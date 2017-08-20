Stage is set for 2018 as Half Ton Classics Cup ends in Kinsale

Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble - Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 © David Branigan / OceanSport Phil Plumtree’s Swuzzlebubble - Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup 2017 © David Branigan / OceanSport

Provisional Results:





Series Place Sail No Bow No Boat Country Owner Handicap Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Race 9 Coastal

PF1.5 Race 11 1 KZ3494 19 Swuzzlebubble UK Phil Plumtree 0.975 19.5 1 2 8 1 2 1 2 1 2 7.5 22 2 GBR66R 2 Checkmate XVIII UK Nigel Biggs 0.952 23 4 4 2 2 3 2 10 2 5 3 1 3 IRL2016 1 Checkmate XV Ireland Dave Cullen 0.947 23.5 8 1 5 4 1 6 1 6 1 1.5 3 4 IRL5522 20 The Big Picture Ireland Michael & Richard Evans 0.944 31.5 6 5 1 5 5 3 3 3 8 4.5 2 5 BEL7548 7 General Tapioca Belgium Philippe Pilate 0.956 47.5 2 7.5 9 3 11 4 15 5 3 9 5 6 GBR5435 12 Miss Whiplash UK Paul Pullen 0.954 62.5 3 3 4 10 9 7 11 22 9 13.5 4 7 IRL1484 9 Harmony Ireland Jonny Swan 0.948 63.75 5 7.5 10.5 9 8 8 6 8 4 11.25 6 8 GBR5694 10 Headhunter UK Paul Wayte 0.963 78.5 9 6 3 8 6 11 12 9.5 12 18 8 9 GBR4080T 5 Crakajax UK Richard & Ursula Hollis 0.898 78.5 10.5 11 15 13 14 5 5 4 14 6 10 10 BEL8500 16 Red Cloud Belgium Tom Florizoone 0.949 82.25 10.5 15 13 7 10 10 4 9.5 7 11.25 13 11 IRL8094 11 King One Ireland David Kelly & Patrick Boardman 0.952 85 14 9 7 6 15 13 8 7 11 15 9 12 GBR2759 13 Per Elisa UK Robbie Tregear 0.962 85.5 7 10 6 11 4 15 16 11 10 19.5 7 13 GBR6521 21 Trastada UK Dan Challis & Roddy Angus 0.958 99 12 13.5 12 12 7 9 14 14 6 16.5 11 14 GBR8444 6 Demolition UK Mel Sharp 0.929 120.5 18 12 14 22 13 12 7 12 13 22.5 15 15 ESP2655 4 Cortagedo Ireland George Radley 0.951 128 13 13.5 10.5 15 12 18 13 16 15 24 12 16 FRA17416 14 Pivoine France Patrick Dijoud 0.896 135 16 16 17 14 17 16 9 13 16 21 14 17 FRA9187 15 Rampage UK John Hicks 0.961 155.5 15 18 18 16 16 17 19 15 17 25.5 16 18 FRA9292 3 Concorde UK Francis Marshall 0.965 172 17 17 16 17 18 14 18 22 22 33 22 19 BEL5394 8 Fantasy Belgium Ian Van Burm 0.942 174.5 21 19 19 19 19.5 19 17 17 18 27 22 20 IRL5530 17 Scorpio Ireland Dominic O'Sullivan 0.952 183 20 20 20 18 19.5 20 20 22 22 28.5 17 21 GBR5384 18 Superhero Finland Toni Stoschek & Janne Tulokas 0.944 206 19 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 33 22

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156520

by Half-Ton Class Association today at 1:37 amA single ‘round the cans’ final race earlier in the day also delivered a full eleven race programme despite losing a day to strong winds.Swuzzlebubble’s series ended on Thursday after ten races of mostly first and second places confirmed their pre-event favourite status and this year’s win is the third victory in the 40-year old boat’s modern record adding to previous wins with Peter Morton and Greg Peck.The battle for second place went down to the wire and the outcome of the eleventh race which was won by Nigel Biggs on Checkmate XVIII and he succeeded in beating David Cullen on Checkmate XV by a half point margin to take the first runner-up place.The Half Ton True Spirit trophy, the other major award for the week was presented to Paul Wayte and the crew of Headhunter in recognition of their camaraderie within the fleet both afloat and ashore but especially for their sportsmanship. Wayte loaned a spare mast to Superhero after their own rig was badly damaged en route to Ireland that enabled the Finnish entry to start the regatta last weekend.Tributes were paid to Principal Race Officer Anthony O’Leary and Regatta Director John Stallard of Kinsale YC with their team of volunteers who delivered a memorable series.Class President Philippe Pilate on General Tapioca was best of the continental entries in fifth overall in the 21-strong turnout. At the prize-giving ceremony, he confirmed that the 2018 championship will be held at the Royale Koninklijke Yacht Club (KYCN), Nieuwpoort in Belgium from the 20th to 24th August where a team of volunteers are already planning a week of great racing and hospitality.The 2017 event was sponsored by Euro Car Parks together with AGK Displays, MF Services, Windward Hotels, Provincial Floor Coverings, Martin Reilly Motors and Harken UK.Final overall standings after Day 5 - eleven races (21 entries)1 Swuzzlebubble Phil Plumtree (UK)2 Checkmate XVIII Nigel Biggs (UK)3 Checkmate XV Dave Cullen (Ireland)4 The Big Picture Michael & Richard Evans (Ireland)5 General Tapioca Philippe Pilate (Belgium)6 Miss Whiplash Paul Pullen (UK)