacht race in Australia. The return of the annual Christmas time race to Coffs Harbour is awaited by many looking for a shorter offshore race, which means you can be out and back before having to return to work.
Posted on 17 Aug Multihull madness at Airlie Beach Race Week
Local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division Going into the final day’s racing at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, local sailmaker Paul Mitchell (Ullman Sails), leads the charge for overall honours in the Multihull Racing division, three points ahead of George Owens’ Fury Road.
Posted on 17 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy